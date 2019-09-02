An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources

EOG Resources looks attractive in the low $70s and accumulating at this level makes sense technically. One real deterrent that I have to complain about here is the dividend.

Total production was a record of 812.8K Boep/d, up 15.8% from last year and up 5.1% sequentially. 93% of the total output comes from the US.

The company announced second quarter 2019 net income of $848 million, or $1.46 per share, compared with second quarter 2018 net income of $697 million, or $1.20 per share.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based EOG Resources (EOG) is one of the top-tier US shale players that I regularly cover on Seeking Alpha.

I have been interested in EOG because of its reliable management that has followed a rigorous strategy over the years.

This successful US producer can be compared with Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which is also involved with the US Shale almost exclusively and is the leader in the Permian Basin.

The company has been involved with a controversial acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum, which is still a matter of contention.

Again, sometimes, what is potentially advantageous for the company is not necessarily positive for its shareholders. It is what is of paramount importance for investors like you and me. The rest is just futile prose to justify generally a significant loss in market value.

The chart below is showing a 13.5% differential mostly attributable to the ill-timed acquisition.

As I will explain in detail later, EOG Resources presents a rock-solid balance sheet with substantial growth potential. It qualifies the stock as an excellent long-term candidate, especially after a painful slide of nearly 50% since October last year, despite what I consider stellar results.

This oil company is another perfect example of my basic strategy attached to the entire oil sector. The investment thesis is quite simple.

First, you identify a reliable company with a solid track record producing excellent cash flow, where you are confident to invest and accumulate for the long term. A company with a good dividend yield is even better.

Second, you have to be willing to trade about 30% of your position by using short-term volatility. It is an essential part of the strategy and will provide you with better control of your investment.

What makes EOG a good business?

The company is primarily producing oil and gas from the US or 98.2% of the total output for 2Q '19.

Production per Region in K Boe/d 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 United States of America 605.6 602.5 644.4 695.0 715.5 722.0 760.4 Trinidad 51.0 49.8 47.8 44.1 39.0 45.1 46.1 Other International 5.4 7.6 10.0 9.7 10.0 6.5 6.3 TOTAL 662.0 659.9 702.2 748.8 764.5 773.6 812.8

Bill Thomas, the CEO, said on the conference call:

During the second quarter, despite a 12% decline in WTI oil prices, EOG generated more than $350 million of free cash flow, lowered our long term debt by $900 million and paid a substantially larger dividend than last year, all while organically growing U.S. oil production by 20%. The EOG culture consistently making improvements throughout the company year-after-year has propelled EOG to compete financially with the very best in the S&P500, all with oil prices averaging below $60 per barrel.

Quick Presentation

The US shale has dramatically affected the US oil and gas production, turning the US into the number one producer in the World. Production is over 12.5 M Bop/d (08/23/2019) and showing little signs of weakness despite the lower oil price environment. However, Fitch indicated early August, that the progression is now slowing, despite bottlenecks easing.

Fitch notes that the US Energy Information Administration expects Permian basin shale production to grow by 16.7% in August after increasing by 44.7% in August last year. And it says similar trends are evident in the Bakken and Eagle Ford plays. The firm expects growth in total US shale liquids production of 9.4% this year and 6.9% in 2020, compared with 15.7% last year.

EOG holds a multi-basin premium portfolio, which is very appealing and growing fast (e.g., Bakken, Eagle Ford, Delaware basin, Woodford oil, Wyoming and Powder River Basin).

The company's assets in the Delaware Basin (Permian), which produced 220K Boep/d in 2018, are the fastest-growing assets for the company. Furthermore, the company is active in setting up an oil gathering system and terminal web with ultimately up to five connections to downstream markets.

EOG owns a 371,000 net acre position in the core of the Delaware Basin.

Source: from EOG Presentation

Ezra Yacob, EVP, Exploration, and Production, said in the conference call:

We played 65 net wells to sales in the second quarter and continue to have an outstanding year in the Delaware Basin. Our drilling performance continues to benefit from improved downhole motor designs and increased quality assurance. Year-to-date drilling days are down over 20% compared to 2018 and we continue to utilize proprietary software to balance our drilling speed and steering to stay within our precision targets.

EOG Resources - 2Q '19 Balance Sheet: The Raw Numbers

EOG Resources 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 2.645 3.340 3.681 4.238 4.781 4.575 4.059 4.698 Net Income in $ Million 101 2,431 639 697 1,191 893 635 848 EBITDA $ Million 1,061 1,367 1,624 1,805 2,428 2,064 1,853 2,014 EPS diluted in $/share 0.17 4.20 1.10 1.20 2.05 1.54 1.10 1.46 cash from operating activities in $ Million 961 1,328 1,552 1,942 2,190 2,085 1,608 2,687 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 1,094 1,057 1,441 1,684 1,649 1,302 2,000 1,563 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -132.7 270.9 111.0 -257.7 540.4 783.1 -392.7 1,123.6 Total Cash $ Billion 0.85 0.83 0.82 1.01 1.27 1.56 1.14 1.16 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 6.39 6.39 6.43 6.43 6.43 6.08 6.08 5.18 Dividend per share in $ 0.1675 0.1675 0.185 0.185 0.22 0.22 0.2875 0.2875 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 578.7 579.4 579.7 580.4 581.6 580.4 580.2 580.2

Source: EOG Resources 10-Q filing and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Net Debt, Free Cash Flow, And Upstream Production

1 - Total Revenues and others were $4.698 billion in 2Q '19

EOG Resources delivered a good 2Q '19, which missed expectation nonetheless. The company announced second quarter 2019 net income of $848 million, or $1.46 per share, compared with second quarter 2018 net income of $697 million, or $1.20 per share. Net cash from operating activities for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.687 billion compared with $1.942 billion a year ago.

