The Asset Allocator: Preparing For The Coming Decade (Podcast)

Ray Dalio argues that the market experiences paradigm shifts that roughly conform to each new decade and whose typical dominant characteristic tends to be opposite of the decade preceding it.
This podcast (7:12) outlines Dalio’s arguments and adds my own, particularly in support of gold, in anticipation of inflation and in identifying a corner of the stock market that may offer greater stability in what could be a challenging decade for equities.