Blackbaud: Run For The Hills

Back in April, I wrote an article on Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB), giving the company a bullish rating. Four months have passed, and a new quarterly report filed. Since my original article, Blackbaud's stock has appreciated by 15%, and it is time to revisit that rating.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

I have come to the realization that despite the positive initiatives that I identified in my first article, including Blackbaud’s transformation to SaaS, the new partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) and the Total Addressable Market (TAM) expansion, revenue growth is still only 5%.

(Source: Blackbaud)

Management has been ramping sales staff and plans to do more of the same for the rest of this year. This will obviously increase sales expenses and I’m not expecting to see improved performance from the increased staff for at least the remainder of 2019 or perhaps later than that.

(Source: Blackbaud)

Sales and marketing expenses have increased by 18% YoY, but revenue growth was only 5%. The general rule in SaaS-land is to limit the increase of sales and marketing expenses to revenue growth.

Social good is not a “wind at my back” industry. In my opinion, Blackbaud's stock is overvalued relative to its peers, doesn’t meet the Rule of 40 and cash burn is a little high compared to its peers.

In addition, the engineering side of the company appears to be a little slow for my liking. They are dragging their feet on the general release of the church management and higher education applications, as well as slowly moving away from legacy products to the Azure cloud-based architecture. This last issue implies higher costs due to duplication of infrastructure.

Blackbaud's management has a history of making acquisitions until the leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) approaches 3.5x, then they pay down the debt and repeat. This has worked out in the past, but the markets have been strong for the past 8 years. Balckbaud is now 2.7x leveraged.

(Source: Blackbaud)

This last year the UK market has been soft “on the giving front”, a phenomenon that was exasperated by Blackbaud's acquisition of JustGiving. Conditions have not changed and I expect the UK market will continue to be soft or worse with Brexit coming up.

Finally, investors should expect higher expenses for the second half of the year, not only due to the hiring of sales staff but for IT spend as well, as indicated by the company management:

It will be not only the continued investment in innovation Mike spoke to, and the back-end loaded hiring on sales, but we also have some one-time type costs, recruiting expenses because of the ramp in hiring. We've got some major IT projects that are still ongoing that are bit more lumpy on, consulting type expenses associated with those projects, some of the integration costs, et cetera. So, there is some of those kinds of more one-time in nature as well costs hit in the second half. There are heightened versus what we saw in the first half, which helps drive that full-year EBIT margin guide down a bit.

In summary, the stock is overvalued, fundamentals are not great, engineering is too slow, costs are rising and the company is highly leveraged. For all of these reasons, I am changing my bullish rating to neutral. If you own stock, it is time to sell and run for the hills.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, a higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 88 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Blackbaud is above the trendline, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is higher than its peers', given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Blackbaud is overvalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Although one might not consider Blackbaud to be a high-growth company, the intent to achieve a higher level of growth is there, as evidenced by the transformation to SaaS and aggressive sales hiring. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40

The Rule of 40 is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available, (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition, and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor's perspective.

Revenue Growth

Blackbaud's revenue grew by 5.1% for the most recent 12 months, down from 15% in January 2017. Part of the decline is a result of the shift to recurring revenue.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Blackbaud had a free cash flow margin of 16.6% for the most recent 12-month period.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Rule Of 40 Applied To Blackbaud

Blackbaud's YoY revenue growth was 5.1%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing 12 months was 16.6%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 5.1% + 16.6% = 21.7%

The Rule of 40 calculation comes out substantially less than 40%, I conclude that the company has work to do to bring growth and profitability into balance.

SG&A Expense

As an investor, one wants to make sure that if a company doesn't score well on the Rule of 40, it is at least not burning cash.

(Source: Portfolio123)

In the case of Blackbaud, the SG&A expense is 48% of the total revenues. This means that Blackbaud is spending almost 50% of revenue intake on SG&A expenses. This is actually quite a good figure for a SaaS company.

Another way to look at cash burn is to create a scatter plot that shows the operating margin/EV versus forward sales growth for SaaS stocks. The operating margin for my purposes is calculated as follows:

Operating Margin = Gross Margin TTM - SG&A Expense Margin TTM

(Source: Portfolio123)

Blackbaud is sitting under the trendline, suggesting that cash burn is higher than its peers. The combination of lower gross profit margin and high SG&A expense margin is too much for a company with 5% annual revenue growth.

Summary

I wrote my first article on Blackbaud four months ago. Since that time, the stock price has appreciated 15% and I now believe that it is time to sell. The initiatives that I identified in the first article have not improved Blackbaud's growth which was only 5% TTM. Blackbaud's fundamentals are not particularly good with the undershooting of the Rule of 40, and operating margin less than its peers. The stock price is also overvalued relative to its peers.

I am expecting costs to increase for the remainder of the year, but we won't see an equivalent increase in performance. New applications are slow to be released and there is also the issue of duplicated IT infrastructure which increases costs.

I am therefore changing my buy rating to a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.