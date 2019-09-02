Weekly Economic Vital Signs - The Tip Of The Spear

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Durable Goods Orders

Orders for durable goods rose 2.1% in July, which was largely due to aircraft and autos. When we exclude transportation equipment, orders fell 0.4% for the month and are down 0.1% over the past year.

What was discouraging in this report was that non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, otherwise known as business spending, rose just 0.4% and the previous month's estimate was revised down from 1.9% to 0.9%. Shipments of these orders declined 0.7% in July, which suggests a further deceleration in the rate of economic growth as we start the third quarter. Obviously, the trade war is weighing heavily on business investment decisions.

Personal Income and Outlays

Personal income rose just 0.1% in July, due to a decline in interest income, which comes as no surprise given the plunge in interest rates. Wages and salaries rose a paltry 0.2%. Personal income has risen 4.6% over the past year. Personal spending surged 0.6% and has risen 4.1% over the past year. The savings rate slipped from 8% to 7.7%.

Real consumer spending, which is adjusted for inflation, rose 0.4% in July and is up 2.7% over the past year. These healthy consumption figures will make it very difficult for the Fed to substantiate anything more than a 25 basis-point cut in interest rates in September.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE), which is the Fed's preferred rate of inflation, rose 0.2% in July, while the core rate (excludes food and energy) was also up 0.2%. The PCE core is up 1.6% year-over-year, which is unchanged from the prior month. However, over the past three months, the core PCE has risen at an annualized rate of 2.2%.

Consumer Confidence

The Conference Board's consumer confidence measure held steady at a very strong reading of 135.1 in August, despite trade tensions and stock market volatility. Consumers seem undeterred, as seen in spending figures. The outlook for the jobs market remains strong. Yet, consumers also see inflation in the future, which most economists do not. Inflation expectations rose 0.4% to 5% for the year ahead.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index fell sharply in August to 89.8, which is the lowest reading since October 2016. Expectations took a significant decline with consumers very concerned about the pending impact of the tariffs. We need to average these two reports to come to any conclusions, which likely means that consumers are cautiously optimistic.

Q2 GDP

In its second estimate for the rate of economic growth in the second quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis adjusted its figure down from 2.1% to 2.0%. Residential investment, government spending, and net exports were all revised lower, while consumer spending was revised higher. Consumer spending contributed 3.1% to the overall number, which was revised up from 2.85%. That number is not sustainable. Nor is the outsized contribution from government spending, which rose 4.5%.

I realize that no one but me has any concerns about inflation (ha!), but note the significant jump in the gross domestic product price index in the GDP report, which rose from 1.1% in Q1 to 2.4% in Q2. This measures the increase in the price of domestic goods and services. It is now well above the Fed's target.

Conclusion

While the consumer continues to sustain this expansion, the corporation is running on empty. Profits have been flat for five years, as margins continue to erode, and leverage is near historical highs relative to GDP. The tax cuts in 2018 were like a temporary steroid boost for American companies, which largely went to buy back stock and pay dividends, but that stimulus is now over. The tip of the spear will be when corporations cut back on investment and employment. We may be seeing the beginnings of that in the durable goods report. What will follow is an erosion in consumer confidence and a decline in spending that starts a negative feedback loop. That is how this expansion will come to an end.

