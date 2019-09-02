Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: Political Risk Ahead

In his Financial Times column over the weekend, veteran journalist and analyst John Dizard warned of political risk ahead for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' Brazilian NTS protect (image via YouTube).

Veteran Analyst Warns Of Political Risk For BIP

In Saturday's Financial Times, John Dizard warned of political risks ahead for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP). More on that in a moment, but first, a word about Dizard, for those unfamiliar with his work.

There are ideologues in investing: permabears or permabulls on various asset classes. Dizard isn't one of them. The excerpt below from his Speakerpedia bio is illustrative.

John Dizard has been a financial journalist for 34 years. He writes a weekly column for the Financial Times called Street Talk which covers global macro investing, the political economy of currencies, energy, commodities, emerging market debt, the international and domestic credit markets, the automation of securities exchanges, and Iraqi economics and finance. He also writes for The New York Post, The New York Observer, National Review, Fortune Magazine, Institutional Investor, Fortune, Forbes, Barron's, and the New York Journal of Commerce. Previously, he was the London Bureau Chief of Institutional Investor, a correspondent for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and the managing editor of Canadian Business Magazine. Dizard has reported on the postwar Iraqi economy, and on the machinations of Ahmed Chalabi, the controversial Iraqi exile turned politician. He has also reported on coups d'etat in Portugal and Argentina. While at Forbes, he exposed the existence of a secret uranium cartel that fixed prices, and the story led to a successful antitrust suit against the cartel. Dizard has also acted as an advisor to several large individual investors. Namely, Frank Zarb, the head of Lazars Freres' International Department to whom he brought the "Giscard arbitrage" trade in a French government gold backed bond that was described in fictional form in Tom Wolfe's "The Bonfire of the Vanities"; and for the Mocatta Corporation, a division of the oldest gold trading firm. He often appears on CNBC, Fox News, and CBC. He lectures regularly to financial and energy groups on market issues such as the prospects for various currencies and the restructuring of the electricity grid.

Because of his background, I make a point of always reading Dizard's FT column. In Saturday's column (paywalled here), Dizard argued that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' political risks haven't been fully appreciated:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, like other components of the Brookfield Asset Management group [(BAM)], seems to have achieved a state of quantum superposition in dealing with its regulators, or potential regulators, along with investors and the general public.

Quantum superposition refers to the principle that if a physical system may be in one of multiple configurations, then the most general state is a combination of all of those possibilities. Erwin Schrödinger's famous thought experiment of the cat in a box, that may be dead or alive, is an example of quantum superposition.

Schrödinger's cat (image via YouTube).

You can learn more about quantum superposition at the YouTube link in the image caption above, but what Dizard is suggesting here is that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is both an infrastructure operator and a private equity fund:

I think this description sounds much better than regulatory arbitrageur. While private equity and infrastructure funds are collecting investor money by the barge-load, there is far more political risk to their business models than in the recent past.

The rest of the column spells this out, but, in a nutshell, Dizard argues that firms such as Brookfield Infrastructure Partners aren't reinvesting as much in the actual infrastructure as a traditional railroad or other infrastructure operator would, and that politicians such as Senator Elizabeth Warren, one of the Democrats' leading candidates in the Presidential primary, have proposed legislation to crack down on their buyouts. In the event the prospect of this begins to weigh on BIP's shares over the next few months, below are a couple of ways cautious BIP longs can strictly limit their risk.

Adding Downside Protection To BIP

For these two examples, I'll assume you have 1,000 shares of BIP and can tolerate a decline of 15% over the next few months, but not one larger than that. In both cases, I've circled the cost as a percentage of position value, to distinguish it from the annualized cost as a percentage of position value.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 1,000 shares of BIP against a greater-than-15% decline by late December.

The cost here was $1,300 or 2.77% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the put options. In practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask. For those who don't want to pay that much to hedge, the next one may be of interest.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 6% between now and late December, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to protect you against the same, greater-than-15% decline as above over the same time frame.

Here, the cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $50 or 0.11% of position value when opening this hedge, assuming, conservatively, that you placed both trades (buying the put options and selling the call options) at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Neutral On BIP

For readers wondering why I've given BIP a neutral rating here, this is why. Although BIP passed both of my site's two preliminary screens on Friday, my site's potential return estimate for it over the next several months is only 6%.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor.

Because that's less than its potential return estimate for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), I have given BIP a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.