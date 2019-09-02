Verisk To Acquire Genscape For Energy Monitoring Data

VRSK has been busy integrating 2017 acquisitions; perhaps this new deal signals a new round of acquisition deals.

Verisk said it will acquire Genscape for $364 million in cash.

Quick Take

Verisk (VRSK) announced it has agreed to acquire Genscape for $364 million in cash.

Genscape provides real-time data and analytics for the commodity and energy markets.

After a period of previous acquisition integrations, the deal for Genscape may mean that VRSK is on the acquisition path again.

Target Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based Genscape was founded in 1999 to enable accurate and real-time data and analytics on capacities, flow and utilization for all major energy commodities through its network of thousands of patented monitors strategically deployed worldwide.

Management is headed by CEO Jon Ecker, who has been with the firm since 2009 and was previously President - Intelligence Division at Ventyx Corporation.

Below is an overview video of the company's offerings:

Source: Genscape

Genscape’s primary offerings include real-time information services for power, oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, agriculture, biofuels, and maritime freight operations in the North American and European regions as well as fundamentals-based market intelligence services for a better understanding of regional power and gas markets’ risks, drivers, and dynamics.

Company services include:

Refinery Stream Monitor

Customer Pricing Model

North American LNG Supply & Demand

PowerRT Europe

Natural Gas Production Forecast

Source: Company website

The company was a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail & General Trust (LON:DMGT).

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Research and Markets, the global big data analytics market in the energy sector is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing use of alternative energy sources, such as solar, wave and wind turbines, and data analytics to better understand their behavior or adaption as well as high expenditure of energy-related projects due to high volatility in oil prices.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to a rise in adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) and smart technologies as well as various government initiatives such as ‘smart cities’ across major countries, including China and India.

Major vendors that provide big data analytics for the energy sector include:

IBM (IBM)

SAP (SAP)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Dell (DELL)

Accenture (ACN)

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Verisk disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $364 million in cash.

Notably, Verisk recently amended various terms of its unsecured credit facility in preparation of the deal for Genscape.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of June 30, 2019, Verisk had $153.3 million in cash and equivalents and $4 billion in total liabilities, of which long-term debt was $2.4 billion.

So, the firm will need to tap its credit facility for a large portion of the purchase price.

Free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $474.3 million, so the deal shouldn’t present a financial hardship for VRSK.

In the past 12 months, VRSK’s stock price has risen 35.6% vs. the U.S. Professional Services industry’s rise of 7.2% and the broader overall U.S. market’s drop of 1.3%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Earnings surprises have been positive versus analyst consensus in seven of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has risen fairly steadily and is now above parity, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

VRSK is acquiring Genscape to add its data monitoring capabilities to its Wood Mackenzie unit’s offerings.

As Wood Mackenzie president Neal Anderson stated in the deal announcement,

With Genscape joining Wood Mackenzie, our customers will now better understand the defining issues facing key energy commodities—over the long term with Wood Mackenzie’s existing offerings and in the short term through Genscape’s offerings. With the immediacy and global reach of Genscape’s IoT sensors, customers have access to proprietary data analytics.

Anderson further highlighted the ‘limited overlap’ between the two firm’s customer bases, enhancing the cross-selling opportunities.

With Genscape’s in-field monitors, the new capability will add significant new functionalities to Wood Mackenzie’s energy sector data and intelligence offerings.

We don’t know the multiples that VRSK is paying for the deal, so can’t provide an opinion as to whether VRSK is paying a reasonable price.

VRSK is not shy about acquiring the firms or technologies it sees a need for. In its most recent earnings call, management alluded to going through a period of integration its numerous acquisitions in 2017.

Perhaps that integration is largely accomplished and investors will see another round of acquisitions.

With the stock at an all-time high and strong free cash flow, the firm certainly has the capability to acquire companies as needed.

