Fitbit: An Inflection Point

Over the past couple of weeks, there have been a slew of positive announcements for Fitbit (FIT). I'll analyze each of them in chronological order.

Singapore Agreement

On August 21st, FIT announced that it reached an agreement with Singapore's government to supply fitness trackers to Singapore's residents. Under the agreement, any resident of Singapore can register for the Fitbit Inspire (a low-cost tracker that is currently selling for $70 on Fitbit's website) and won't outlay any cash for the tracker, but will commit to spending $10 a month for a year of premium service. Singapore is seeking to reduce its rising health costs by trying to nudge its residents in the right direction, as Singapore has seen rising rates of diabetes and heart disease over the past few years.

In discussing this agreement, CEO James Park said the initial rollout will include hundreds of thousands of consumers and estimated that the program could reach up to one million people (or approximately 20% of Singapore's population). If that estimate is correct, that would generate $120 million in recurring annual subscription revenue. Switching to a model where you get consumers hooked into an ecosystem, with a recurring revenue stream, is a brilliant pivot.

There is a well-known trend in the health industry where companies take advantage of the consumer's aspirational goals. This is most evident with gym memberships. Many consumers keep gym memberships, even if they do not go, because they like the idea of aspiring to go and improve and keeping that membership helps them believe they are at least attempting to better themselves. Furthermore, unlike a gym membership, as I'll delve into more below, I believe the Fitbit Premium membership can deliver incredible value to consumers, even ones too lazy to workout.

Product Updates and Fitbit Premium

Product Updates

On August 28th, Fitbit announced a number of new products and the launch of Fitbit Premium. The new flagship product that Fitbit launched was the Versa 2, which comes loaded with a ton of features, including Amazon Alexa. Along with the release, Fitbit launched a new marketing campaign, along with captivating videos.

Personally, I was finally captivated by FIT's marketing campaign and found the videos pretty compelling - I'm really excited for the Versa 2 as a consumer and investor. There are numerous articles and reviews that discuss the specific specs so I won't go into depth into them here, but the reviews have been very positive and tout the benefits of the Versa 2, as compared to the Apple Watch - mainly native sleep tracking, always on display capability, android compatibility and a 5+ day battery life.

Unlike the first Versa watch, the Versa 2 and Versa 2 Special Edition will both come with Fitbit pay and the only difference between the two models is that the Special Edition comes with a premium woven band, special colors and comes with a free three-month trial of Fitbit premium (the regular Versa 2 comes with a one-week free trial). It's prudent to give a free trial with both models to get more users onto the ecosystem and get them hooked onto the Fitbit Premium platform.

In addition to the Fitbit Versa 2, FIT launched a new scale, the Aria Air - a low-cost bluetooth scale. The scale will be much more affordable than Fitbit's other scales and will cost $49.95. FIT is going to provide the Aria Air to customers and partners with Fitbit Health Solutions to help enterprises manage and prevent costly chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease and hypertension.

In the announcement, FIT announced it increased its partnership with Solera to offer Aria Air at no cost to people enrolled in programs focused on chronic health conditions. This scale aligns with Fitbit's prudent focus towards providing lower-cost products to get more consumers onto its ecosystem so that it can generate higher-margin recurring revenue.

Fitbit Premium

Since I've been investing in Fitbit, I've been hoping and writing articles to prod FIT to release a subscription service, other than Fitbit Coach, which was very limited, and it is finally here!

Although Fitbit Premium has yet to officially launch, there is a wait list to sign up, which can be accessed here. For $10 per month (or $79.99 per year), Fitbit Premium will offer consumers a one-stop platform to improve their health. Specifically, among other offerings, it will offer customized programs, advanced sleep tools, personalized insights and thousands of workouts.

There will be several guided programs to enable consumers to meet specific goals such as: Intro to Healthy Habits, Get More Zzz’s, Habits for Restful Sleep, Get Active, Beginner Running, Run Training, Understand Calories, Kick Your Sugar Habit and Kick Your Salt Habit. Premium will also offer advanced sleep features, thousands of workouts, including bicycling, bodyweight, elliptical, outdoor walks and runs, stair workouts, stretching, treadmill, total body, and rowing, as well as games and challenges.

