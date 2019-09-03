Why Toronto-Dominion Bank Is My No. 1 Canadian Bank

My top choice among the Big Five banks is TD Bank, Canada's largest bank by assets, second-largest by market capitalization, and one of the country's most admired companies.

Although the macro environment for the Big Five bank stocks does not look as good as it did a year ago, they should still be core holdings for investors' portfolios.

Canada's banking industry is effectively an oligopoly, with a small number of banks controlling the lion's share of the system. The Canadian banking sector is stable, well-developed, highly competitive.

As the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) is the primary trading platform for the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and TD Bank reports in Canadian dollars, all financial performance figures in this article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Toronto-Dominion Bank is one of Canada's two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank's U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 42% ownership stake in TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD), a discount brokerage.

It is difficult to find relatively safe investments with a greater than 4% dividend yield and solid growth prospect. In comparison, the overall Bank industry's yield is 3.57%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.97%. TD Bank's current dividend payout ratio is 44%.

TD has adopted a once-a-year dividend increase policy, which is unique among Canadian banks. In the first quarter of 2019, TD increased its quarterly dividend by $0.07 or about 10% to $0.74 per share. I estimate an average payout ratio of 44% over the foreseeable future.

In the Canadian banking industry, five banks stand well above the rest in terms of assets, deposits and capitalization. These five banks are referred to colloquially as the "Big Five." All five are headquartered in Toronto and are classified as Schedule 1 domestic banks operating in Canada under government charter. Cumulatively, the Big Five banks account for close to 90% of the banking industry in Canada.

In full disclosure, I have owned full positions in three of the Big Five Canadian banks for some 30 years now; namely, TD Bank - my largest stock holding overall - Royal Bank of Canada (RY) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), or Scotiabank, as it is known colloquially. I also own positions JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO). All five have been solid investments over the years.

U.S. hedge fund manager Steve Eisman, who became famous through Michael Lewis' book, The Big Short, which detailed Eisman's successful shorting of markets before the Financial Crisis hit, has now built short positions against Canada's Big Five bank stocks, calling for slower economic growth and normalizing credit conditions. Neither of these points seems so outlandish.

Another U.S. hedge fund that was a top performer last year is also shorting Canadian banks. Crescat Capital believes the Canadian economy is heading for recession as the housing market buckles. That would be bad enough for the banks, but they face the added strain that outside the financial sector, more than 80% of Canadian companies are not generating enough cash to support their businesses. This is the highest percentage in the world, according to Crescat.

The past two years have been a challenging period for Canada's Big Five banks, including TD Bank. During this period, the price of oil has tanked. The Canadian oil patch is struggling and Canadian government finances and the country's exports have been steadily deteriorating.

Shakespeare wrote, "Neither a borrower nor a lender be." That may have been reasonable advice back in Hamlet's days, but not for Canadian households. The amount of debt held by Canadian households has been rising for more than 30 years, not just in absolute terms but also relative to the size of the economy. At the end of last year, Canadian households owed over $2 trillion.

Two trillion dollars of debt is a big number. Let me try to put some context around it. A common way to measure household debt is to compare it with the amount of disposable income people have. In Canada's case, household debt is around 170% of disposable income. In other words, the average Canadian owes about $1.70 for every dollar of income he or she earns per year, after taxes. Mortgages make up almost three-quarters of this debt. Canadian households are carrying the largest debt-to-income load in the G7.

Price per barrel of Western Canadian Select (WCS) oil versus West Texas Intermediate (WTI) in US dollars

Source: Alberta Government website

Low interest rates, in response to successive Bank of Canada cuts to its trendsetting lending rate, have contributed to the high levels of household debt. And low interest rates, in turn, are squeezing the banks' lending margins.

Ranking any bank stock accurately is never easy because, despite a large amount of financial data available, banking is still very much a service industry with certain intangibles that are subjective. However, Canadian banks could be more attractive than U.S. banks right now, as a number of Canadian bank stocks have lower valuations and higher dividend yields than their U.S.-based peers.

