FX Weekly: Recession Is All Around Me

With wage inflation standing at an 11-year high, the BoE has much less room to ease relative to its peers in case the UK plunges into a recession.

Global: The inversion of the yield curve mainly coming from the elevated political and economic uncertainty with the re-escalation of the trade war between China and the US will continue to push the demand for safe havens such as the US dollar in the short run. The 15% tariffs on approximately $112 billion of Chinese imports went into effect on Sunday, and the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) recently estimated that Trump’s tariffs will reduce US real GDP growth by 0.3% for the year 2020. Trade policies, in addition to uncertainty, keep weighing on US economic activity; growth is expected to slow to 2.3% this year according to the CBO, and then average 1.8% between 2020 and 2023 (lower than its long-term historical average).

China has also been impacted by the trade war. Despite the little gain we saw in August, Chinese equities are still down over 10% since their mid-April highs (Shanghai SE index). Even though China Caixin Manufacturing PMI ticked up to 50.4 in August (vs. 49.8 expected), above the 50-threshold, which separates growth from contraction, the economy keeps slowing, with the pace of growth approaching its lowest level in nearly 30 years. The yuan performed poorly against the US dollar in August, posting its weakest month since the January 1994 devaluation when China officials devalued the currency by 33% against the greenback (figure 1, left frame).

UK: With the UK Parliament returning from summer recess on Tuesday (September 3), we expect price volatility to come back in GBP-denominated assets. Sterling is currently very cheap according to some FX fair value metrics: It's trading at historical low levels against major crosses such as the US dollar, euro and the yen. We think that the pound weakness will become an issue for BoE policymakers as inflation expectations keep trending higher (5Y5Y inflation swap trading at 3.65%, far above the central bank’s 2% target). With wage inflation standing at an 11-year high, the BoE has much less room to ease relative to its peers in case the UK plunges into a recession in the following few quarters. In the appendix, we added a ‘simplified’ chart from Deutsche Bank showing the Brexit outcome.

Euro: The disappointing fundamentals in addition to the fall in inflation expectations have increased expectations of rate cuts in the Euro area, which has obviously weighed on European banks’ valuations. The Eurostoxx Banks Index (SX7E) is now down almost 45% since its January 2018 high and is now standing close to its 30-year critical support level.

US Treasuries Net Specs

We saw a sharp fall in net short specs on US Treasuries, down 166,000 contracts to 900,000 in total in the week ending August 24, mainly coming from the drop in the 10Y contracts (down 91.9K). The US 10Y yield is currently trading at 1.5, standing 13bps away from its historical low reached in July 2016. What happens if the 10Y hits 1.37%?

FX Positioning

EURUSD: The pair slipped back below the psychological resistance of 1.10 on Friday on a back of a US dollar strength. The euro still looks vulnerable against the greenback, as nothing seems to be able to push the pair to higher levels. Although we remain bullish on the US dollar in the medium term in this current environment, we could see a little consolidation on EURUSD as the pair looks currently oversold.

GBPUSD: Cable is also oversold and currently trading at historically low levels. This week’s news from the UK parliament could push the pair up in the short term; hence, it could be interesting to buy the dips and play a short-term rebound. We would set 1.20 as an entry level with a very tight stop at 1.1920 with a first target at 1.21.

EURGBP: After reaching a 10-year high above 0.93, the pair consolidated to the downside and is currently trading at around 0.91, its 23.6% Fibo retracement of the 0.8310 – 0.93 range. We could see EURGBP below 90 cents this week in case of a solid GBP rebound. It could be worth trying to short some at 0.91 with a tight stop at 0.9170.

USDJPY: The yen has remained strong despite the US dollar strength, with the pair holding below its 106.90 resistance, which represents its 61.8% Fibo retracement of the 99.60 – 118.70 range. USDJPY has been quite rangy in the past few weeks, not showing any sign of momentum. However, long yen seems to be the good hedge in this current environment. We will closely watch the 105 support. The Aussie also remains weak against it major crosses, trading at its lowest level since March 2009 against the US dollar.

USDCHF: The pair keeps oscillating around 98 cents, which corresponds to the 50% retracement of the 0.9250 – 1.0330 range, but no trend has emerged lately. However, the franc keeps strengthening against the euro, which may force the SNB to act, as inflation has been trending lower in Switzerland (CPI at 0.3% YoY).

Chart of the Week

We first saw that the decline in semiconductor sales were pricing in lower trade growth earlier this year, which obviously would imply lower PE earnings. Then, the yield curve, which is commonly used among economists as a predictor of recessions, started to invert in a significant amount of developed countries and, therefore, brought closer attention as the probability of an economic slowdown is not negligible anymore.

This chart shows another interesting relationship between the five-year change in operating profits of US companies and recessions. We can notice that profit margins have plunged to their lowest level since 2010 at a time when businesses are leveraged at record highs. As a reminder, the amount of debt in BBB category accounts for the majority of investment-grade bonds in the US and is more than two and a half times the size of the junk bond market. It looks like every indicator is screaming for a recession.

