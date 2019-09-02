Comparison Of 3 Single-Family Rental REITs: AMH, INVH, And RESI

This is a classic case of when bargain hunting can get "too cute", and paying a premium for quality is often a better choice.

My last article on the home-renting sector was about how I was pessimistic on Front Yard Residential's (RESI) ability to hit management's guidance for the end of 2019, and I felt that their optimism was a bit too high. For the record, I was not stating that the company was uninvestable, just that I would wait to see if they would start showing signs of improved performance before considering jumping in.

I felt that it was time to revisit RESI after the recent market volatility and see how things have progressed and if it warrants an investment at this time. In addition, I want to see how the company stacks up against its peers in case they present a more compelling option. We will be looking at American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) and Invitation Homes (INVH) as the peers.

Image from Yahoo Finance

As you can see from the 1-year chart above, the three companies have performed very differently over the past year. For context, the total return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the past year has been 2.95%, meaning that AMH and INVH have trounced the market.

Why Single-Family Rentals?

We would expect the sector to hold up well during times of market volatility because real estate, especially single-family homes, do a good job of maintaining their value outside of a 2008-style housing bubble. Their predictable and rising rents offer their landlord companies great cash flow as well. This type of investment perfectly aligns with our preferred style of "landlord" type investing, where you gain access to high-quality real estate and can relax about the day-to-day price fluctuations. It also allows you to achieve any rental property/real estate mogul dreams that you may have without having to make it your life's work and dealing directly with tenant issues.

Comparison

Moving back to the stocks themselves, let's have a look at the three companies head to head on a smattering of different metrics that I find relevant:

Ticker AMH INVH RESI "Winner" Price $25.58 $28.76 $11.09 N/A Price/FFO 23x 22.7x 39.3x INVH Dividend Yield 0.78% 1.81% 5.41%* RESI* 1YR Total Return 11.1% 25.5% -4.5% INVH Payout Ratio 18.2% 42.2% 272% AMH YoY FFO Growth 3.7% 6.9% -16.7% INVH Occupancy 96.3% 96.5% 94.3% INVH Stabilized NOI Margin 63.4% 65.7% 59.7% INVH Debt/EBITDA ~5.1x ~8.4x ~31x AMH Debt/Equity 0.53x 1.2x 4.19x AMH Average Property Age 15.7 years Unable to find 36 years ? Blended Rent Growth 4.8% 5.3% 4.5% INVH YoY REO Growth 2.3% -2.6% 20.1% RESI Book Value 18.82 $16.49 $7.54 N/A Price/Book Value 1.36x 1.74x 1.47x AMH

Data from most recent respective company 10-Qs and metrics not provided by the company were calculated by author

*Dividend is not covered by FFO

While not a landslide, Invitation Homes is my declared "winner" of the comparison. It offers a higher yield and has handily beaten both its peers and the overall market by far. Other than a fairly rich valuation, its other main issue is its high debt load. Investors should be encouraged by the fact that management has taken all available excess cash from operations and asset sales and reduced debt from 9.7x EBITDA in March of 2018 to 8.4x EBITDA as of March 2019. By shoring up the balance sheet, they will be a more attractive and less risky investment.

The clear loser here is Front Yard Residential which has horrible metrics compared to the other two companies, a tremendously high debt load, an extremely uncovered dividend, and an incredibly old property portfolio. Shareholder equity has shown a 14% decline YoY and the efforts of activist investors to start realizing some shareholder return by closing the often stated discount to NAV. Since RESI utilizes more of a home flipper mentality than a straight rental empire, more of its value is through asset/capital recycling. However, we still have yet to see these efforts pay off in any way, and I'm growing more and more concerned about its ability to function in the future. I still don't see how they will be able to come close to covering the dividend with funds from operations, and for these reasons, I think that people should avoid this company.

As a value investor, I would normally be interested in smaller market cap companies that are still in their growth phase, but I believe that the other two choices, especially Invitation Homes, represents a better investment. It does this by having the best-operating metrics, the higher covered yield, and by executing on its plan on reducing its weakness. It also happens to be the most overvalued on a price-to-book basis, but sometimes, it's okay to pay a premium for quality. Take Realty Income (O) or Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), for example. These two names have always had rich valuations because they're best of breed.

Another reason why I would stay away from RESI has to do with the fine line between a value play and speculation. Nothing guarantees the sudden re-valuation higher based on the selling prices of some of their homes during capital recycling. Nothing guarantees a sudden improvement in NOI margin, occupancy or FFO. The old age of their assets means that we can't expect them to have a light maintenance bill any time soon. By being only 29% of the size of AMH's portfolio and 18.4% the size of INVH, RESI is most likely going to operate without the efficiencies of scale that the other companies enjoy. In addition, while the internalization costs wouldn't be that bad for RESI, it's still the only externally managed REIT in the space. Investors cheered that initial activist investor battle with Snow Park, but nothing has come from it and nothing guarantees that it will either. I also can't even fully support it as a true value play because shares sell for a premium to book value. Before people point to value hidden off of the balance sheet through accumulated accounting depreciation of assets, that doesn't always get respect from Mr. Market. See Macerich (MAC), for example.

For those of you that will urge patience and point to RESI's long-term potential, consider the fact that this way of thinking has been going on for quite some time without results. This research report from Credit Suisse in February 2017 rates RESI as an outperform and a $15 price target with a then-current market cap of 813 million. In the two and a half years since then, the market cap dwindled 26.6% to 597 million and investors with dividends reinvested have a total return of -1.5%. Compare that to an 11.7% return for AMH and a 39.5% return for INVH.

Summary

At this point, I hope I've made it clear that Invitation Homes is the clear choice to invest in the single-family home rental space, and that Front Yard Residential is a company that may survive but faces a long, uphill battle and many uncertainties ahead. I understand the appeal of value investing but this is a risky investment and people should stick to proven track records in this case. We favor predictable, covered cash flow, and while RESI may eventually get its problems sorted out in the future, for now, it looks more like a land mine than a gold mine.

If people want to spread out their investment dollars over the whole home industry, I think a look at the Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is warranted. Among the 100 holdings are INVH at 1.59% and AMH at 1.49%. RESI is not a holding of this newer ETF.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.