TD Bank operates its international business under a business line called U.S. Personal and Commercial Banking, clearly demonstrating that its international focus is on the U.S. market, which has performed very well for the bank.

My top choice among the Big Five banks is the TD Bank, which is Canada's largest bank by assets, with $1.4 trillion in total assets; second-largest by market capitalization at $131.5 billion; and one of the country's most admired companies. Not only is it the top holding in my portfolio, but it is also my bank of choice for my personal banking and investing activities through TD Direct Investing, (WebBroker) for some 40 years.

Source: The Toronto-Dominion Bank 2019 Q3 Results Earnings Call Slides

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group. With now more than 85,000 employees and 2,500 retail locations around the world, the bank offers a full range of financial products and services to about 30 million customers worldwide through three key business lines: Canadian Retail; U.S. Retail, including TD's investment in TD Ameritrade; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with close to 15 million online and mobile customers.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is a chartered bank subject to the provisions of the Bank Act of Canada. The bank was formed on February 1, 1955, through the amalgamation of The Bank of Toronto, chartered in 1855, and The Dominion Bank, chartered in 1869. TD Bank, as it is commonly known, trades on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol "TD."

I believe that TD Bank is the "safest" of the relatively safe group comprising the Big Five Canadian banks for a number of reasons: It has relatively little exposure to the energy sector and lower exposure to Canada's oil-producing regions. Moreover, it is heavily concentrated in areas that benefit from low oil prices, such as the Eastern United States, where it has made a big bet that appears to be paying off. This contrasts with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), which has much greater exposure to the oil patch and the Canadian economy overall. CIBC is essentially a play on the Canadian domestic market, which represents two-thirds of its business.

TD Bank now has more bank branches on the U.S. East Coast than in all of Canada. Further, TD derives most of its revenue and profit from retail banking and wealth management, which is more stable and predictable, compared with Royal Bank, for example, which has a large segment of its earnings coming from volatile and difficult to predict wholesale and trading revenues.

I also believe that TD Bank is the best Canadian bank stock to own at this point in time. All of Canada's Big Five banks took a hit in 2018. On average, the Big Five lost 12.2% of their value. TD Bank "outperformed" the others of the group once again. This has been the norm over the past 10 years. In 2018, it (only) lost 7.86% of its value - the lowest of the group. It has similarly outperformed over the past two, five and 10-year periods.

TD's solid record of superior past performance, highest growth rates, plus the fastest-growing dividend, make it my preferred choice among the Canadian banks. The bank has achieved dividend growth for eight consecutive years.

Solid Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Toronto-Dominion Bank, the last of the Big Five Canadian banks to disclose third-quarter 2019 financial results on August 29th, reported rising profit clouded by a note of caution, as Canada's largest lenders face an uncertain outlook in the final months of the fiscal year.

Third-quarter total revenue improved to $10.50 billion from $9.90 billion, the previous year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter.

Source: The Toronto-Dominion Bank 2019 Q3 Results Earnings Call Slides

Expectations for loan losses continued to edge higher, and loan margins narrowed as interest rates began to fall, just as analysts had predicted. Even so, Canada's big banks managed to churn out higher profits, and are promising to stay vigilant as they await greater clarity on global economic trends.

The Canadian banks are not ruling out the prospect of a downturn as soon as next year, now that the yield curve has inverted and trade tensions appear to be escalating. At the same time, economic fundamentals such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth and employment are still strong in Canada. And if the United States and China were to resolve their trade differences, and central banks stimulate their local economies, banks could see an uplift to their forecasts.

What is clear is that loan losses are moving higher as a period of unusually benign credit begins to wane. Bank executives have described a sector-wide uptick in provisions for credit losses - or the funds banks set aside to cover bad loans - as a "normalization" of credit, as loss rates return closer to historical averages.

TD's third-quarter provisions rose 17% from a year ago, to $655-million, as the bank expects greater losses on loans in its Canadian retail and wholesale banking divisions, and adjusted its forward-looking models accordingly.

