Philip Morris: Time For Dividend Raise

As we enter the month of September, I'm on the lookout for companies about to potentially raise their dividends this time of year. One name I've covered extensively that has a history of increasing its payout this month is cigarette giant Philip Morris (PM). Although the dividend growth has not been as much in recent years as it was just after the financial crisis, I think investors will still be happy in the coming weeks.

Let me start with the giant elephant in the room, because it has been the news in this space lately. Last week, Philip Morris confirmed that it was in merger talks with Altria (MO). These two companies were split up a little more than a decade ago, to basically separate the US / international operations, but it appears they want to get back together. I really don't want to talk a lot about this in this article, since it's not definite yet that a deal will even occur. Altria just raised its dividend recently, so a combination of the two will have major dividend implications if they merge. Philip Morris shares dropped on the news, as seen below. That has pushed up the stock's annual yield, 6.33% as of Friday's close.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

When the two names split back in 2008, Philip Morris originally had a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share. Growth has been impressive over time, as seen in the graphic below, with the quarterly payout currently at $1.14 per quarter. Last year saw a nice 7-cent boost, earlier in the year than expected, after the US tax cut plan went into effect, but we usually see raises in September. Dividend growth in a few recent years were hurt by a stronger dollar. The company also suspended its buyback program as earnings and cash flow were hurt by the strong greenback and the balance sheet remains debt heavy.

(Source: Seeking Alpha dividend history page, seen here)

If we look at data for last year found in the 10-K filing, the company had free cash flow of approximately $8.04 billion, and it paid out a little under $6.9 billion in dividends. With a rising share count plus last year not having all payouts at the current rate, the total cash payout will be higher this year even if we don't see a raise. Management's current guidance is for free cash flow of $8.4 billion this year. However, the dollar has strengthened a little since the Q2 report, so that could be a headwind moving forward.

I don't want investors to compare Altria's dividend raise to Philip Morris' potential increase because there are two major differences here. First, Altria ties its dividend to its adjusted earnings each year, which gives us a more predictable way to figure things out. Second, Altria is currently repurchasing shares, bringing down its share count, while Philip Morris is seeing a slight increase in shares over time. Holding all else equal, that means Altria will provide more increases for the same cash payout because of the differences in the movement of the share counts.

With Philip Morris' dividend payouts possibly topping $7 billion this year even before a raise, and free cash flow potentially being as low as $8 billion if the dollar continues to rally and global economies continue to weaken, I'm not sure we'll see a large increase. The company also has a lot of debt coming due in the next couple of years, so even with interest rates so low, you don't want to hurt your financial flexibility. As my readers know, I usually provide a prediction of what an increase could look like, with the table below showing the specifics with my prediction range in yellow.

*As of Friday's close.

While it may not seem that large, a couple of cents here or there will easily add up over time. I'd think the more prudent strategy this year is a smaller raise than last year's 6.14% increase, especially given economic uncertainty, the stronger dollar, etc. Remember, this raise prediction is based on no merger with Altria happening, as that would change the whole situation. Also, an annual yield of roughly 6.50% isn't too shabby when most US treasury bonds, even the long dated 30-Year, are only around 2.00% currently.

In the end, I think we'll see another dividend raise from Philip Morris in the coming weeks. However, I don't think we'll see a bump as large as last year's, given a stronger dollar, economic uncertainty, and an already high payout ratio. For now, I'm working on the thesis that a merger with Altria does not happen, because it's hard to predict what a combined company would look like. Thanks to the recent fall in the stock, a dividend increase would put Philip Morris' annual yield back around 6.50%, making it one of the best income generators around currently.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.