Assessing If Intuitive Surgical Has Run Out Of Steam

We invariably scan for stocks which have gained renewed momentum. For example, the triple crossover system (where a buying signal is confirmed when the 4-day moving average crosses above both the 9 day and 18 day) is a popular strategy among short-term traders.

In fact, at present, we have a buying signal in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) (The surgical system manufacturer), as we can see below on the daily chart. The crossover on the MACD indicator has coincided with the crossover of the 4-day average over both the 9 and the 18 day.

However, when we look more closely, we can see that shares at present are selling below their 200-day moving average. Many traders simply do not trade stocks selling below their respective 200-day moving averages. Why? Because this key average lets us know how shares have been trending. As we can see from the chart below, shares have been in a downward trend since late April. Therefore, traders should be mindful of any long exposure here in case the trend in place continues for months to come.

When we have ambiguity on the daily chart, we like to go to the weekly chart to see how shares for example have trended over the past three years. Although Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is not a cheap stock (forward earnings multiple of 43), shorter-term growth rates have not slowed down meaningfully. For example, the company's 3-year averages for both its sales and operating profit comes in at 16% and 17% respectively. These numbers are really impressive considering how much growth this firm has had already.

As we can see from the chart, shares rallied hard from late 2016 and then printed a hard top in October of last year. From first glance, the pattern being played out at present looks like a double top reversal pattern. We already have the two peaks and a divergence on the RSI oscillator. Obviously, this pattern would not be confirmed until the lows of December last year get taken out. However, the selling volume that took place back in April definitely warrants attention for the bulls. It is normal in double top formations for selling volume to expand after the second subsequent peak. This is what seems to be playing out here.

So what does the above mean concerning the buy signal on the daily chart? This means (at this time), we would refrain from going long here. When we trade buy signals on the daily chart, we make sure that we are trading in the direction of the general intermediate trend. That though does not seem to be the case here. We have found that we do much better when our daily chart buy signals coincide with the same underlying trends on the weekly charts.

Being chartists, we believe that any possible fundamental which could affect the share price has already been reflected in the technical chart. Although revenue is expected to climb by almost 17% this year and earnings per share by 10%+, the charts are letting us know that the fundamentals are not as bullish as they were a couple of years back.

If indeed, the intermediate reversal pattern is in play, the first sign of a sustained down-move would be a close below the intermediate trend line on the chart below. This would definitely elevate the possibility of a breach of the December low.

To sum up, our strategy at this point is to simply wait and see if the double top reversal pattern plays itself out in the weeks ahead. The December low remains pivotal given the trend that preceded that low. Longs should be wary of the present divergences and that the share price is still trading below its 200-day moving average.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us Here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.