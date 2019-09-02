Best Buy: Still Not The Place To Be

Best Buy did a good job in its second quarter as sales and earnings came in strong.

Best Buy (BBY) is a very complicated stock. Not because of its business model but because there are so many factors one needs to be aware of. Just to name a few, (like its competitors) the company is fighting lower margins, a peaking consumer and pressure from tariffs. Regardless of these factors, the company's earnings came in well above expectations in the second quarter, and the company continues to grow comparable store sales. Unfortunately, comparable store sales are expected to be less strong than previously expected, and consumer sentiment is likely going to pressure the company going forward. Overall, it's hard to be really negative but I am sticking to my call to stay away from the company. There are just too many issues as I will explain in this article.

Sales, Margins, Outlook

Let's start my mentioning the best news: earnings beat. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.08 versus expectations of $0.99. The year-on-year growth rate came in at 19%, which keeps the company's impressive double-digit EPS growth streak alive. Meanwhile, the stock is trading at Q4/2017 levels. Can you imagine where the stock would be if bottom line growth were less impressive? I am asking this rhetorical question just to give you an idea how high the stakes are here.

In Best Buy's case, bottom line growth was fully supported by a strong top line. Total enterprise wide sales increased by 1.7% to $9.54 billion as a result of a comparable store sales (comps) increase of 1.6%. In the prior-year quarter, the company accelerated its comps by 6.2%. This is one of the reasons why current comps are up way less as it's tough to further gain momentum after such a successful prior-year quarter. Nonetheless, personally I had hoped to see higher comps growth as most companies that turn sales around are able to keep momentum going even if prior-year quarters are tough to beat.

Anyhow, domestic sales outperformed as sales improved by 2.1% to $8.82 billion. Domestic comps were up 1.9%. Growth was provided by strong appliances, including both large and small appliances. Tablets and headphones also added to the company's sales growth. Gaming and home theater sales partially offset these gains as gaming continues to be in a decline.

Moving over to something even more positive, comparable sales of services were up 10.7% compared to the prior-year quarter. Refinement of revenue recognition for the Total Tech Support was a major driver. The company is now recognizing revenue on a usage basis instead of membership contracts. This better aligns fulfillment costs with revenue.

Domestic online sales of $1.42 were 16.1% of total domestic sales, which is up from 14.0% in the prior-year quarter. Online comps growth reached 17.3% after growing by 10.1% in Q2 of 2019. Both higher order values and higher traffic volume supported sales growth.

International sales declined by 3.4% to $715 million as comps were down 1.9%. negative currency effects reduced this number by roughly 120 basis points. Especially macroeconomic headwinds in Canada more than offset positive growth in Mexico.

Moving over to margins. Gross profit margin improved by 10 basis points to 23.9%. Domestic gross profit margin added 20 basis points to 24.0%. GreatCall's higher gross profit rate more than offset higher costs related to supply chain improvements.

The good news is that SG&A expenses were underperforming. Total SG&A expenses increased by $24 million on a non-GAAP basis. This is 19.9% of sales which is 10 basis points below the prior-year quarter. Lower incentive compensation expenses partially offset higher advertising expenses and higher expenses related to GreatCall's operations.

If the company continues to use operating leverage, I think we will likely see a stronger operating income growth trend as you can see below. Unlike many other retailers, Best Buy has been able to boost margins over the past few years.

With regard to the full-year outlook of the fiscal year 2020, Best Buy has slightly adjusted its guidance. Full-year sales are now expected to end the year in the $43.1-43.6 billion range. This is an improvement from the previous range of $42.9-43.9 billion. Also note that these expectations include the impact from List 4 tariffs. Comparable store sales are expected to come in between 0.7% and 1.7% compared to previous expectations of 0.5-2.5%. These expectations also include the cyclical slowdown of traditional console gaming products and the ongoing maturation of mobile phones.

All things considered, I have to say that Best Buy is doing a great job. Services and online sales growth is high. Growth measures are paying off and margins are strong. In addition to that, the company is managing to keep comps growth positive. I am also happy to see that guidance is strong despite the ongoing problems regarding tariffs.

Unfortunately, the stock was down significantly after earnings and is currently trading close to the June lows at 10.5x next year's earnings.

The problem I see, is that the company's problems are growing. And by problems, I mean the factors influencing sales and earnings. One of these factors has been published today. Consumer confidence has been on my radar for a very long time, and I have warned that consumer sentiment is rolling over. Unfortunately, we just got one of the weakest readings in years.

Michigan consumer confidence declined from 98.1 in July to 89.8 in August. Moreover, the index is down 6.7% on a year-on-year basis. The graph below shows clearly that sentiment has rolled over and is currently slowing down significantly.

The overview of year-on-year growth rates can be seen below.

It's becoming clear that slower economic growth has hit the consumer like we saw in 2015 when consumers started to show weakness almost one year after the economy peaked. I am not predicting a recession here but think it is very likely that major retailers will start to see additional pressure from this trend. It also means that traders and investors will likely avoid large retailers for the time being.

I consider Best Buy to be a stock that should be avoided simply because the risk/reward ratio is not interesting enough. The stock is making good progress in strengthening its online sales and services. However, when it comes to trading, I think this stock should bought once consumer sentiment starts to rebound. Not in a situation where sentiment is starting to roll over. For now, stay on the sidelines. I think we are not going to regret not buying for now.

