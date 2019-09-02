Buy Berkshire Hathaway: Follow The Oracle Of Omaha

Here's how Berkshire is more than an investing firm and why you might want to own some for the long haul.

Since 2018, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) stock has been in consolidation mode, which should pique the interest of long-term investors.

Long-term market-beating performance

Buffett has been a great long-term investor and has generated excellent total returns over many years. From 1965 to 2018, BRK's book value per share ("BVPS") compounded at 18.7% per year, while the stock compounded at 20.5% per year, which more than doubled the S&P 500 total returns of 9.7% per year.

What about more recent results?

It's a good idea to see how the stock fared since before the last recession that was triggered by the financial crisis of 2007-2008. 2007 was when there was a peak in the market. Therefore, we'll look at the period from 2007 to 2018.

Since mid-2007, BRK's BVPS has appreciated 214%, and its stock price has largely followed.

Coming out of the recession, over the last 10 years, Berkshire's stock price has fared better than the U.S. market.

That said, you may notice in the first graph that there has been some disconnect between the book value and the stock price. Warren Buffett explained in the 2018 annual report that there will be a bigger disconnect in the future:

First, Berkshire has gradually morphed from a company whose assets are concentrated in marketable stocks into one whose major value resides in operating businesses. Charlie and I expect that reshaping to continue in an irregular manner. Second, while our equity holdings are valued at market prices, accounting rules require our collection of operating companies to be included in book value at an amount far below their current value, a mismark that has grown in recent years. Third, it is likely that - over time - Berkshire will be a significant repurchaser of its shares, transactions that will take place at prices above book value but below our estimate of intrinsic value. The math of such purchases is simple: Each transaction makes per-share intrinsic value go up, while per-share book value goes down. That combination causes the book-value scorecard to become increasingly out of touch with economic reality ... Over time, Berkshire's stock price will provide the best measure of business performance.

The Berkshire Advantage

The Top-Notch Insurance Operations

Berkshire's well-run underlying insurance business generates float as a source of low-cost capital. In The Outsiders written by William N. Thorndike, Jr. that discusses "eight unconventional CEOs and their radically rational blueprint for success", the author explained that

Over time, Buffett evolved an idiosyncratic strategy for his insurance operations that emphasized profitable underwriting and float generation over growth in premium revenue. This approach, wildly different from most other insurance companies, relied on a willingness to avoid underwriting insurance when pricing was low, even if short-term profitability might suffer, and, conversely, a propensity to write extraordinarily large amounts of business when prices were attractive. (Page 179)

In the first half of 2019, the consolidated combined ratio of Berkshire's insurance and reinsurance businesses was 94.5%. GEICO, its core insurance business, generated more than 65% of the premiums earned and had a combined ratio of 93.3%, which helped improve the consolidated combined ratio. The combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and expense ratio, such that <100% implies profitable insurance operations. So, the lower the combined ratio, the more profitable the insurance operations were in a period.

Look how substantially Berkshire's float has grown over time. In 2018, it generated float of nearly $123 billion. The ever-growing float will provide Berkshire more and more cash for investment aimed for high returns.

Source: Berkshire 2018 Annual Report, Page 9

The Incredible Investment Portfolio of Businesses

Berkshire also owns whole companies and marketable stocks from which it generates lots of cash.

For example, Berkshire owns BNSF, which operates one of the largest railroad systems in North America, and about 91% of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a regulated electric and gas utility that includes power generation and distribution activities.

From its five-largest stock holdings alone, the company generated $3.8 billion of dividends in 2018 that are poised to increase this year. What's more important is that these companies have even more retained earnings to grow their businesses.

Source: Berkshire 2018 Annual Report, Page 4

At the end of Q2, Berkshire had a U.S. stock portfolio that was worth more than $208 billion.

Source: CNBC

Additionally, at the end of Q2, Berkshire held $119 billion in U.S. Treasury bills and other cash equivalents, as well as another $20 billion in fixed-income securities. It promised to always hold at least $20 billion to protect against anything bad that could happen at the macro level.

In other words, Berkshire has lots of dry powder to put to work should it see anything that's attractive enough to invest in.

Valuation

Although the book value is not as good a metric to help decide if Berkshire is a good buy today, we know Buffett will only repurchase shares when the stock is trading at below the company's intrinsic value.

In Q2, Berkshire bought back more than $355 million worth of shares at $201.50 per share. So, now is a decent opportunity to accumulate the stock as it trades at around that range.

Conclusion

Berkshire Hathaway is such a great company in many ways. It's no wonder that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman took a serious stake, +$702 million worth of stock, recently. Berkshire is also buying back its own shares at current levels. Will you follow these great investors and buy Berkshire today?

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article consists of my opinions and is for educational purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.