"I would say that we are continuing to see normalization in credit losses this year," said Riaz Ahmed, TD's chief financial officer, on the third-quarter conference call with analysts and investors. "It feels more like business as usual to us."

However, credit losses are expected to continue to creep higher and early signs of losses on commercial loans across a range of sectors from agriculture to real estate could be cause for concern. These could be one-offs, but it could also speak to a broader economic malaise.

Source: The Toronto-Dominion Bank 2019 Q3 Results Earnings Call Slides

If central banks slash interest rates over the coming year - markets are predicting as many as four rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve - bank margins could come under further pressure. In the third quarter, TD's U.S. margin fell 11 basis points, even as its loans increased 6%. Yet, interest-rate cuts bring some benefits that could offset some of the pressure. We could continue to see loan volumes grow faster and credit performance should be better.

Despite these headwinds, TD Bank Group delivered another sold quarter, reflecting increased earnings and revenue growth across all of its business segments. Commenting on the quarter, TD Bank Group President and Chief Executive Officer Bharat Masrani said, "Our record earnings are a testament to the strength of our diversified business model which enables us to enrich the lives of our customers as we continue to innovate for the future."

For the third-quarter, TD generated good revenue growth and expense growth moderated, resulting in positive operating leverage. All of the bank's segments performed well in the quarter.

The bank reported increased earnings and revenue growth across all of its business segments. Adjusted to exclude certain one-time items earnings rose 7% to $3.25 billion and earnings per share (EPS) increased 8% to $1.79, for the three months ended July 31st. This compares to $3.1-billion, or $1.65 a share, in the same quarter last year. Analysts had expected $1.80 a share, on average.

These results reflect the strength of TD Bank's business model, which has proven itself over time, delivering consistent earnings growth, anchored by robust balance sheet metrics. TD's capital position remained solid, with a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio (CET1) of 12.0%. This was flat quarter-over-quarter and the highest of the large Canadian banks. TD repurchased 11.25 million shares in its third quarter and is targeting buybacks of 2.5 million shares in Q4 2019. This is a testament to TD's ability to generate organic capital and an important source of strength and flexibility.

This steady overall enterprise performance was built on positive results in each of the Bank's segments. In TD's core Canadian retail banking division, profit rose a modest 3%, to $1.9 billion, as gains from increasing loan and deposit volumes were partly offset by higher loan-loss provisions. Revenue growth was strong and the rate of expense growth slowed, contributing to positive operating leverage. Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also posted modest increases in retail banking profit of 1% to 3% in the quarter, as banks endure a period of relatively sluggish domestic growth.

TD Canada Trust also surpassed the five-million mark for active mobile users this quarter, solidifying its leadership position as Canada's largest digital bank. In its wealth business, building on last quarter's Greystone Fund launches, TD introduced a new real estate pooled asset trust for high net worth clients and seeded a global real estate fund. With these product innovations, TD continues to stake out its leadership position in proprietary alternative offerings.

Total loan growth decelerated slightly to 5.3% year-over-year, which was better than the Big Six banks - a term used in Canada to describe the National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF), Royal Bank, the Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, the Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank), and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Turning to the U.S., earnings in TD's U.S. Retail banking rose 6% to US$747 million in the third quarter. Revenue increased 4%, reflecting strong loan and deposit growth and higher fee income. The bank generated over 100 basis points of positive operating leverage and, with the contribution from TD Ameritrade - up 17% - segment earnings increased 9% to US$967 million - a new high. TD also continued to invest in its U.S. core infrastructure and digital platforms and has grown its active mobile user base to more than 3 million users.

Adjusted earnings per share were C$1.79, compared with C$1.66 the prior year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.80, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue grew by 6%, reflecting increased volumes and higher margins, as well as higher revenue in its wealth and insurance businesses.

