Amigo Holdings PLC - Yet Another Company That Has Failed To Revolutionise Lending

I don't see recovery - they don't have a new and different loan model at all.

AMGO stock is down again, 80 pence from 149 last week, from 275 at flotation.

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO:LN) has announced that loan growth will be flat as a result of a challenging market and regulatory issues.

Amigo Holdings PLC's Basic Plan

The basic offering at AMGO is that they've discovered a new and exciting method of lending at high margins. If this is true then the stock has a significant upside.

The claim is that by using friends and relatives as guarantors then recovery rates will be higher than is traditional in the high risk - low credit rating that is - market. This will feed directly through to the bottom line.

If the use of the guarantors does not change, significantly enough, that recovery rate then they're simply just another high interest rate, high risk, lender. My contention is that they are just that, nothing special at all.

It's also possible to read the new CEO as saying just that.

Since Flotation

As we can see sentiment about whether the company's plans are in fact new has been variable:

The latest announcement from the company:

Shares in the loans group Amigo plunged more than 50% after it warned growth would come to a halt due to a looming crackdown by regulators and the rising risk of an economic downturn sparked by a no-deal Brexit. Amigo specialises in guarantor loans, which use friends and family to guarantee repayments on loans to people who might otherwise struggle to borrow. The lender said it now expected no growth in its loan book as it adopted a “more conservative view” on lending. It also said it would be setting aside more cash as provisions to cover a rising number of customers falling behind on repayments.

As ever it's necessary to try to pick the truth out of such a statement.

The Brexit Effect

Corporate PR would be horribly amiss if it didn't mention Brexit these days. It's by far the largest event in the UK economy. It's like a politician mentioning, or not, Mom's apple pie, or refusing to kiss babies.

Certainly, there could be an effect here but given that real wages have been growing strongly this year by recent standards, unemployment is at generational lows and consumer spending rising my opinion is that this in the statement on those Mom's pie grounds rather than being anything usefully explanatory.

The Actually Important Part Of The Results And Press Release

My case is that the important part is here:

A rise in impairment..... Impairment:revenue ratio 30.5% (for Q1 2020) 25.4% (for Q1 2019) 20.1% (change or rise)..... Impairment:revenue ratio of 30.5% (Q1 FY19: 25.4%)....... The increase in impairments is due to operational challenges within collections

To Explain

Everyone in banking would like to find a method of lending more, charging higher interest and having fewer people not paying their loans back. Anyone achieving this trick will have very much higher profit margins than everyone else. Thus the perpetual hunt for ways of doing this.

One past reading of Amigo Holdings is that they'd found such a method. By using guarantors they were able to increase recovery rates - that's have more people paying back more of their loans. But because they were lending to bad credit risks they were also able to charge high interest rates - 49.9% wasn't an unusual rate for them.

They've done it!

Well, that's the question, have they or not? Their past share price suggested they had, or that the market believed they had. These more recent results could be taken as indicating they haven't. Which is the way that I'm taking them. The model might even have worked at small scale but it's proving not to be extensible to true volume.

The past share price was based on the idea that the new, highly profitable, model could be extended out across much, or at least more, of the low credit rating market. The new and rather lower price that it won't be. Or that if it is then it's not uniquely profitable.

The Old Banking Problem.

We can go as far back as Adam Smith (in 1776) to find warnings that those offering to pay the most interest are those you don't want to lend to. Simply because high rates indicate perhaps a desperation to borrow rather than a sober appreciation of costs and repayment ability.

But it is entirely true that if you can raise the repayment rate of high interest, high risk, loans (that is, lower the risks) then you will indeed be highly profitable. Thus the continual search for a model that achieves this.

What usually happens though is that there is no short cut. High risk loans, those than are willing to pay high interest rates, have dismal repayment rates.

My View

Amigo was highly rated on the hope that it had discovered this Holy Grail of being able to charge the high interest rates associated with bad credit while raising recoveries by using guarantors. The recent results indicate that not even the management think this is so.

Recovery rates are rising to the more normal rates associated with the credit quality. There is no magic formula here. Therefore that high rating has declined - along with the share price - and it is being valued simply as a high interest rate, high credit risk, lender.

The Investor View

I don't see a recovery in this. This isn't to say that they're going to go bust or anything. Perfectly respectable returns can be made for decades - Provident Financial used to before they messed with their model - doing exactly this. But outperformance can only come from a structural success of a new model. My claim is that there is no new model here - therefore no return to outperformance.

There may well be a bounce or two either way in the Amigo Holdings stock price. But a return to sustained outperformance isn't, in my view, going to happen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.