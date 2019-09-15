High Yield Investing: Negative Interest Rates And mREITs With Yields +12%

The pain from hedging losses is a one-time impact, whenever the bottom is found for treasuries, the pain stops immediately.

There is a lot of confusion about what is causing the current pain for mREITs, the answer is that it has more to do with the suddenness of rates declining.

We have received a lot of questions about what impact negative interest rates might have on mREITs.

Many income investors like to get very high yields by investing in the morgtate REIT sector, or the mREIT sector. This is a very juicy sector with many mREITs currently yielding well over 11%.

A frequent question we have been receiving from members is the theoretical impact of negative interest rates on mREITs like Annaly Capital Management (NLY), AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) and Dynex Capital (DX). These are investments with very juicy yields. NLY currently yields +12%, AGNC yields 13%, and DX yields 12.7%.

In our article today, we will focus on Annaly Capital (NLY), which is one of our favorite mREIT picks and how it will be impacted by lower interest rates. We recently wrote on NLY in a report here, explaining why NLY could double in price if we hit a recession.

The first thing to remember is that lower interest rates are great for agency mREITs. mREITs want lower rates- the lower the better. Why? Borrowing costs.

Source: NLY 10-Q

Last quarter, NLY was borrowing $105 BILLION at a weighted average rate of 2.69%. That is $2.82 billion in annualized interest that NLY pays. Suppose instead of paying 2.69%, interest rates were negative and they could borrow at -0.25%: NLY would be getting paid $262 million. What was once their largest expense, would suddenly become a source of profit.

The Curve

Negative interest rates do not change the nature of the yield curve.

If we look at the German yield curve, we can see that it has become slightly inverted but is less inverted than the US yield curve. So even if we are headed for negative interest rates, it is reasonable to expect that shorter maturities will continue to usually be lower rates than longer-term maturities.

In the case of Germany, mortgage interest rates remain in the 0.48%-1.64% range, even though the 30-year bonds are -0.215%. This is because mortgage rates always include a "risk spread" from the bonds. Lending money to the government is seen as lower risk than lending money to an individual.

So in the case of mREITs, you would have them borrowing money at rates based on the short-end of the curve, and buying debt that was lent based on the long-end of the curve.

If rates were negative, the mREIT could be borrowing at zero or even getting paid to borrow, while receiving a positive interest rate. Additionally, you would have substantial money being made on the legacy mortgages- while many would refinance, not every homeowner can or will refinance. They would be earning 3%+ on one hand while getting paid to borrow the funds they use to hold it. Over time, those loans would be paid off, but only after years of outsized returns. Lower rates means the current MBS they hold become more valuable.

So Why The Losses?

MBS prices are headed up. The MBS that mREITs were buying at the end of last year are worth substantially more today.

Source: MBSLive

As we noted above, declining rates are great for mREITs.

The reason why declining rates are painful right now is that they are declining quickly and mREITs are experiencing losses on their hedging positions as their short positions suffer larger losses than the increase in MBS prices adds.

Source: NLY 10-Q

The problem is that mREIT have to hedge against rising interest rates. If they are holding 3.5% coupon MBS and interest rates went up so that new mortgages were written at 6%, their MBS would be extremely unattractive, the prices would crash and lenders would want repayment. That is the kind of event that could lead to significant liquidity risk. So to hedge against that event, mREITs enter short positions on treasuries, so if rates shoot up and the value of MBS crashes, their short positions would have large gains.

Hedging cuts both ways, so when interest rates drop rapidly, MBS prices tend to adjust more slowly and they have a net loss. These are one time losses that are experienced with the movement, as soon as the movement stops, the losses stop. Even as we have more clarity on interest rates, mREITs can reduce the aggressiveness on their hedging and have smaller losses.

So if we are headed to negative rates, mREITs will take a hit on Book Value every time we have a sudden (50 bps+) movement that MBS fails to keep up with. At 1.5%, there are fewer possible 50 bps movements possible than when we were at 3%. And over time, those losses will be offset by continued gains in MBS (their assets).

The problem for MBS in 2019 has not been declining rates, it has been the speed of the decline. It is essentially "too much of a good thing", too fast and a bit too unpredictable. That doesn't change the fact that when treasuries settle down, it is a very good thing.

Conclusion

If we did eventually see negative interest rates in the US, we would be looking at a valuation and cash-flow spike like we've never seen, combined with an environment where yield is really hard to find and we could see share price skyrocket to lower the yield even as mREITs were substantially raising their dividend... the upside would be unimaginable.

We've seen it in prior recessions where NLY was significantly raising their dividend and the price was racing up, primarily due to near-zero interest rates. Historically, such periods have been the ideal time to own agency MBS mREITs. Negative interest rates would be even better.

Getting to the negative rates might hurt if they came quickly, but over the long-term, any losses in book value today would be more than made up for by significantly rising cash-flows and growing dividends. Once treasuries bottom, wherever that bottom may be, the losses stop and it is just a matter of collecting the cash-flow.

The bottom line: Not all REITs perform the same way during rising interest rates or during declining interest rates. Those mREITs that did very well during rising interest rates such as New Residential Investment (NRZ) are likely to strongly under-perform as interest rates decline. The key here is to know which mREITs income investors should be investing into today, and this is exactly our objective at High Dividend Opportunities. We guide you on how to achieve the highest yield by investing in the right mREITs depending on the macro and micro economic conditions. Currently, one of our favorite picks in Anally Capital (NLY) with a yield of 12%, and which can double in price in case we hit a recession. But there are others we also like very much too, and some that we would recommend to definitely avoid.