Canadian Results

Canadian Retail reported net income of $1.89 billion and adjusted net income of $1.92 billion, an increase of 2% and 3%, respectively, compared with the same quarter last year. Revenue grew by 6%, reflecting increased volumes and higher margins, as well as higher revenue in its wealth and insurance businesses.

Canadian Personal and Commercial (P&C) banking results were generally inline with analysts' consensus estimate and remained solid on a year-to-date basis. Canada P&C earnings for Q3 2019 of $1.92 billion were lower than analysts' forecast of $1.94 billion, mainly due to higher than assumed provisions for credit losses (PCL). Year-to-date earnings growth of 4.6% was at the higher end of the Big Five peer group. Loan growth decelerated by about 20 basis points to 5.4% year over year, but this was still a good result. I expect Canada P&C earnings growth of 5% in 2019 and slightly slower growth of 4.5% in 2020.

U.S. Results

U.S. Retail reported adjusted net income was $1.29 billion (US$967 million), an increase of 13% on a reported basis and 11% on an adjusted basis, compared with the same quarter last year. TD Ameritrade contributed $294 million (US$220 million) in reported and adjusted earnings to the segment, an increase of 31% (26% on a reported basis and 21% (17% in U.S. dollars) on an adjusted basis, compared with the same quarter last year.

TD reported U.S. Personal & Commercial earnings (excluding TD Ameritrade) of $993 million, slightly below analysts' consensus estimate of $1,040 million. On a U.S. dollar basis, U.S. Retail earnings were up 8.5% year over year, which was middle of the pack compared a wide range of results at the other large Canadian banks, from -2.1% to 31.8%.

Net interest margin (NIM) declined 11 basis points sequentially to 3.27%, primarily due to lower deposit margins and balance sheet mix. On its conference call, TD said that a 25 basis-point cut to the U.S. Fed Funds ratewould equate to roughly a U.S. $90 million pre-tax hit. Total loan growth accelerated for the third consecutive quarter to 6.4% YoY but remained the slowest growth rate amongst the large Canadian banks.

Year-over-year revenue growth of 4.2% was somewhat soft versus TD's Big Six peers, but this was partly offset by good cost control, as efficiency improved by about 60 basis points year over year to 53.7%. On a nine-month year-to-date basis, earnings growth was 12.8%, which was below the level of growth reported by most peers.

On a U.S. dollar basis, U.S. Retail earnings were up 8.5% year-over-year, a decent result versus its peers. Net interest margin declined 11 basis points quarter-over-quarter. Analysts who cover the company have generally lowered their assumed NIM for U.S. Retail, excluding TD Ameritrade, but did not aggressively reduce expense estimates or assume stronger loan growth. And they maintained higher PCL estimates as well. Therefore, they now forecast U.S. earnings growth of about 4% in 2020, compared with about 11% expected for full-year 2019.

Margins in its U.S. Banking segment declined of 11 basis points, and its Canadian Banking segment reported a decline of 3 basis points. Growth slowed in its U.S. segment. Its U.S. segment has provided explosive growth over the past several quarters. Net income on an adjusted basis rose 11% year over year to $1.28 billion. Lower margins were offset by higher loan and deposit volumes.

The U.S. Retail Bank remains focused on customer service with the launch of its new digital mortgage offering that streamlines and accelerates the customer's home buying experience. Additionally, it launched new capabilities to align the U.S. Retail Bank and TD Ameritrade online platforms to enhance the customer experience.

Capital Markets Results Solid

Wholesale Banking reported net income of $244 million this quarter, an increase of 9% compared with the same quarter last year, reflecting higher revenue, partially offset by higher non-interest expenses and higher provisions for credit losses. Revenue for the quarter was $914 million, an increase of 13% compared with the third quarter last year, reflecting higher trading-related revenue, partially offset by lower fee revenue. The Wholesale Bank continues to focus on the global expansion of its U.S. dollar strategy.

Earnings were up 10% quarter over quarter and 9% year over year - the strongest year-over-year growth relative to peers.

