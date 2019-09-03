The Asset Allocator: Preparing For The Coming Decade (Podcast)

Summary

Ray Dalio argues that the market experiences paradigm shifts that roughly conform to each new decade and whose typical dominant characteristic tends to be opposite of the decade preceding it.

He thinks this past decade’s massive accumulation of debt will give rise to a new paradigm in which authorities monetize debt and weaken the dollar, which would boost gold.

I offer three thoughts complementing Dalio’s future-gazing exercise: I agree that gold would be a useful part of the portfolio, though I explain where I think it fits in.

I think we may soon become reacquainted with inflation (which Dalio also implies), which strengthens the case for gold and may be more helpful to real estate than to stocks.

I wouldn’t give up on stocks, but would stress consumer staples, and note one sub-sector to keep an eye on.