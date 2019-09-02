New Gold: Hedging Is A Bigger Problem Than Dilution

The recent month has been good for many gold stocks, which is not surprising since gold continues to rally. However, there’s an exception to this rule. New Gold (NGD), which got a major boost following its Q2 2019 production report and had a great July, suffered a material setback in August. The biggest news during this period were the Q2 2019 earnings report and a C$150 million bought deal financing, which was closed at the end of the month. Let’s look at these catalysts and at the stock’s current position.

In the second quarter of 2019, the company had revenues of $155 million and a loss of $36 million or $0.06 per share. New Gold’s cash position stood at $110 million, slightly higher than in the beginning of the year, as operating cash flow was sufficient enough to cover investment activities and interest payments.

Interestingly, the company’s management showed little confidence in gold price upside and bought put options at an average strike price of $1,300/oz, while selling call options at prices between $1,355/oz and $1,415/oz for a total of 168,000 ounces of gold production in 2020. The current production guidance for 2019 is 245,000 – 270,000 ounces of gold. As further clarified during the earnings call, the company capped its 12,000 oz/month at $1,355/oz for the first half of 2020 and 16,000 oz/month at $1,415/oz for the second half of 2020 (while protecting itself from downside below $1,300/oz).

Currently, gold trades in a $1,500-$1,550/oz range and, in my opinion, is in the new bull market following the successful breach of $1,400/oz:

New Gold’s management move effectively writes the stock off the lists of those investors who want to bet on the continuous upside of gold prices. In my opinion, such hedging is the main reason for the stock’s recent underperformance. Technically, stocks do not rise because they are undervalued or offer great growth opportunities--they rise because someone is buying them. Why choose a gold stock whose management limited its exposure to gold price upside if you believe that gold will be around current levels or have more upside?

The bought deal financing also put pressure on the company’s shares. In this deal, the company sold 93.75 million shares for C$1.60. At the current exchange rate, that’s about $1.20. The company had 579.1 million shares as of the Q2 2019 report, so the number of shares increased by roughly 16%. That’s not a tragedy, but it's still a significant dilution. With $781.9 million of long-term debt at the end of the second quarter, New Gold clearly did not want to increase the level of debt and chose an equity issue. I see this as a normal, prudent move. No one likes dilution, but the company’s management saw its shares run from under $0.70 in May to $1.50 in July and decided to use this opportunity to shore up finances. In my opinion, this was a more prudent move than the hedging deal, which came too early.

Technically, the situation looks very challenging at this point. If the stock goes through $1.10, it can find itself in the $0.90 area in a matter of days. The fundamental picture has materially improved since March/April when the stock was trading near $0.90, so I’d expect that opportunistic investors and traders would like to pick up New Gold’s shares there. However, the upside may be capped by the bought deal financing price and by the company’s decision to hedge plenty of production for 2020 at prices materially below current gold prices. That’s a negative catalyst that will be in play for more than a year.

In this light, New Gold will have to come up with additional upside catalysts to return its stock back to the turnaround mode. The company's management is performing well and the fundamental situation is improving, but it is likely that hedging put New Gold into the ''less desired gold stocks'' basket. Therefore, I'd be cautious on any material sustainable upside until the company shows progress with the updated mine plan for Rainy River.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.