Revenue increased ~3% QoQ and ~13% YoY (at the high end of growth reported by peers this quarter). Expenses were relatively stable versus last quarter and remained elevated compared with last year (up ~12% YoY), reflecting continued investments into the business. Trading revenue increased 22% quarter over quarter, driven by higher fixed income, currencies, and commodities (FICC) revenues. Trading revenue rebounded 82% year over year, as equity trading revenues increased 37% year over year and FICC revenues roughly doubled.

Year-to-date in 2019, TD Bank has posted adjusted net income of $9.55 billion compared with $9.13 billion in the first nine months of 2018. This was a solid quarter for TD Bank. It achieved growth in all its business segments.

Valuation and Price Target

TD is trading at 10.5x and 10.0x analysts' consensus estimates for 2019 and F2020 EPS, respectively. This reflects a small premium to its Canadian banking peer group. The premium over the peer group is largely in line with the historical range, and I believe it is appropriate, given TD's relative strengths - in particular, its stronger U.S. presence - compared with its Canadian peer group. My target price is based on 11.5x my 2020 EPS estimate, which is in line with analysts' 2020 core cash EPS estimates.

After making minor adjustments to my model to account for slower earnings growth in 2019, I am maintaining my fair value estimate or target price for TD's shares at $83.00, which is based on a P/E multiple of 11.5x and represents 15% upside from last Friday's closing price of $72.20 on the TSX, which supports my "Outperform" rating. The stock currently offers a 4.1% dividend yield and I believe the payout has further room to grow. Including its current yield produces a 12-month total return of just over 19% one year out.

The target multiple is towards the high end of the target range for the Big Five Canadian banks, given TD's more favorable growth outlook in its North American retail businesses - underpinned by its stronger U.S. position relative to its Big Five peers.

Potential Risks

There is no such thing as a "risk-free stock." In fact, there is no such thing as a "risk-free return." While stuffing the money under the mattress will avoid stock market risk, it simply exposes that money to other risks, such as purchasing power risk or inflation risk. In other words, the "risk of avoiding risk."

I describe the Big Five Canadian banks overall as a "widows and orphans stock." TD Bank in particular has a low-risk model, with a healthy yield over 4% and competitive dividend growth rate; however, interest rates are weighing on margins. A decade of historically low interest rates has provided a friendly environment to issue credit, but banks have also battled narrow margins. Year after year, prognosticators said that rates were bound to go back up soon: That exercise has proved to be like waiting for paint to dry.

The longevity of low rates has upended long-standing assumptions about money and reshaped a generation of investors, traders, savers, and policymakers. Central banks in some developed countries - most notably the United States - have attempted to pursue tightening in recent years in response to improved economic conditions. The Federal Reserve has tried to push the U.S. into a higher-rate regime, raising rates nine times since 2015, when the key short-term rate was near zero. However, it retreated from this position after market volatility returned in late 2018.

The U.S. central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time in more than a decade when it met at the end of July, reducing the cost of borrowing in an attempt to stimulate the economy. The Federal Reserve cut the upper range of its core lending rate, known as the Federal Funds rate, to 2.25%, which was a cut of 0.25 percentage points from where it was before. This was the first cut since late 2008, when central banks around the world slashed rates to effectively zero to deal with the credit crisis.

While the move was widely expected, it is still significant because it indicates that the central bank sees economic conditions that warrant the move to stimulate the world's largest economy. Compared with when the Fed previously cut rates more than a decade ago, the U.S. economy is doing much better, as consumers are spending, the economy is expanding and the job market is booming. But the Fed singled out a number of economic headwinds, notably the worsening trade war between the U.S. and China.

Specific risks to my price target and rating for TD Bank include the health of the overall economy, a sustained deterioration in the capital markets environment, the Canadian and U.S. housing market, a failure of government programs, litigation and tax assessment risk, and a greater than anticipated impact from off-balance-sheet commitments. Additional risks include regulatory and political risk including tax rates, an unexpected acquisition, weakening retail credit quality, and loss of domestic market share.

Closing Thoughts

