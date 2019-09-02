Mirati Therapeutics: Revisiting As KRAS Data Nears

Mirati Therapeutics is a Speculative Buy, as the targeted oncology space continues to be a lucrative theme. Initial data for MRTX849 is needed before we can consider for ROTY.

Shares have risen by over 600% since my initial article but have fallen by 17% since my June update piece.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) have risen by 630% since my September 2017 article stated that a double on early data for sitravatinib could be just the beginning. On the other hand, the stock has fallen by 17% since my June update piece detailed how the company "won" at ASCO without even presenting data for its KRAS G12C inhibitor MRTX849.

Today, I'm choosing to revisit this targeted oncology story now that management has confirmed initial data for MRTX849 should be coming in the fourth quarter (perhaps AACR-NCI-EORTC in late October).

Figure 1: MRTX daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see the stock rebound sharply to begin the year and again gap up in June as a result of enthusiasm generated by phase I data for Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) AMG 510 (also a KRAS G12C inhibitor). In late summer, enthusiasm hit its peak and from there the stock pulled back significantly (perhaps due to the company pursuing combo "signal finding" studies, with bears suggesting that monotherapy data might be lackluster).

Overview

In my last update piece, I touched on a couple keys to the bulls' thesis:

Sitravatinib continued to show promise in treating patients that progressed after being treated with checkpoint inhibitors, including early data showing a 27% response rate comparing favorably to third-line checkpoint refractory combos (7% to 11%) or even second line (14% to 19%). China partnership with BeiGene (BGNE) was interesting in that additional studies set to get underway that would enable expedited progress in the clinic and potential expansion into larger patient populations such as checkpoint-naive.

CEO Charles Baum seemed most excited about the company's KRAS program (inhibitor of G12C KRAS mutations specifically), a first-in-class asset whose target is expressed in 14% of lung cancer patients and 5% of colorectal cancer patients. This program was described as potentially "transformational" for the company, with preclinical data showing complete tumor regression. I noted that an early-stage clinical study would quickly be able to recruit patients with KRAS G12C mutations and hopefully show signs of efficacy early on. We also delved into the market potential for KRAS (3 to 4 times the size of the ALK mutation population).

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

Regarding the latter program, it received a boost after competitor Amgen presented first clinical results for AMG 510 at ASCO. No dose-limiting toxicities occurred and early signs of activity were quite promising (5 of 10 evaluable NSCLC patients experiencing a partial response and four others with stable disease). Interestingly enough, one patient with PR improved to complete response post data cutoff. As for CRC patients, 13 of 18 evaluable achieved standard disease (keep in mind most were treated with just the first two dose levels).

Figure 3: KRAS G12C market opportunity (Source: corporate presentation)

Now that the stock has pulled back, I'm looking forward to digging deeper to determine if there's a near-term opportunity to take advantage of. At the same time, given current hype in the KRAS space, I can't help feeling skeptical to an extent.

Select Recent Developments & Other Information

In late June, management again wisely took advantage of strength in the share price to access funding via secondary offering, selling over 2.4 million shares at a price point of $97 per share for gross proceeds of $234.3 million. Investment banks involved included Cowen, Credit Suisse, Barclays, Guggenheim Securities, Oppenheier and H.C. Wainwright.

On July 9th, the company announced a clinical collaboration agreement with Novartis (NVS) to evaluate the combination of its KRAS G12C inhibitor and TNO155 (Novartis' investigational SHP2 inhibitor) in patients with advanced solid tumors that harbor KRAS G12C mutations. The rationale here was preclinical data which showed combination of SHP2 inhibitor with a KRAS G12C inhibitor increased anti-tumor activity due to complementary mechanisms of action. Under terms, Mirati is sponsoring the study, but the two companies will jointly oversee it and share costs of clinical development activities for the combined therapies (Novartis providing TNO155 at no cost).

