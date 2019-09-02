Bitcoin Halving Is A Potential Price Catalyst

History indicates Bitcoin’s price could go up to 200,000 USD between 2020 and 2022, although it's not clear why this should happen, given the “halving” is a known event.

Based on past experience, Bitcoin’s price should remain relatively stable until after the next “halving” in May 2020.

Bitcoin’s returns are in line with the behavior observed in the lead up to previous “halvings.”.

Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) price is heavily dependent on the number of users and the supply rate from mining. The rate at which new Bitcoins are created is determined by the block reward, which is the number of Bitcoins miners receive as a reward for processing blocks. The block reward will be halved for the third time in May 2020, which could lead to higher prices and in turn encourage more widespread adoption. Bitcoin’s “halving” has acted as a price catalyst in the past and presents an attractive investment opportunity due to the potential risk reward trade-off.

Given that the decrease in supply rate is a known event, it should not be expected to have an abnormal impact on price unless investors are acting irrationally. Past price increases around "halvings" may have been unrelated to supply, with any apparent relationship coincidental. Reductions in supply may also have a small impact on price, leading to more users and a positive feedback loop.

Over its 10-year history Bitcoin has generally exhibited exponential growth with a large amount of volatility. Previous “halvings” have resulted in large price bubbles 1-2 years after the “halving,” although volatility appears to be declining over time as the market matures, with the magnitude of each bubble less than the last.

Figure 1: Bitcoin Price

(source: Created by author using data from Blockchain.com)

Bitcoin’s price has historically increased more around “halving” events, but it's not clear whether the relationship is causal. Expectations of a price increase as a result of a decrease in supply could be self fulfilling, although if this were the case the majority of the price increase would be expected to occur in the lead up to the halving, which has not been the case.

Figure 2: Change in Bitcoin Price around "Halving" Date

(source: Created by author using data from Blockchain.com)

The number of Bitcoin users also appears to increase more around “halving” events, although this relationship is weak. “Halving” events do not appear to be a major driver of user adoption of Bitcoin, which raises the question, what does drive user adoption?

Figure 3: Change in Bitcoin Users around "Halving" Date

(source: Created by author using data from Blockchain.com)

If a reduction in supply increases prices and creates a feedback loop with user numbers, changes in Bitcoin’s price should lead changes in user numbers. Changes in price and user numbers appear to occur coincidentally and it's not clear there is a causal relationship. The correlation between changes in user numbers and price lagged by 90 days is significantly higher than the correlation between changes in price and user numbers lagged by 90 days, which may indicate user numbers lead price slightly.

Figure 4: Correlation Between Changes in Bitcoin Users and Price

(source: Created by author using data from Blockchain.com)

Given that user numbers appear to be the main driver of Bitcoin’s price and that user numbers appear to lead price it's unlikely that changes in supply have a significant direct impact on price. It may simply be that past price changes around “halving” events were coincidental.

In the past, Bitcoin’s market capitalization has generally formed a minimum approximately 1-1.5 years prior to the decrease in the block reward. The market capitalization has then generally increased moderately in the lead up to the “halving.” This would indicate that Bitcoin’s price will remain relatively constant or continue to increase slightly in the lead up to May 2020. More widespread awareness of the “halving” may also lead to a larger increase in price in the lead up to the “halving” compared to the past.

Figure 5: Price Behavior in the Lead Up to Halving

(source: Created by author using data from Blockchain.com)

After previous “halvings” the market capitalization has increased rapidly in the first 1-1.5 years. This may indicate that Bitcoin’s price will increase dramatically between May 2020 and November 2021, although the time taken for the price to peak after the “halving” has been increasing, so it would not be unreasonable to expect a price peak to take until approximately November 2022 to form.

Figure 6: Price Behavior After Halving

(source: Created by author using data from Blockchain.com)

This leaves the question of how much the price could be expected to increase after the next “halving.” The price increase after each “halving” has decreased in magnitude, therefore it would be reasonable to expect that after the May 2020 “halving” the price may increase by a factor of approximately 10.

Halving Price Increase (orders of magnitude) Prior to First Halving 3.0 Prior to Second Halving 2.0 Prior to Third Halving 1.6 Prior to Fourth Halving ~ 1.1 (expected)

Table 1: Historical Price Increases

(source: Created by author)

Based on previous price behavior Bitcoin’s price could be expected to trade in a range of 5,500 to 20,000 USD in the lead up to the “halving.” After the “halving” the price could be expected to increase to as much as 200,000 USD sometime between May 2020 and November 2022. It should be noted that after the first halving the market capitalization peaked at approximately 13 billion USD, after the second halving it peaked at approximately 320 billion USD and after the next halving could be expected to be as much as 3.5 trillion USD. This would make Bitcoin a systemically important asset class and would likely draw further regulator and government scrutiny.

These projections are based on historical price behavior which may not be indicative of future price behavior, particularly when involving such large sums of money and when drawn from such a small sample size. Comprehensive research on cryptocurrency “halving” events indicate that in general they do not result in abnormal returns, although I question the validity of the study given the arbitrary six-month pre and post “halving” periods assessed and the fact that the price of most cryptocurrencies is highly dependent on the price of Bitcoin.

Figure 7: Sharpe Ratios of Halving and Non-Halving Cryptocurrencies

(source: cryptoslate)

Bitcoin investors should track active addresses/wallet numbers and Bitcoin’s price behavior relative to past trends for any signs of divergence which may suggest the “halving” thesis will not play out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.