Seadrill's New Drillship Contract Scores Dayrate Above $200,000

Seadrill (SDRL) has just announced that it got a one-year contract for drillship West Neptune from LLOG. The rig will start drilling in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in December 2019. Seadrill reported that total contract value is expected to be approximately $74 million, calculating to a dayrate of $202,000. Finally, we see a drillship fixture above $200,000!

Currently, West Neptune is working for LLOG in the Gulf of Mexico at a dayrate of $155,000. Thus, the rig is getting a boost of roughly $50,000 for the next year. As the contract comes in direct continuation of the previous job and does not require any major repositioning of the rig, the contract value is "clear" from any kind of mobilization payments.

West Neptune. Source: Seadrill Careers

West Neptune is a rig of a Samsung 12000 design. Bassoe Offshore estimates that its value is $294-325 million, putting the rig into the upper tier of the world fleet. Given the recent inactivity on the floater side, a rate above $200,000 for a one-year contract is surely welcome news. Seadrill's previous drillship fixture, West Gemini (Samsung 10000 design, built in 2010), was estimated at $185,000. However, it's way too early to celebrate since the pace of dayrate improvements is slow and $200,000 for a top-tier drillship is not a rate that can support the company (and the industry) in the longer term.

The re-contracting season starts for Seadrill's drillships, and we'll soon learn whether other rigs managed to get above $200,000. West Carina is warm stacked in Malaysia. West Saturn ends its current contract in Brazil with Equinor (EQNR) in September 2019. West Tellus ends its current contract in Brazil with Petrobras (PBR) in October 2019. West Jupiter finishes work for Total (TOT) in Nigeria in December 2019. That's four rigs to employ in various parts of the world so obviously, we'll hear more contracting news in upcoming months.

In a world worried about the U.S. - China trade war and the potential recession, too many contract roll-offs (Seadrill is not alone) will put some pressure on the speed of dayrate recovery. Numbers don't lie - the trend is to the upside, but the speed of this upside leaves much to be desired.

For Seadrill, which has seven "employable" stacked semi-subs, the speed of the floater recovery is a major problem, together with the potential restructuring of Seadrill Partners (SDLP) which should start negotiations with creditors closer to the end of this year. Judging by the stock price action, the market has already made its call on Seadrill. I think that it's a bit premature and that, trading-wise, Seadrill shares will have their rebounds, but from a fundamental point of view the situation is already challenging. Seadrill exited its restructuring with too much debt and the recovery on the floater side is too slow at this moment. In this light, Seadrill shares are a speculative vehicle rather than a place to park long-term investment dollars.

