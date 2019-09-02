Stanmore Coal: An Interesting Setup And Potential Bidding War

There might be a potential overbid by SMR largest shareholder Golden Energy, which has tried to acquire SMR last year.

Australia-listed Stanmore Coal (OTC:STMRF) has caught my attention as in one year a second bidder - Winfield Energy - has emerged with a price range of A$1.5-A$1.7 and was granted the due diligence. Stanmore’s largest shareholder Golden Energy has also tried to acquire the company last November, but got rejected. Since then Golden has accumulated over 28%of SMR and is pushing for an EGM to replace Stanmore’s CEO and chairman with their own nominees. Alongside of that, other two major shareholders have also been increasing their stakes rapidly this year and so far the three largest owners hold 60%.

Upside to the recent offer (more details below) is 7%-21%, while there is also potential for a competing bid coming from Golden Energy (28%). Downside to pre-announcement price is 11%, but might be smaller due to the recent positive annual results.

So overall I think this might be an interesting set up with an attractive risk-reward ratio, however the credibility of the bidders is still a bit questionable to me. And the valuation aspect is quite tricky as well (no decent peers for comparison).

Timeline

19 Nov ‘18 Golden Energy makes an unsolicited bid at A$0.95/share.

20 Nov ‘18 Golden Energy acquires 19.99% of SMR.

26 Nov ‘18 SMR rejects the offer as unfair and unreasonable. A few weeks later, the target company releases a target statement and states the results of independent valuation at A$1.48-A$1.90/share.

January ‘19 Golden and SMR engage in a small “proxy fight” and in the end the takeover offer expires without success. Golden increases their stake to 25.36%.

29 Jul ‘19 Golden requested to convene an EGM with intentions to replace Stanmore chairman and CEO with their own nominees Jimmy Sen Ming and Cameron Vorias (CEO of $4bn Japanese coal miner Sojitz). Apparently, a few days prior to that, SMR has even bent the knee and offered to put them on the board without replacing the current directors, however Golden did rejected the offer.

7 Aug ‘19 Winfield energy makes an indicative proposal with a price range of A$1.50-A$1.70.

12 Aug ‘19 Due diligence is granted. Winfield notes the process might take up to 4 weeks.

13 Aug ‘19 SMR notes that Golden’s notice of EGM request was invalid and the company can not act upon it.

16 Aug ‘19 Golden issues a new notice for an EGM.

21 Aug ‘19 Golden increases their stake to 28.42%.

Stanmore Coal

Success story of SMR began in 2015 July when the coal market was very depressed and Stanmore has managed to take over the Isaac Plains mine for just $1 and relaunch it in 2016. Since then the company's share price has multiplied by 28x so far and the overall performance is growing strongly each year. The recent annual report (Aug ‘18) shows revenues doubling from A$208m to $403m YoY, adj. EBITDA increasing threefold from A$45m to A$154m YoY, record net profit of A$91.6m (vs A$6m YoY) and record production levels of 2.4Mt (vs 1.1Mt YoY). The company currently produces 2.4Mt/year and is valued at 0.16x EV/Total Resources ($m/$Mt).

Stanmore produces mostly (89%) semi-soft coking (metallurgical coal) and the remaining is thermal coal. My knowledge on this industry is really limited, but it seems that so far despite the weakening economic situation in China (which is a major driver of Australian coal industry and main buyer of SMR production), coal import in the first half of 2019 remained strong and was even bigger than the last year YoY. Recently China has put a larger emphasis on the infrastructure focus, which is why their steel production is going up and as a result provides some resilience for the Australian met. coal industry. Metallurgical coal price is expected to remain high throughout 2019, but after 2020 the industry is forecasted to enter a downtrend together with a slowdown in Chinese steel industry.

On the other hand, currently there seems to be quite a lot of dialogue going on between Australia and India with one of the goals being to boost metallurgical coal exports there (here, here etc.). India is already the biggest importer of Australian coking coal and its steel production is showing strong growth. However, unlike China, its import is expected to grow by over 5% yearly and eventually surpass China’s coking coal imports globally, which is a good thing for Aussie.

Stanmore has noted that in the following year there is a possibility of price volatility and due to the market dip it expects higher unit costs. Nonetheless, it also said that “due to the large proportion of tonnage contracted into term customers, the Company expects its achieved prices, to be in line to be in line with industry forecasts, and well above the company’s cost of production”.

Golden Energy

Golden is a Singapore-listed coal mining and exploration company controlled by Widjaja family ($10bn net worth). So far their intentions are not exactly clear to me. The fact that they have rejected Stanmore proposal to put their nominees on the board and even declined to urgently meet SMR to discuss the matter is questionable. Either it's a bluff or they are really confident with their success at the EGM (going to be held in September), yet convincing other shareholders to replace current board members might prove difficult as the company has been performing very well so far and Golden’s criticism towards the management seems ungrounded. Anyway, if they fail to acquire control through inside, it is possible that another takeover proposal might be put on the table, given that the funds should definitely not be a problem here.

Winfield Energy

Winfield is a fresh privately held entity founded by the former Peabody Energy Australia executives. It is really hard to see how credible their offer is and whether they are actually going to manage getting the needed financing. Nonetheless, it seems that last year the company has been eyeing another Australian mine - Rolleston. Glencore ($38bn Swiss miner), wanted to sell its 75% interest in Rolleston and has reportedly considered Winfield as a possible buyer after seeing their financial plan. No exact price has been named, but as Rolleston is actually a pretty big mine (reportedly over $500m EBITDA and $160m pre tax cash flows), Winfield must have had considerable amount of funds available. Nonetheless, Glencore has after all decided to postpone their interest sale and Winfield has acquired 12.5% of Rolleston from Itochu Corporation ($31bn) this year February instead.

Other shareholders

Alongside Golden other shareholders have also been keenly increasing their ownership during ‘19:

M Resources is the second largest holder in the company that increased their stake from 5% to 20%. Apparently this is a small private investing company 100% owned by Matthew Latimore (former Wesfarmers executive).

Regal Funds is 3rd largest holder right now and has increased their stake from 5.66% to 11%. Regal is Australia’s most watched hedge fund founded by Phil and Andrew King. Reportedly, Phil King is also known as one of Australia’s shrewdest fund managers. Regal has started buying SMR last November just after the Golden’s $0.95/share was announced .

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.