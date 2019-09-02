Ulta Beauty: Worse Case Approaching

The stock is down more than 30% after earnings but is likely going to further feel the pressure from what I call a 'worst case' retail scenario.

Unfortunately, guidance has been lowered as key trends in the industry are reversing and turning into headwinds while consumer sentiment has rolled over.

In my most recent article covering Ulta Beauty (ULTA) written in December of 2018, I took a big risk. Back then, the company was red-hot. Nonetheless, I said staying on the sidelines was the place to be. Long story short, the stock rallied quite a bit after my call until the just released earnings call which pushed the stock 30% down to levels not seen since the end of 2018. The company continued to do really well but was pressured by a weakening outlook as the consumer is starting to roll over. Staying on the sidelines is boring, but it's one of the best moves in the current situation.

Source: Ulta Beauty

Not Bad, But Bad Enough To Justify Selling

The number I am about you confirm one thing: this market is ruthless. The sheer force that punished this stock after earnings was the result of expected weakness.

Before I start discussing where it went wrong, let's dive into some key numbers regarding top and bottom line growth.

First of all, the company's sales improved by 12% to $1.67 billion. Every single quarter of the current cycle has seen double-digit sales growth. In the second quarter, sales growth was supported by 6.2% comparable store sales (comps) growth. Both higher transaction growth of 5.4% and 0.8% ticket growth pushed up sales. Ulta.com sales growth came in at the high-end of the 20% to 30% growth expectations range and was largely driven by traffic.

Gross margin improved by 40 basis points to 36.4% as a result of leverage of rent and occupancy expense and stronger merchandise margin. These results were partially offset by investments in the company's services business. Ulta's supply chain operations as a percentage of sales were flat as leverage in distribution centers was offset by e-commerce growth.

Unfortunately, operating margin slightly declined as SG&A expenses were 23.6% of sales which is up from 22.7% in the prior-year quarter. Planned deleveraging of corporate overhead related to investments and growth initiatives caused SG&A to outperform causing operating margin to drop by 50 basis points to 12.5%.

That said, before I start discussing the reason why the company updated its guidance, let's look at the graph below to better understand the big picture. What we see below are three fundamental indicators. This picture is not that bad. Margins are in a longer term decline. This is a very common occurrence among retailers and one of the reasons why it is absolutely key to support sales growth. Slowing sales on top of already declining margins is a worse case and the reason some retailers have been crushed. On the flip side, the graph below is also the reason why Ulta has been doing so well until its earnings release. The company managed to report outperforming sales avoiding bottom line weakness as Q2 adjusted EPS rose by 11% to $2.72. This is where the money went making this stock one of the biggest S&P 500 winners since the end of the GFC.

This is where the bad news starts. One reason why sales growth is so strong (besides smart marketing and growth measures) is the ever changing trend within the cosmetics market. Over the past several years, the cosmetics market was driven by new rituals and application techniques like contouring and brow styling. This innovation supported new makeup routines and stimulated the offering of new products to drive strong incremental growth.

The most recent innovation cycle has not driven by those buying behaviors resulting in a soft cycle for cosmetics in the US while segments like skin care continue to drive market share gains. Unfortunately, skin care is a much smaller part of Ulta's business.

Anyhow, based on the current innovation cycle, cosmetics in the US have experienced mid single-digit declines in the first six months of 2016 and have become more volatile in the weeks prior to the earnings release. Ulta's top brands across both mass and prestige are negative year-to-date as well. This is expected to last in the second half of 2019.

The result of this weakness can be seen below. Sales growth is expected to come in between 9% and 12% versus previous expectations of at least 10% growth. Comparable store sales will likely come in between 4% and 6% which is down as well. In addition to that, gross margin is expected to fall between 60 to 70 basis points instead of growing between 10 and 20 basis points.

Source: Ulta Beauty Q2/2019 Earnings Release

These numbers would be good for some struggling retailers, but in Ulta's case it's a wrecking ball. Not only are sales expected to grow less than previously expected, but we can also even expect margins to decline further.

Meanwhile, the company continues to benefit from a successful loyalty program with currently 33.2 million users. This is 13% higher compared to the prior-year quarter and a major driver of sales. In addition to that, the company is offering 'buy online, pick up in store' in every single store in the US smoothening the omnichannel experience. The company is also further offering new products as newness drove roughly 20% of comps growth in the second quarter.

With everything in mind, I want to show you another graph. The company is currently being pressured by declining trends in key markets. This could get worse as consumer sentiment is starting to decline. August University of Michigan consumer confidence declined from 98.1 points to 89.8. This is 6.7% lower compared to the prior-year month and one of the worst growth rates of the past few years.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: University of Michigan)

The graph below shows you what thee outright index looks like. There is no denying 'peak growth' has ended up in growth slowing.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: University of Michigan)

The Bottom Line

I am not going to lie and I have to say that seeing the stock rally after my December 2018 article was hard. I thought I made a mistake as it seems the company was able to withstand the 'common' retail struggles. As it turns out the company cannot. The stock which is trading at 15x next year's earnings just declined to levels 2018 levels. Secular tailwinds in the cosmetics industry are turning into headwinds pressuring both sales and margins. This makes it very unlikely that Ulta will continue to report accelerating sales in the quarters ahead. On top of that, we are getting signs that the US consumer is starting to feel the ongoing trend of general economic slowing. This is a problem pressuring all retailers and a good reason to expect additional weakness going forward.

Source: FINVIZ

Almost needless to say I continue to stay on the sidelines. This is not the stock you want to own right now. And it's not the fault of management. Growth measures continue to benefit the company's market share, customer loyalty and omnichannel growth. This stock will be a great buy once consumer sentiment starts to bottom.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.