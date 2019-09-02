First Capital Realty's Strategy May Weigh On Its Share Price In The Near Term

Investment Thesis

First Capital Realty (OTCPK:FCRGF) (TSX:FCR) delivered a good operating result in Q2 2019 with positive same property net operating income growth and occupancy ratio improvement. We believe the company’s “Super Urban Focus” will help it to continue to deliver above average SPNOI growth rate. Intensification opportunities will also help diversify its asset types to include mixed-use properties. However, its disposition of non-core assets may result in stagnating adjusted funds from operations growth. Therefore, its share price may continue to exhibit weakness in the near-term. Therefore, investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

First Capital Realty continues to deliver solid SPNOI growth of 3.5% year over year. The company increased its average rate per square feet from C$19.96 in Q2 2018 to C$20.58 in Q2 2019. This is equivalent to an increase of 3.1% year over year. First Capital Realty’s total occupancy ratio also increased by 50 basis points to 96.8% in Q2 2019.

Source: Q2 2019 Financial Report

Earnings and Growth Analysis

“Super Urban Focus” will drive above average rental revenue growth

Earlier in 2019, First Capital Realty introduced its new strategy called “Super Urban Focus” strategy. This new strategy will narrow its concentration on certain urban neighborhoods within its 6 major markets that have higher average income and higher population growth rates. Below are the two charts that compare First Capital Realty’s demographics with its peers. As can be seen from the chart, the average population within 5km of its properties is about 250 thousand. This is significantly higher than its U.S. and Canadian peers. Similarly, average household income within 5km of its properties is about 13% higher than its Canadian peers. This has helped the company to achieve higher average rental rate than its peers. In fact, its average rental rate of C$20.58 per square foot is higher than the C$16.31 of its peers. In H1 2019, First Capital Realty achieved a rental rate growth rate of 11.3%. We expect First Capital Realty’s super urban approach will help support its above-average rental rate growth.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Intensification opportunities will diversify its asset types

First Capital Realty’s intensification opportunities will help diversify its asset types from mostly retail properties to mixed-use properties to include residential, office and retail properties in one single location. This is advantageous because the company can also expand its rental revenue towards high demand residential rental markets. For example, in First Capital Realty’s largest market Toronto, demand for residential rental units continue to rise thanks to a healthy economy and immigration. In fact, monthly residential rental rate in Toronto continues to increase year over year. In Q2 2019, Toronto's average rent for a one-bedroom apartment has increased by 6.7% to C$2,192 per month. Besides favorable demand in residential units, residential rental units are also more recession resilient than retail units.

Disposition of non-core assets may result in stagnating FFO growth

First Capital Realty plans to sell some more non-core assets to accelerate its super urban focus. These properties dispositions should help deleverage its balance sheet. However, any disposition will reduce its income producing properties. Therefore, we expect stagnating growth in its funds from operations despite solid rental rate growth so far in 2019. The decision to sell its non-core assets should also help improve its leveraged balance sheet.

A leveraged balance sheet already

We are concerned about First Capital Realty’s balance sheet. As can be seen from the table below, the company’s net debt to total assets ratio has increased to 48.9% in Q2 2019. Similarly, its net debt to EBITDA ratio has increased to 10.9x. This is significantly higher than many other REITs that have the ratios in the range of 5x ~ 8x. We think its leverage ratio should gradually improve as the company continues its strategy to sell some non-core assets.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Things are not all bad in its balance sheet though. The company has a staggered debt maturity profile. As can be seen from the chart below, there are no significant debts maturing before 2022. In addition, we expect First Capital Realty to take advantage of the current low rate environment to renew its debts at lower interest rates.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Risks and Challenges

E-commerce

Although First Capital Realty’s portfolio of retail properties are located in urban markets, the rise of e-commerce will likely still impact many of its tenant’s businesses. This may result in lower demand.

Economic recession

If an economic recession happens, consumer confidence will drop and this may result in lower consumer spending. There may be more store closures. This will eventually result in lower occupancy. In such an environment, it will be difficult to raise rental rates.

Several other REITs are also narrowing their focus on urban properties

While we like First Capital Realty’s new strategy, we note that several other REITs are also doing something similar (though the degree may vary). For example, RioCan REIT (OTCPK:RIOCF) is also in the process of reducing its secondary market portfolios to focus on its major urban markets. When several REITs are all trying to sell their secondary market properties, it may be challenging to sell these properties at a good price.

Valuation Analysis

In 2018, the company generated about C$1.08 per share in AFFO. We expect First Capital Realty’s adjusted funds from operations in 2019 to remain the same as 2018 due to its disposition program. Therefore, its price to 2019 AFFO ratio is 20.3x. This is much higher than its Canadian peers who trades in the range of 15x ~18x. While we believe First Capital Realty deserve a premium valuation due to the quality of its portfolio and its excellent track record of growth in the past, we think stagnating AFFO growth coupled with a leveraged balance sheet may weigh on its share price in the near-term.

A 3.9%-yielding dividend

First Capital Realty currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.215 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 3.9%. The company has only raised its dividend twice in the past two years. The company’s dividend is safe with a payout ratio of 71% in H1 2019 (based on its FFO).

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We like First Capital Realty and its portfolio of urban properties and think it is a good long-term investment choice. However, we think its AFFO growth may be limited in 2019 and perhaps even in 2020. This may result in its share price weakness in the near-term. Given its good long-term growth outlook, we think any pullback will provide an attractive entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.