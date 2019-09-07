Why REITs Make The Ultimate Early Retirement Investment

REITs are uniquely structured to meet each of these needs better than any other kind of investment.

Co-produced with Samuel Smith

Dreaming of early retirement? The financial independence early retirement (FIRE) movement has grown rapidly in popularity thanks to popular bloggers such as Mr. Money Mustache and Jason Fieber (Mr. Free at 33) as well as countless YouTube channels dedicated to the topic.

Early retirement is a worthy goal that can give you an enriched future and a more purposeful present. Being able to leave or at least scale down the time and effort devoted to earning an income early in life has many benefits. In addition to eliminating wasting time and energy on commuting, you can invest your time and energy into causes and people that you care passionately about instead of having to cater to the wishes and desires of other people who you may not deeply care about and who likely do not care about you. Instead of spending all cooped up in a cubicle and staring at a computer screen, you can be enjoying time with your children and potentially travel the world, take hikes through the woods, relax on the beach, and/or give time to a cause that you are passionate about.

It also makes your current circumstances far more purposeful as well. Instead of just trying to climb the corporate ladder through office politicking or trying to impress others with a fancy car and house while simultaneously trying to make ends meet, you can focus your efforts on living efficiently, saving more, and investing smarter. In addition, you can also occasionally take a break to begin to enjoy a taste of the early retirement lifestyle as motivation to keep climbing towards the eventual goal.

While all of this sounds wonderful, it is not an easy life to build. In particular, it is quite challenging to know when you have enough saved. While many have based their early retirement planning on the “4% Rule”, we now know that this is a flawed strategy that can lead to disappointing results.

This is because the “4% Rule” was developed when interest rates were twice what they are at the present time, meaning that allocating a large portion of savings into government bonds is no longer enough to fund a retirement based on the 4% Rule. Additionally, increased expected lifespan and the cost of healthcare and housing have driven up retirement living expenses to unprecedented levels and the extremely fragile state of social security, not to mention the skyrocketing costs of sending children to college end up depleting retirement savings before parents even reach their retirement age.

Most importantly, the 4% Rule can lead to rapid depletion of capital if the stock market were to go through another major crash and/or lost decade where returns were negative, or at least shy of 4% for an extended period of time.

This means that simply saving in low-cost index funds may not in fact be the best method for achieving financial independence and retiring at an early age. Instead, we advocate that investors take a cash flow approach, whereby they live off of the cash flow from investment distributions instead of having to sell shares of stock at whatever price the market is willing to give them at the time. This frees investors from worrying about a stock market crash and/or a prolonged period of negative and/or flat stock market returns ruining their early retirement dreams. While there are several options within the real asset space that can be part of a well-diversified cash-flow focused early retirement portfolio, we believe that, in general, real estate investment trusts (or, REITs) are the best investment vehicle for early retirees. In the rest of this article, we will lay out why.

1- Consistent, Reliable, and Sustainable Cash Flow

Real estate is one of the most reliable long-term investments capable of delivering consistent and sustainable cash flow. As a piece of planet earth that combines land with a man-made structural improvement, it makes for a tangible asset that provides clear value to its occupier. Additionally, the nature of its value is limited, necessary, and flexible - giving it remarkable durability and stability in value and making it extremely unlikely to become worthless over time unless it is grossly mismanaged and overleveraged. Additionally, the vast majority of real estate does generate cash flow through either the fruits of the land (i.e., farming, mining, drilling, etc.), using it to produce goods and/or services for sale, or renting it out to tenants. Given that it can be repurposed to fit whichever business is in demand at the time, it is fairly resistant (if properly managed) to technological disruptions and promises profits over the long term. This line of reasoning is also supported by the data, as commercial real estate scores as the best possible risk-adjusted investment over long periods of time.

In short, well-located and well-managed real estate will always have value and as a result, generate reliable cash flow over time. REITs take the benefits of real estate a step further by offering early retirees a highly diversified and professionally managed portfolio of (typically) high quality real estate. As a result, it provides investors with an even more reliable and sustainable stream of income given that individual vacancies and problem properties are more easily absorbed than would be in a smaller privately owned portfolio of real estate.

2- Inflation Resistant

As the saying goes, “buy land, they aren’t making it anymore.” Real estate is inflation resistant as a real asset with finite supply. While the central banks of the world continue to print more money, the amount of land available actually declines as the population increases. This has resulted in the value of real estate on average growing in direct positive correlation to the rates of inflation and population growth over time. In turn, as the value of real estate grows over time, so does its cash flows.

This aspect of real estate is extremely valuable for early retirees as it leads to cash flow growing in line with consumer prices over time, making it a great way to ensure stable buying power to fund a retirement lifestyle.

