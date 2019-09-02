Yamana Gold: Time To Book A Little Profit

Yamana Gold (AUY) has come a long way the past year from doubling its dividend in the most recent quarter to reducing net debt significantly from 2.5x net debt to EBITDA to 1.5x with the sale of their Chapada Mine. They reported a strong Q2 performance with 258,000 gold equivalent ounces [GEO] production, at all-in sustaining costs of $941/oz. These figures came in right in line with current FY-2019 guidance, which is 1.01 million GEO production at all-in sustaining costs of $940/oz at the mid-point. Despite this strong performance and improvements, funds do not seem to be warming up to the stock just yet. While majors like Barrick Gold (GOLD), Agnico Eagle (AEM), and Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) all saw significant bumps in new fund ownership the past two quarters, Yamana Gold fund ownership continues to trend lower showing a lack of appetite from funds. While this could change once we see the filings at the end of Q3, we do not see anywhere near the same type of accumulation in Yamana as we are among other majors. There is no question that the fundamentals have improved for Yamana Gold, but I continue to see the company as inferior fundamentally, to its major gold peers. Based on the strong advance we've seen and a lack of funds entering the stock, I expect some funds to take advantage of this rally to pare back exposure. I believe the stock is ripe for a correction after a 110% rally in three months and the rally above $3.70 is providing an opportunity to book some profits for traders.

Yamana Gold has long been a dog in the intermediate producer space, but Eldorado Gold (EGO) has been such a poor performer that it has overshadowed Yamana Gold's underperformance. The good news for shareholders is that it looks like this is turning around, with a significant reduction in net debt to adjusted EBITDA (2.5x to 1.5x), and a goal to move the company to 1.0x net debt to EBITDA by FY-2021. This is a significant improvement in the company's leverage ratio already and will move the company closer to where its peers sit like Barrick Gold at less than 1.0x net debt to EBITDA. In addition to this, Yamana Gold now takes the #2 seat among 1-million plus producers in terms of dividend yield, with an increase in its dividend to $0.04 per share on an annual basis. The only yield higher among the 1-million plus ounce producers is Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) which currently pays 1.4%. Despite all of this, however, funds seem to have a higher appetite for majors operating in tier-1 jurisdictions. Yamana's assets are inferior from a jurisdictional standpoint, with 65% of its production coming from Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. The company's only North American Asset is Malartic, which while a significant contribution to the company's annual production is 50% owned.

To illustrate what we see from fund ownership, we can see below that fund ownership has decreased for four quarters in a row by a total of 13% from 397 funds in Q2 2018, to 342 funds at the end of Q2. In the same period, fund ownership at Barrick Gold has increased 25% from 1074 funds in Q2 2018, to 1353 funds at the end of the most recent quarter. This suggests that while investors are accumulating Barrick Gold shares at a brisk pace, they aren't nearly as interested in starting positions in Yamana Gold. A swift increase in institutional ownership typically accompanies the most sustainable uptrends for stocks, and Yamana Gold does not have this factor present just yet. As mentioned, however, the Q3 filings will be important to watch as a 100% increase in the dividend may have warmed funds up to the stock and prompted some funds to enter.

So, why the more luke-warm stance from funds to Yamana Gold vs. other 1-million ounce plus producers? Let's take a look at cost comparisons:

Looking at the below chart I've built, we can see that Yamana Gold ranks 5th or last place among the five 1-million plus ounce producers analyzed. Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) is by far the anomaly at $540/oz all-in sustaining cost guidance for FY-2019, but Yamana Gold comes in highest at $940/oz at their guidance midpoint. Based on this, the company has some of the least attractive margins in the 1-million ounce gold producer space, and this is coupled with the fact that they operate in the least attractive jurisdictions. When combining these two factors, it is not surprising that funds are more eager to invest in Kirkland Lake, Barrick, and Agnico Eagle (AEM).

Moving over to an earnings per share growth standpoint, the company is also inferior to its peers. As we can see from the below chart of annual earnings per share, Yamana Gold's FY-2018 earnings came in at $0.12 and are expected to dip in FY-2019 to $0.07 before returning to $0.12 for FY-2020. This is forecasting earnings per share growth of 0% ($0.12 vs. $0.12) over the two years. Meanwhile, in this same period, Barrick Gold is expecting to see earnings per share growth of 100% ($0.35 vs. $0.70), and Agnico Eagle is expecting to see earnings per share growth of 300% ($0.31 vs. $1.32). It is certainly possible that Yamana Gold can beat current estimates for $0.12 in FY-2020, but even a two-cent beat to $0.14 will still leave the company with weak growth when compared to its peers.

Based on the above comparisons, I don't think there's any disputing that Yamana Gold is the inferior 1-million ounce plus producer among the group. There is no question that the company is turning things around and becoming a more lean producer with an attractive dividend, but the company does not stack up against its peers. From a margin standpoint, it's the lowest, from a jurisdictional standpoint, it's the highest risk, and from an earnings growth standpoint, it's forecasts are tepid. This doesn't mean the stock can't go higher and that it can't perform, but I would expect the stock to be a market performer at best.

While there's no disputing that all of the above stocks have had incredible runs the past few months, Yamana Gold is the only one that is less supported by new fund ownership. This makes the stock less attractive than its peers as I want to be where the funds are going. Funds typically hold a stock for nine months or longer, and they rarely do all of their buying at one time. For this reason, identifying where the funds are going tells you where the most sustainable trends are. With Yamana Gold not having the same fund ownership trend as the other names, it makes it a less desirable long candidate. Due to this, it is the one I would be more inclined to book some profits on among the larger producers.

Let's take a look at what the technicals look like:

Taking a look at a daily chart of Yamana Gold, we can see that the stock is currently hugging resistance at the $3.70 level on a weekly close. This is a significant area if we go back a few years on the chart, and the next support level doesn't come in until $2.85. This does not mean the stock has to drop back down to $2.85 if we can't get through $3.70 on a weekly close; it simply shows us where the next logical area is that funds will show up to support the stock in a big way.

Zooming out to a weekly chart, we can see the significance of the $3.70 level mentioned above. This level has pivotal support for the stock in late 2008 and late 2014 and was eventually broken as we headed into 2015. Since that time, the bulls have had absolutely no success reclaiming this level. Any trips up towards this level have been seen immediate detours back down, and we are now running up towards this level for the fourth time in the past five years.

Based on a higher gold (GLD) price and more favorable fundamentals, I am optimistic that this $3.70 level can be taken out over the next nine months. However, I am less confident that it's going to happen on the first test. For this reason, this looks like an opportune time to book partial profits on 1/3 of one's full position.

Yamana Gold is undoubtedly making progress to move back to a stock that is more desirable for investors, but I believe the stock has run up too far, too fast. The stock is inferior to its peers across nearly all metrics and has a less attractive fund ownership trend, and for this reason, I believe taking some profits where we're sitting above the $3.70 level is prudent. As long as the bulls can defend $2.85 on a weekly close, I would consider any 18% plus pullbacks as buying opportunities. This would coincide with drops to the $3.10 area or lower. However, among the million-ounce producers, the stock would not be my first choice to buy the dip.