For the second quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $485.5 million as compared to net loss of $45.7 million. Research and development expenses rose to $38.3 million, while G&A essentially doubled to $9.9 million. Charles Baum noted that the pipeline was progressing forward on multiple fronts, including sitravatinib in multiple indications and MRTX849 in single agent and combination trials.

For readers interested in digging deeper, management's presentation at Jefferies Healthcare Conference is a good listen. Here are a few nuggets that stuck out to me:

For sitravatinib, the company is focusing on patients who are refractory to checkpoint therapy. Phase 2 data in NSCLC compares favorably to prior 2nd line NSCLC trials (especially in terms of objective response rate, progression free survival and overall survival).

Figure 4: Sitravatinib data contrasted to prior 2nd line NSCLC studies (Source: corporate presentation)

For the current phase 3 trial in 2nd line NSCLC, interim ORR analysis should take place year-end 2020 with primary OS analysis around year-end 2021. Market opportunity is quite substantial here, with the company estimating it to be around $2.8 billion or so. Also, it's worth pointing out that as part of their BeiGene collaboration, a number of studies are being run in additional indications with data coming 2H 2019 or 1H 2020 (1st-3rd line NSCLC, 1st line HCC, 1st-2nd line RCC, 2nd-3rd line gastric cancer, ovarian cancer following platinum and company run 2nd/3rd line bladder cancer trial). Sitravatinib is also being explored as a single agent in CBL mutations with study readout expected in 2H 2019 (equates to 1.5% of NSCLC and 3.5% of melanoma markets).

Moving on to KRAS G12C inhibitor MRTX849, management confirms that data will be presented later this year (in the fall). Single agent cohort in the phase 1 dose escalation study allows for 100% dose escalations as long as there are no toxicities. The study also allows for intrapatient dose escalation so they can move prior patients up to higher doses (more patients treated at a more active dose). Three cohorts are NSCLC, CRC and basket cohort to provide support for tumor agnostic approval. The company is also looking at combinations with the most interesting targets, including PD-1 inhibitor, SHP2 inhibitor, Pan-EGFR TKI and CDK 4/6 inhibitor.

As for KRAS G12D program, potential here looks much larger than even that of MRTX849. Lead molecule could be chosen this year with clinical study to begin next year. Additionally, consider that learnings from G12C and G12D can be used down the line to apply to other KRAS populations as well.

Figure 5: KRAS G12D opportunity (Source: corporate presentation)

As for institutional investors of note, Avoro Capital Partners holds a large position and Perceptive Advisors has been heavily adding to its stake. Baker Brothers, Boxer Capital and Cormorant Asset Management all own decent sized stakes as well. On the other hand, recent insider selling does not inspire confidence.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, a very large commercial opportunity awaits companies which successfully develop assets to treat KRAS G12C positive tumors and Mirati Therapeutics is certainly in the running. Valuation is still quite rich with market capitalization of over $3 billion, but to be fair, share price has come down substantially from the previous 52-week high of $111. Wall Street appears to have high expectations going into Q4 data and competitor Amgen continues to raise the bar with AMG510 data.

Mirati Therapeutics remains a Speculative Buy. For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I can see the rationale for a pilot position here given the lucrative nature of the targeted oncology arena and KRAS space in particular. A conservative approach would be to wait until after Amgen's updated data before further accumulation.

Dilution in the near term does not appear to be a risk given prior capital raises, but key concerns include disappointing clinical data for lead assets and competition in the KRAS space (Amgen remains the front-runner with other big pharma names in pursuit). Amgen has data coming at IASLC World Lung Conference in about a week, which could have an impact on the stock as well.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, given that much of this year's appreciation was due to increasing interest in the KRAS space, disappointing initial data readout could result in a large hit to the current valuation.

For our purposes in ROTY, I plan to continue monitoring this one safely from the sidelines for now. I am a big fan of the targeted oncology space and we own multiple names here. However, I require proof of concept data to provide at least a measure of risk reduction, even if that means I miss out on potential upside.

