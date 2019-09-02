Gold FOMO Is Coming

There certainly is a scramble to be positioned defensively, and relative to dividend sectors and Treasuries, gold may be the most “undervalued” trade of all right now.

In contrast, gold is the “safe haven” investment, the place to go when things are looking scary.

The VIX, widely known as the “Fear Index,” has been kicking up some dust over the past four weeks or so.

Fear is a powerful beast. But we can learn to ride it. - Justine Musk

The VIX, widely known as the “Fear Index,” has been kicking up some dust over the past four weeks or so. July’s average closing level was a boring 12.75, but August has been a different story. The average level of the VIX from 8/1 – 8/26 was 18.95, reflecting the stomach-churning reaction of the market to escalating trade war threats, their impact on global trade and the accompanying recession fears. Not much fun (unless you’re long the VIX).

In contrast, gold is the “safe haven” investment, the place to go when things are looking scary – especially when interest rates are low (if rates are high, it’s harder to justify parking your money in gold, which pays no interest or dividends). The price of SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) has been climbing, up almost 8.25% since the end of July. This reflects the increase in the spot price of gold, which averaged over $1,500 per ounce in August vs. about $1,438 at the end of July.

So, the VIX reflects volatility in the stock market and volatility increases when stocks decline. And gold is the safe haven, the place to turn when stocks head south. Therefore, it seems rational to expect changes in gold prices to be positively correlated with changes in the VIX. In other words, when the VIX goes up (fear is increasing), gold prices should go up (fearful investors buy gold). Clearly, that VIX-GLD relationship hypothesis held up during the month of August.

But does it work that way most of the time? Not exactly, at least not when measured over a long period. From the beginning of 2005 through Aug. 26, 2019, close to 15 years, the correlation between daily changes in the VIX and in GLD has been a mere 0.05. In other words, approaching zero.

But look closer. Measuring this correlation over a year, we see something else…

…and measured over three-month periods it looks even more interesting:

For example, using a three-month window shows that just prior to the September 2008 Financial Crisis, there was a big increase in the VIX/GLD correlation. In the “happy times” of a bull market and low volatility, the correlation is negative – gold is doing its own thing. Where are we now? Not sky high, but definitely moving up. It may be time to take shelter.

