Mid-Cap Global Medical REIT Inc. Offers Income And Capital Appreciation

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) is a mid-cap REIT with robust dividend yield, making it a favorite for investors looking to earn regular income from their investments. Despite its relatively small size, the REIT has a well-diversified portfolio in terms of geographical reach and types of properties held. Global Medical REIT can also offer individual level diversification to its investors’ portfolios, when put in conjunction with large cap REIT stocks. So, let’s see whether this healthcare REIT has got what it takes to be an attractive investment opportunity.

Diversified Portfolio

As on June 2019, Global Medical REIT has 91 properties, rented or leased to 56 tenants, in its portfolio. The REIT has ensured its long-term liquidity as its weighted average lease terms stands at 9.5 years. Further, Global Medical REIT has also protected itself against inflation and other such factors by achieving 2.1 percent weighted average rent escalations. The largest chunk of its portfolio is made up of IRF properties, closely trailed by Medical Office Buildings or MOB. However, if all the subsections of MOB are combined, then the segment is the largest property type held by Global Medical REIT.

Source: Official Website

In order to maintain its diversification, Global Medical REIT also ensures that its properties are spread across different tenants. As of June 2019, the REIT’s largest tenant was Encompass, paying 11.9 percent of total rent revenue, followed by Memorial Health accounting for 8.7 percent revenue. Its tenants are spread across different segments of not-for-profit, for-profit and surgical operator partnerships and Local Physicians Groups. Overall, it is easy to see that the REIT’s portfolio is well balanced and is designed to offer robust returns.

The Outlook

In order to properly ascertain the investment potential of Global Medical REIT, it is important to analyze the internal and external environment surrounding the REIT. As the breakup of Global Medical REIT’s holdings shows, the REIT is mainly invested in Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities and Medical Office Buildings. The REIT had carried out IRF transaction earlier this year, shelling out $94 million for four properties spread across Arizona, Indiana, Nevada and Oklahoma. These properties offer $6.8 million in rent per annum and have weighted average lease term of 8.2 years, while the triple net rents are expected to show 2.4 percent compound annual growth in the first five years. The properties are new with average built year of 2011 and thus require minimal maintenance.

Another major segment for Global Medical REIT is Medical Office Buildings, which happens to be one of the most thriving segments for healthcare REITs. Within this segment, Global Medical REIT has unique positioning as it focuses on licensed medical treatment facilities and aims to provide private practitioners with facilities located in prime areas. This focus allows the REIT to earn premium rental, thus boosting its margins. The MOB segment is also known for its relative stability and low risk profile, making it a safe haven for REITs, which generally have to deal with turbulent market trends.

Additionally, the MOB segment is also expected to benefit from growing preference towards outpatient facilities, moving away from costlier options provided by inpatient service providers. While healthcare expenses are expected to steadily increase, thanks to the growing affluence level of the senior population, it is also expected that owing to their higher awareness, this senior segment will choose outpatients services over the inpatient ones. Apart from increased spending power, the sheer number of senior people in the economy is also set to increase exponentially. All these factors combine to explain the attractiveness of the Medical Office Building segment. Global Medical REIT has strong presence in the segment and possesses specialized knowledge of operating MOBs. The strong internal fundamentals and robust macro environment factors make Global Medical REIT an interesting investment candidate.

The Financials

Apart from looking at the physical portfolio of a REIT, it is also imperative to look at the financial well-being of the organization. Global Medical REIT reported its second-quarter revenue increased $16.9 million from the revenue of $13.2 million it had announced for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its Funds from Operations, or FFO, for the quarter remained flat at $0.18 per share while its AFFO dipped marginally from $0.20 in the second quarter of 2018 to $0.18 for Q2 2019. However, it should be noted that the decline is mainly on account of short-term dilution caused by the recent capital-raising activities of the REIT to fund its acquisition activities and the long-term impact of these developments is expected to be accretive.

Investment Thesis and Risks

Global Medical REIT recorded nearly 20 percent return in the past 12 months. Additionally, the REIT also offers steady dividend of $0.20 per share. This dividend payout equals to a dividend yield of over 7 percent, which is highly lucrative. The combination of attractive capital appreciation and regular income in the form of dividend makes Global Medical REIT an attractive candidate for a long-term, income oriented portfolio.

Source: Company Website

However, the REIT needs to watch out for bigger players such as Ventas (NYSE:VTR), Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and HCP (NYSE:HCP), which are heavily invested in the MOB segment and are consistently raising their stakes in this fast growing segment. The low entry barrier means that the segment may attract big entrants in the near future, increasing competition. The signs of oversaturation on the supply side have already begun to crop up. In such cases, smaller players such as Global Medical REIT may have to draw up an alternative strategies to ensure their survival in a crowded yet lucrative market.

Despite some concerns, Global Medical REIT's stock has strong potential upside and is suitable for long-term investment. The stock may also provide diversification to a portfolio with large cap REITs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.