Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (08/23/19)

We are now heading into the heavier product draw season. Anticipate muted IMO 2020 impact for US for now.

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we’ll take a look at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of August 23, 2019.

EIA reported a 10 million barrel crude draw for the week as net imports declined by 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd), led primarily by a decline of imports by 1.3 million bpd. Much of the falloff can be attributed to lower imports from Niger and Canada. Refinery utilization declined slightly by 0.7%; however, net crude utilization fell by twice that amount and was lower by almost 300,000 bpd than last week, which presented a larger headwind.

Compared to five-year averages, this week’s report was bullish for crude and petroleum products.

Both gasoline and distillate inventories declined by 2.1 million barrels. Petroleum products overall fell by 1.2 million barrels as the transportation fuel draws were offset by builds in other fuels, particularly propane, which increased by 3.6 million barrels.

Overall, total crude and products declined by 11.2 million barrels for the week. This is one of the largest draws we’ve seen of late and about 12.8 million barrels higher than the five-year average (2014-2018).

As always, we'll leave you with some food for thought.

With one more week to go before we close out the “summer months” (June-August), US total liquids are seemingly on the right path, having declined by 3.9 million barrels. Total liquids typically build during this time, and compared to the five-year average, total liquids now stand 56 million barrels higher vs. 78 million barrels higher at the beginning of the summer. Drilling further down, much of the crude draws (55 million barrels) have been offset by product builds (51 million barrels), thanks in large part to builds in propane and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

For crude, we anticipate further draws in September, followed by a flat to slight build in October, and then heavier draws in November and December. On the product side, demand appears to be relatively flat for transportation fuel compared to last year. Assuming the economy doesn’t deteriorate, we’d anticipate flat inventories for transportation fuel (i.e., Big 3--gasoline, diesel & jet fuel), and draws in everything else (propane, NGLs, other oils) per the five-year averages.

A ramp of refineries in anticipation of the lower sulfur IMO 2020 fuel standards, however, could distort the products picture. The US already has higher sulfur fuel standards than the impending IMO 2020; thus, the additional fuel oil demands has to come from non-US sources that pull barrels away. Therefore, as a baseline, we don’t believe IMO 2020 will have a large impact on the US refinery system until increased diesel demand and prices outside the US pulls barrels away and incentivizes US refiners to run harder and build additional stock for export. Currently, we haven’t seen diesel supplies build in the US, and exports have stayed relatively stable. We’ll likely see the largest impacts for IMO 2020 in Fujairah and Singapore, where high sulfur fuel oil will be shunned, but demand for distillates will increase. Thus, East will eventually be pulling from West if refineries outside of the US can’t keep up. Stay tuned.

Overall, it was a decent week in the US and globally as strong US draws held up against crude builds outside of the US. One more week to go for August, and then we slide into year-end.

As always, we welcome your comments. If you would like to read more of our articles, please be sure to hit the "Follow" button above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.