With gym memberships costing much more than just $10 a month (or $79.99 per year), I believe that consumers would see that as quite the value. If FIT can offer compelling workouts and an easy interface to interact with, it could have a real winner on its hands. Even for users that don't use Premium for the workout features, it could prove valuable just for sleep tracking and those related insights or even for someone trying to kick their sugar or salt habits. Additionally, if FIT can show that these programs are effective at nudging individuals into better health, I can envision a scenario where employers and insurance companies would pay for access to this platform for its employees and customers, respectively.

In 2020, Fitbit will also launch a personal, one-to-one coaching service to help individuals manage a condition, such as diabetes or weight loss. With healthcare costs rising at an ever-increasing rate, the sentiment towards preventive medicine is shifting and it could be much cheaper, and more effective, for insurance companies to help manage these conditions through a platform such as Fitbit's instead of doctor office visits.

Sleep Apnea

A final announcement, which did not receive much press, was that Fitbit completed its clinical trials for sleep apnea detection. Fitbit has an SpO2 sensor in its Ionic and Versa devices, along with its Charge 3. FIT has been working with the FDA to get approval to detect sleep apnea and when asked about timing, James Park said, "[w]e can't really control regulators, it is a process. We have finished our clinical trials on apnea, so it will just be a matter of time." Later in the interview, when prodded for a more concrete time, he responded with "hopefully sometime soon."

As I discussed in prior articles, home sleep study equipment costs between $150-$500 and then requires uncomfortable masks and other bulky equipment to monitor. If FIT can gain approval for sleep apnea detection, consumers and insurance companies would flock towards purchasing these devices with an embedded subscription for this.

Outlook

Despite these slew of new announcements, FIT is still trading down roughly 90% from its IPO and just above an all-time low. The sentiment is so bearish on FIT that its market capitalization is a bit below $800 million, but it ended its last quarter with $565 million of cash on its balance sheet, along with $258.6 million in accounts receivable and inventory of $163.2 million with just $157 million in accounts payable. Additionally, as discussed in my last article, FIT's business is quite seasonal, as it is currently very dependent on hardware sales so they will have more cash flow in the end of the year and expect to end the year with somewhere between $570 million and $600 million in cash.

With all of this liquidity on its balance sheet, FIT certainly has the runway to have some time to build up its subscription revenue base. FIT is just barely operating at a loss and isn't going through a large cash burn rate. For full year 2019, in the middle of this transition period in its business model, FIT guided for free cash flow to be in the range of negative $150 million and negative $120 million and for adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of negative $85 million and negative $60 million, so even without meaningful subscription revenue, FIT is barely operating at a loss.

Let's project some figures for premium. If FIT is able to get 7% of its active user base of 27 million, or roughly 2 million users, onto Premium, with an average subscription of about $8.5 per user (estimating that half do annual and half do month-to-month), that equates to $17 million in monthly revenue or $204 million in annual revenue - enough to swing FIT back into profitability.

I believe that's a relatively conservative estimate, especially given that it projects a stagnant user base. Let's be a bit more sanguine in our estimates to project a possible upside scenario. If we assume FIT can expand its user base to 40 million users and get 20% of those users enrolled in Premium, or roughly 8 million users, that would generate $68 million in monthly or $816 million in annual recurring revenue. This does not even account for any additional subscriptions FIT could offer or factor in hardware sales. Given the nature of these services, this revenue would be much higher-margin than FIT's hardware sales, since it doesn't cost much to add an additional user to the platform - it's essentially just server costs at that point.

I must also highlight that there is a chance that FIT does not gain any traction and Fitbit Premium is a huge flop that was just a costly R&D expenditure without any ROI. This would be a terrible scenario for FIT, as it has been discounting products significantly and pressuring margins, in order to give its Premium service a shot at gaining success.

However, given the downside protection of FIT's balance sheet and potential value and success of this service, I believe FIT represents an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity and I continue to purchase shares at this undervalued level.

