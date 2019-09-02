Viela Bio Begins U.S. IPO Effort

I'll provide an update when we learn management's pricing and valuation assumptions for the IPO.

Quick Take

Viela Bio (VIE) has filed to raise $150.0 million in an IPO of its , according to an S-1 registration statement, although the final amount may differ.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for rare, progressive, or life-threatening autoimmune diseases.

VIE spun out of MedImmune and its lead candidate has completed successful Phase 3 pivotal trials.

When we learn more IPO details from management, I’ll provide an update.

Company & Technology

Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Viela was spun out of MedImmune (a division of AstraZeneca (AZN)) in 2017 to develop treatments for various autoimmune disease conditions.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Zhengbin [Bing] Yao, who was previously SVP, Head of Respiratory, Inflammation, Autoimmune iMED, MedImmune, AstraZeneca.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Viela Bio

The firm’s lead candidate, Inebilizumab, is an antibody-based treatment for Neuromyeltis Optica, or NMOSD. The disease is a rare autoimmune condition that attacks optic nerves and the spinal cord, resulting in ‘blindness, paraplegia, sensory loss, bladder dysfunction, and peripheral pain.’

Viela announced topline data results from its pivotal trial and the FDA accepted for review the firm’s BLA, or Biologics License Application. Viela management says it intends to pursue additional indications for its lead candidate, such as ‘kidney transplant desensitization and a pivotal trial for myasthenia gravis and a Phase 2b trial for igG4-related disease in 2020.’

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Research and Markets, the seven major market [7MM] incidence of NMOSD was 32,382 patients, with the U.S. accounting for approximately 16,000 of the total.

The 7MM market saw total sales of NMOSD treatments of $145 million in 2016.

The market for NMOSD treatments is forecasted to grow from 2018 to 2027 primarily due to the launch of new drugs.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Chugai Pharmaceutical / Roche

Alexion Pharma

The firm also has an auto-immune pipeline of Phase 2 and earlier treatment candidates and research targets.

Financial Status

VIE’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma firm in that they feature negligible revenue and large R&D and G&A costs associated with its pipeline acquisition and development.

Below are the company’s recent financial results (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $189 million in cash and $20.9 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

VIE intends to raise $150.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be different.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to support our activities for our BLA approval process for inebilizumab and to conduct pre-commercial and commercial launch activities; to conduct clinical trials for inebilizumab in additional indications; to advance development of VIB4920; to advance development of VIB7734; and the balance for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available yet.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Cowen, and Guggenheim Securities.

Commentary

VIE is seeking public investment capital to continue pursuing trials for its pipeline of autoimmune disease treatment candidates.

The trial status for its lead antibody candidate is Phase 3 complete and the firm still has plenty of cash on hand for its other trials.

Assuming a successful IPO, VIE will compete head on with Alexion and Roche for the NMOSD market, although management believes its one dose per six months will give the drug an edge in convenience among patients.

The market opportunity for NMOSD is still relatively small, so the firm is planning to seek other indications to expand its addressable market.

Viela is still closely tied to MedImmune/AstraZeneca. From a shareholding perspective, its parent owned 38.4% of company stock, pre-IPO. It isn’t known at this time if MedImmune/AstraZeneca plans to sell any shares in the IPO.

Valuation expectations will be important to learn for this life science IPO. With a successful Phase 3 trial, my expectation is that the IPO won’t be cheap.

When we learn pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

