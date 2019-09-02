To Catch A Falling Pound - Brexit Might Be Fully In Sterling Now

It hasn't happened yet and we don't even know whether it will as yet despite the Oct. 31 deadline.

The great determinant of the sterling FX rate this past couple of years has been Brexit - when, whether, how?

To Catch A Falling Knife

That's the usual market phrase for trying to work out when to buy into something falling precipitately. It's rare that something goes entirely to zero so there's that moment to look for when the fall becomes either stability or a rise. Currencies even more rarely go to zero, although of course it does happen. That old Weimar mark is gone now, so too the Confederate dollar, and the Zimbabwean Mugabe era dollar. We don't expect this to happen to the pound sterling of course.

So, the question becomes, well, when will it turn?

Brexit

As I've been saying for some time now the major determinant of the value of sterling has been Brexit. Not so much the event itself, rather what people think the event will be. The closer to a no deal version we are then the lower sterling will be. The closer to a revocation of the entire idea, or to a close deal with the EU, the higher it will be. Markets are, of course forward looking so it's what people in aggregate think will happen that matters:

That major determinant of sterling's value is exactly as predicted - predictions and assumptions about the whether and the form of Brexit. The more likely it is to happen, the "harder" it is if it does, the lower sterling becomes. For us as investors - speculators are better here as a word perhaps - the strategy is obvious. Reading those tea leaves about how Brexit is going to play out means we can position ourselves. If we think that a no-deal Brexit will, in fact, happen, then go short, if that Remain will win the day, then long the currency.

And:

Clearly no one is going so far as to say if this then exactly and precisely that. But the general prediction is that if Britain leaves the European Union with no deal agreed upon trade, tariffs and the rest - a "hard Brexit" or a "no deal" one - then the value of sterling could fall to parity with the US dollar.

That's just the one view of course.

Markets Are Forward Looking

We should all grasp that it's not the events which determine prices. It's what people think events will be which do. Think on it for a moment. If everyone - no, everyone - really did think that sterling would reach parity with the dollar then sterling would already be at parity with the dollar. If we knew it would be on Nov. 1 then we could sell short on Oct. 31 and make a fortune. And if we could do that, then we would, which would bring the price down on Oct. 31. But if we could do that then we could on Oct. 30, and so on and so on until the price movement would happen today for that thing which we know will happen in the future.

That is, markets are forward looking. However, of course there are differences of opinion in them. Plus we usually face uncertainty. Thus price movements don't - or might not - happen in their entirety today.

We also have another market saying to buy on the rumor sell on the fact. This is simply another way of saying much the same thing. Prices will move on what people think will happen, the actual arrival of the event itself being just a crystallization of those beliefs.

The Brexit Sterling Price Movement

In standard macroeconomics it's usual to think that if the terms of trade for an economy change then the exchange rate for that economy will also. In fact we expect the currency to move precisely to offset the change in terms of trade. Not because things precisely balance, but because it's actually those terms of trade which determine what the external value of the currency is.

Looking at the economic relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom indicates that if the UK ends up outside the EU, with no trade deal, nothing, just another third party country, then the sterling exchange rate should decline by 20% to 25%. That's not an accurately calculated number but it's a very good rule of thumb.

It's worth noting that the sterling exchange rate already has fallen by about this much over the Brexit saga.

Put The Two Together

We agree that Brexit is the major determinant of the sterling exchange rate. We add in that markets are forward looking and that sterling already declined by about the amount macroeconomics would indicate for a no deal exit.

We also can read the political tea leaves. A hard - that is no deal - Brexit looks very likely indeed right now. The current government is pledged to leave on Oct. 31 and there are very few indeed who think any deal will be cobbled together by that point. We could thus think that sterling already is at the level which reflects a no deal exit.

Which Brings Us To Crispin Odey

One of the largest hedge fund managers in London has made a fortune shorting sterling over Brexit:

A pro-Brexit hedge fund boss who has made hundreds of millions of pounds betting the pound would fall in value has donated £10,000 to Boris Johnson. Crispin Odey, founder of Odey Asset Management, previously gave £870,000 to the Leave campaign and made £220million overnight as sterling slumped after the 2016 referendum result.

Odey has just pointed out that he's no longer short sterling:

Hedge fund billionaire Crispin Odey has hit back at criticism that he's betting against Britain, arguing that he has ended his wager against the pound and has invested several hundred million pounds in UK companies. Mr Odey told The Telegraph he was “no longer short on the pound” and has spent £270m on shares in British companies to hold for the long term.

My View

No, I'm not basing my view purely on that of Crispin Odey. Rather, just using him to mark that other people in the market seem to share it.

Yes Brexit is going to make a difference to the British economy, a no-deal Brexit more than other types. That in turn will make a difference to the value of sterling. My contention is that the price change has already happened.

Sterling has fallen to the "correct-ish" macroeconomic level for a no deal Brexit. It's thus about time to think about catching that falling knife.

The Investor View

I would never recommend leveraged trading in currencies to a private investor. It's simply not appropriate. Most especially not anything that involved being wiped out from a move of a basis point or two.

However, I do think that sterling is now about as low as it's likely to go. Sure, one and two cent movements are entirely possible which is why no leverage for fear of being wiped out. But I think another 5 or 10 cents vanishingly unlikely on the downside. That is, the worst for sterling is about level with current pricing. And of course if Brexit doesn't actually happen then it's all upside.

Sterling's looking, despite that continued uncertainty, a useful bet on the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.