3- Recession Resistant

While certainly not the case for all real estate, there are several forms of real estate that are recession resistant. These include sectors like net lease, medical, grocery-anchored shopping centers, and affordable housing. These sectors are characterized by either long-term leases to quality/investment grade tenants or having tenants that do not experienced significant changes in demand based on the state of the economy.

Even in some of the less recession resistant sectors, real estate is often more recession resistant than other investments since landlords derive cash flow from rent checks that are often senior to debt rather than purchases from customers. This means that in many cases, even if the business is losing money, as long as it stays in business, the landlord sees little to no disruption in its cash flows.

4- Stock Market Crash Resistant

Publicly traded REITs certainly experience significant volatility just like the rest of the stock market. However, because they throw off a lot more cash flow than the typical stock or index fund (due to the legal requirement that they pay out at least 90% of their taxable income in dividends), early retirees can essentially ignore the volatility and live off of the cash flow instead of selling shares to fund their lifestyle.

While it is true that dividends are a mere capital allocation decision and that, over time receiving earnings as a dividend as opposed to it being put into buybacks or reinvested into the business does not in and of itself lead to superior returns, it does mean that investor returns are more stable as they are less reliant on stock market sentiment. This is a powerful force for early retirees in giving them more confidence in their portfolio’s ability to meet their needs.

5- Truly Passive

Last, but not least, REITs make for an ideal early retirement investment because they are truly passive in nature. While traditional landlords need to deal with tenants, toilets, and trash, REIT investors can sit back and let the management team do all of the work for them while also benefiting from economies of scale, diversification, superior organic growth opportunities, and reduced risks from leverage and personal liability. REITs allow early retirees to truly retire and enjoy life rather than worry about running their investment like a business owner.

But... Not Any REIT Will Do

Of course, not any REIT will do. As we outlined in another recent article, it particularly makes sense to invest in recession resistant REITs at the current late stage in the cycle. Furthermore, investors should focus on REITs that have the high quality real estate and management team to create lasting and growing income over time to fund a low stress early retirement. A great example of this in our Core portfolio at High Yield Landlord that has generated market crushing returns for us since our initial investment is EPR Properties (EPR).

From 1997 to 2019, EPR produced more than 4x higher total returns than the broader stock market (IWF) with a cumulative total return of nearly 1,800%.

We have not been shareholders for this long, but even over our shorter holding period, the returns have significantly outperformed most other investors (SPY).

EPR meets all of the requirements of an early retiree as it has provided consistent, reliable, and sustainable cash flow. With wide diversification in over 391 locations and 250 tenants in 43 states, DC & Canada across entertainment, recreation, and education properties, strong lease protections as a net lease REIT (cross default/credit support, strong 1.87x rent coverage, and 13 year average duration), and a well covered dividend (80% payout ratio), investors know that their dividend will very likely be paid on time and in full. Plus, with a yield of ~6%, the cash flow is quite attractive, especially given its safety. Finally, the dividends are paid on a monthly basis, which is especially convenient for investors who are living off of their passive income.

With strong rent escalators, EPR’s cash flow and dividend are likely to grow with inflation over time. In fact, since 2010 the dividend has grown at an annual pace of 7% and is expected to keep on growing at ~5% per year moving forward. This dividend growth has been supported by strong cash flow growth, which has averaged 10% annually since 2014.

Finally, the business is recession-resistant due to the strong lease protections and lengthy terms, the diversified nature of the assets, and the REIT’s strong balance sheet. It carries a low 35% loan-to-value ratio and 100% of its debt is fixed rate interest with a 7-year weighted average maturity date. As a result, it enjoys investment grade credit ratings from all three major credit rating agencies.

Investor Takeaway

Early retirees need a diversified portfolio that can fund their lifestyle over many decades. As a result, it will need to weather all sorts of economic conditions, including several recessions and quite possibly even a depression or two. By relying too heavily on selling shares of stock, these investors are putting themselves at the mercy of Mr. Market to give them a good price on a consistent basis for their shares. History has proven that this is a highly risky approach to early retirement investing. Instead, investors would be better served by building a highly diversified portfolio of cash flowing assets that they will never have to sell to meet their needs. Furthermore, they will need to be able to survive over the long term and generate consistent, sustainable cash flow that will survive recessions and keep pace with inflation. They will also need investments that will be passive enough to allow them to truly retire rather than simply run another business.

For the reasons mentioned above, we believe that REITs are the best vehicle early retirees can find to make their dreams come true. However, investors need to remember that REITs also come in varying shapes, sizes, and risk levels. Therefore, investors need to take care to avoid stepping on landmines and instead focus on high quality, recession and inflation-resistant REITs like EPR.

