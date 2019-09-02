AK Steel Is A No-Buy

I am not confident that AK Steel Holding (AKS) will continue to struggle in the current bear market in the basic materials. The company has to retire debt in November 2019, and it may not be able to reissue the debt due to its weak financial position. Moreover, HRC prices continue to decline. Also, I am not as optimistic as AKS' management is regarding vehicle production in North America, which impacts the demand for its products. I think that the course of action is to avoid a long exposure in AKS.

My first concern

AKS has to retire $148.5 million in debt in November 2019. While it does not sound like much, the company barely produces any income. Before I discuss how I believe that the company will retire the notes and its implication, I want to discuss the current debt level. My go-to ratios for the debt sustainability analysis are the interest coverage ratio and the debt-to-equity ratio. The former tells me if the company generates enough operating income to pay its creditors. The later tells me about the financial leverage from the long-term debt.

The interest coverage ratio has hovered around 2.0 for the past two quarters. Also, it has never been lower than 1.78 in the past six quarters. It seems that the company can pay its creditors every quarter. On the leverage side, we have another story. The company's leverage is sky-high. While the leverage has declined, as observed by the declining D/E ratios, it is still significant. The D/E ratio was 15.92 in 2Q 2019. The high debt level would not let me sleep whatsoever.

I wanted to analyze the financial position before discussing the retirement of the debt in November because it affects how AKS could retire the debt. Since AKS's financial situation is fragile, the company cannot reissue debt to retire the maturing notes. Therefore, AKS has two possible alternatives. One involves issuing common stock. However, at the current price-per-share, it is not an optimal solution. The other way consists of borrowing money from its credit facility. In April 2019, AKS increased the capacity of the revolving credit facility by $150 million to $1.5 billion. However, creditors valued eligible collateral at $1,395 billion. As of June 2019, the company has $1.04 billion available. In November, I expect that the credit facility will jump by $148.5 million, leaving only $900 million available assuming that the collateral assets do not continue to deteriorate.

Source: 2Q 2019 10-Q Form

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

HRC prices continue to decline.

Another concern that I have is the sustained weak demand for the hot-rolled coil (HRC) steel as observed in the futures market. The futures prices have declined by $19/st to $572/st for the October contracts. December futures fell by $22/st to $572/st. Also, traders are highly skeptical of a possible surge in the prices later this year. What is more, is that futures traders do not expect HRC prices to reach $600/st until Q4 2020.

I am not as bullish as the company is on vehicle production

AKS expects a decrease of 200,000 units in North America light vehicle production in 2020 compared to 2019. For 2021, the company is expecting an increase in vehicle production of 200,000 units. However, I think that vehicle production will continue to decline in the coming years. I hypothesize that we are near the climax of the current economic expansion. My first reason is that the unemployment rate is already at a multi-decade low. My second reason is that the economic slowdown in other parts of the world, such as Europe and Japan, is significant, and it will spread into the U.S. sooner or later. Therefore, in the coming years, I expect the U.S. economy to continue on the current decelerating path, negatively impacting vehicle production.

Source: 2Q 2019 earnings presentation deck

The bullish case

I see only two optimistic scenarios for AKS. The first one is related to the housing market. The second scenario is associated with the trade war between the U.S. and China.

AKS is expecting the U.S. housing starts to increase in the coming years, and I agree with this hypothesis. I think that the U.S. consumer will continue to take advantage of the all-time low interest and mortgage rates to buy properties. Therefore, I expect that the demand for new houses will remain stable.

Source: 2Q 2019 earnings presentation deck

The last bullish case for AKS is related to the trade war. If the United States and China agree on a trade deal and the trade war fades, the global economic activity will accelerate. Therefore, the price for the HRC, along with other industrial metals, should increase. However, based on recent history regarding the imposition of the tariffs by both parties, I do not see a trade agreement between the United States and China anytime soon.

My takeaway

I think that AKS has stronger headwinds than tailwinds. The first issue is that the company will have to retire debt soon, and due to its weak financial position, it cannot reissue the debt. Therefore, it will have to borrow from the credit facility. Also, the company's leverage position is rocket-high. Futures traders are skeptical about higher prices for HRC. Lastly, I believe that the company is overestimating vehicle production in North America in the coming years. Therefore, avoiding a long position in AKS makes sense.

