Lannett: Shorts Blundered

Investment Thesis

Lannett (LCI) is a generics manufacturer. Unlike others in the space, its main troubles were not revolved around any opioid scandals but two separate attributes: the loss of its highest margin contract on the sale of Levothyroxine and too much debt.

Looking back to approximately 1 year and 1 week ago, Lannett's share price, even including the recent rally, is still below its valuation then; before it had accomplished the huge process of diversifying its revenue base.

Today, Lannett is a better-diversified company with a substantially better balance sheet. Its shares continue to be astonishingly cheap, trading for less than 6x free cash flow.

***Note: This article was first released in my marketplace last Wednesday. Also, Lannett's fiscal 2019 quarter just finished. Lannett is now starting fiscal 2020.

Opioid Scandal

With Teva (TEVA) continuing to see its share price punished day after day with any news related to any company with any exposure to opioids, the following news felt like a breath of fresh air:

I believe it's worth noting that to date the company is a defendant in only one opioids lawsuit, that case involves are Kremers Urban subsidiary and a single hospital. Moreover, we believe Kremer Urban was named in error in that suit. We are not named in any other opioid lawsuit. [Earnings call]

Q4 2019 Results

Lannett's top-line was down 22% year-over-year, and despite losing its contract to sell Levothyroxine with a 60% gross margin, the company's cost-cutting efforts were evident, as notwithstanding having less revenue to work with, its adjusted gross margin comes out at 45%, which was higher than the period a year ago (excluding Levothyroxine), and the highest of any quarter in fiscal 2019.

Improving Balance Sheet

The above graphs show that Lannett's total gross debt now stands at $768 million, with cash of $140 million, thus a net debt position of $628 million.

Using Lannett's guided adjusted EBITDA figure of approximately $150 million for fiscal 2020, this implies the company is still leveraged around 4.1x.

Lannett's elevated debt, together with loss of its best contract, has always been an issue.

Having said that, in my opinion, the company has executed extremely well through this extraordinarily challenging environment, and the debt market has recognized Lannett's capabilities, with Lannett's upcoming Loan Term A now trading at close to par; in other words, the debt market presently believes that Lannett will repay its upcoming loan.

My Estimate For Free Cash Flow 2020

Back in February 2019, I wrote about Lannett's free cash flow potential:

Previously, I stated that at an absolute minimum Lannett should be making at least $50 million. Now, I'm slightly more positive that given the pace and quality of the new drugs coming onto the market, maybe Lannett might make closer to $70-$85 million starting fiscal 2020.

Today, realistically, I believe that figure might only be $70 million. However, management highlighted on the call that starting with fiscal 2020 (which is now), its reset business excluding Levothyroxine generated $457 million (see graph 1, above). And going forward, Lannett is aiming to grow by 15% compounded over the next 3 years.

I'm not a quarterly investor, but I should note that Q1 2020 is expected to be 10% lower sequentially from Q4 2019 (the one just finished). But once we get over the next 90 days, the rest of the year should substantially ramp-up in revenues, and fiscal 2020 should finish between 15% and 19% higher than fiscal 2020.

Valuation - Easily More Than 75% Upside

***Note, for Lannett's P/Sales, I have only included the company's revenue excluding Levothyroxine. Similarly, my P/Cash Flows From Operations figure of 3.5x is an educated guess. I don't have figures excluding Levothyroxine. But it's in the correct ballpark.

Moreover, we can clearly see in the above table just how undervalued the whole generics sector is. Investors are, in my opinion, acting irrationally believing that generics will no longer be profitable for companies.

Of course, investors are vaguely correct that increased regulation and ease of competition means that it's not only the big players which can now compete but pretty much anyone.

However, I believe that Lannett is truly one company which the market has gotten wrong. It has already taken a hit to its valuation and factored in all the bad news possible (and then some) already.

Ultimately, I do not believe that a growing company with compound annual growth rate of 15% should be priced at less than 6x free cash flow.

The Bottom Line

Lannett has turned a corner and diversified its revenue base. It has 20 new drugs expected to hit the market over the coming fiscal year.

Also, Lannett has strong revenue growth expected over the coming twelve months and has taken necessary steps to deal with its eventual debt maturities.

Given that it will soon be leveraged less than 4x, and is backed with strong and growing cash flows, this is one company which should not be valued at anything less than $600 million market cap.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive emails of my latest research, please click "Follow" at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LCI, TEVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.