2 - Free cash flow

The free cash flow for the second quarter of 2019 was a record gain of $1,123.6 million and a yearly FCF of $2.05 billion.

Free Cash Flow to Equity ("FCFE") is calculated by subtracting Capital Expenditures to Cash from Operating Activities. Free Cash Flow to Equity is the amount of cash available to be eventually distributed to shareholders. It must be sufficient to cover the dividend and allows debt reduction.

The dividend increased to $1.15 per share yearly or a yield of 1.55%, which is still extremely low and is way below the industry average. It is the primary weakness of the company and should be around $2.80 per share at the least to attract dividend-oriented investors, which is reasonable after looking at the FCFE.

Note: The company indicates a different free cash flow of $352 million. Tim Driggers, the CFO, said in the conference call:

During the quarter the company generated discretionary cash flow of $2.1 billion, invested $1.6 billion in capital expenditures before acquisitions at the low end of our guidance and paid $127 million in dividends. This allows $352 million in free cash flow.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other

EOG Resources' oil production topped the high end of its guidance range during the second quarter. Total production was a record of 812.8K Boep/d, up 15.8% from last year and up 5.1% sequentially. 93% of the total output comes from the US as you can see in the chart below.

EOG relies heavily on crude oil and condensate, which represents 56.1% of the total output.

Price of oil (composite) realized by the company this quarter was $60.99 a barrel, down 10.2% from a year ago and up 8.7% sequentially. Cash operating costs were standing at $9.36 for 2018 and are expected to go even lower to $8.86 in 2019 (lowered again this quarter).

Note: EOG Resources is receiving a premium for its oil and condensate versus peers of $1.18 per barrel in 2Q '19 above the WTI, which is significant.

The primary production driver was the company's position in the Delaware Basin with 63 wells online (gross) and South Texas Eagle Ford with 86 wells online in 2Q '19.

4 - Net debt and cash

Net debt is now $4.02 billion, and the net debt-to-EBITDA is 0.48x. Net debt to total capitalization ratio for 2Q' 19 was 16%, significantly lower than 24% the same quarter a year ago.

Source: EOG Presentation

Tim Driggers, the CFO, said in the conference call:

In line with our objective of further strengthening our financial position, we repaid a $900 million bond in June with cash-on-hand. This leaves $1.75 billion remaining in our $3 billion, four-year debt reduction plan which we expect to complete in 2021.

Note: Long-term lease liabilities (Operating and Finance) were $576 million in 2Q' 19.

5 - EOG 3Q' 19 and full-year 2019 Production/CapEx Guidance

Source: EOG Presentation

EOG Resources is forecasting between $6.1 billion and $6.5 billion on capital projects in 2019, which is slightly more than it has spent in 2018 (midpoint).

The company's U.S. production will grow by 12% to 16% in 2019. This CapEx level can be founded solely on the cash flows it can produce on $50 per barrel.

The company expects now 793.8 to 822.6k Boep/d.

Conclusion And Technical analysis

EOG Resources looks attractive in the low $70s and accumulating at this level makes sense technically.

However, oil prices have been weakening lately. Any rebounds that have happened until now lacked firm conviction and were quickly followed by a selloff.

The world economy is slowly degrading, primarily due to the tariff war and other negative geopolitical issues. It is not excellent support for a steady increase in oil prices when demand is shrinking.

Thus, it is logical to look at these days from a trader's perspective rather than an investor's one.

Finally, one real deterrent, that I have to complain about here is the surprising low dividend payout for an oil company like EOG. Compared to OXY which I see as a better investment right now, primarily based on a short to midterm strategy explained above.

Oil supermajors are paying on average about 6% and to be attractive and compete in this segment, EOG should spend no less than 5%, in my opinion. Occidental Petroleum is paying a whopping 7.27% yield as I speak.

Technical Analysis (short term)

EOG is forming a descending channel pattern with line support at $71 and first-line resistance at $77. The strategy short term is to add in the low $70s and eventually take some profit off the table between $77 and $82 (long-term resistance).

EOG is highly sensitive to oil prices, and any buying/selling decision should be conducted in correlation with future oil prices.

It is a little early to draw any conclusion, but, likely, oil prices have recently bottomed enough to create support for oil stocks. We need confirmation of course, but last week likely marked a solid bottom for EOG. However, I am not confident yet to call it a reversal. Invest with caution and watch oil prices like a hawk.

