General Electric: The PK AirFinance Sale Could Energize Bulls

Last week General Electric (GE) announced the sale of PK AirFinance to Apollo Global Management (APO) and Athene Holding (ATH):

Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO) (NYSE: APO); Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH); and GE Capital (OTC:JAMTF), the financial services arm of GE (NYSE: GE), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Apollo and Athene to purchase PK AirFinance, an aviation lending business, from GE Capital’s Aviation Services (GECAS) unit. In connection with this transaction, Apollo will acquire the PK AirFinance aircraft lending platform and Athene will acquire PK AirFinance’s existing portfolio of loans.

GE has been furiously hiving off assets in order to pare debt. The company has been particularly keen on reducing exposure to GE Capital ("GECC"), its finance arm. GE CEO Larry Culp wants to refocus GECC on equipment financing and this transaction could help in that endeavor.

The Situation

GE's earnings have been in decline for a few years. Management designated its core businesses ("NewCo") as Aviation, Power Systems and Revewable Energy. These industrial businesses are cyclical in nature. If we are at peak economy then NewCo's revenue and earnings will likely face headwinds. The company still has exposure to GECC, which generates profits from equipment financing, aircraft leasing and insurance. In Q2 2019 GECC generated revenue of $2.3 billion, down 4% year-over-year. Over half its revenue was derived from GE Capital Aviation Services ("GECAS"), which provides commercial aviation financing and leasing.

I understand PK AirFinance provides loans secured by commercial aircraft, aircraft engines and helicopters. In Q4 2018 Waypoint Leasing, one of the world's largest helicopter leasing companies, filed for bankruptcy. That called into question GE's exposure to helicopter leasing. The sale of PK AirFinance will likely allay those fears. In Q2 the company classified $3.6 billion of PK AirFinance's financing receivables as assets held for sale. Chatter suggests those assets will be sold at a premium as part of the transaction.

GE Continues To Cut Its Debt Load

The sale should allow to GE to continue to cut its exposure to non-core GECC and pare its sizeable debt load. At Q2 the company had debt of $106 billion. For the first half of 2019 GECAS reported segment profit of $0.6 billion, which equated to an annual run-rate of $1.2 billion. How much of those segment profits were generated by PK AirFinance is unclear.

CEO Larry Culp will likely trumpet how the sale will help pare debt. However, it's important to track how the sale will impact GE's credit metrics. I estimate GE's debt/EBITDA after its proposed sale of GE Biopharma would be around 6.5x. The above chart illustrates GE's debt of $106 billion and its proforma annual EBITDA after the Biopharma sale to Danaher (DHR). With debt/EBITDA of 6.5x the company's debt would likely be considered below investment grade. Debt/EBITDA at or near 5.0x is considered on the cusp of junk status. That said, the Biopharma sale will likely not be a cure-all for GE's debt woes.

In a best case scenario a $3.6 billion sale of PK AirFinance would reduce GE's debt to about $81 billion - this assumes no tax leakage from the sale. GE's debt/EBITDA would decline to 6.2x (assumes PK AirFinance's contribution to EBITDA was negligible). In effect, GE's credit metrics would likely be at junk levels after sales of GE Biopharma and PK AirFinance. These asset sales represent progress, but they will likely not improve GE's credit metrics beyond its current junk status.

Conclusion

GE's share price is up about 4% since the sale was announced. It likely rose due to euphoria from the sale. The sale of PK AirFinance will help cut GE's debt load, yet its credit metrics will likely imply junk status. Sell GE.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.