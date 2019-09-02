Intrepid Potash Is Priced To Reward Shareholders Who Are Comfortable With Uncertainty

Introduction

As I have written in many of my other articles, I am always on the lookout for low-risk, high-uncertainty opportunities for investment. Intrepid Potash (IPI) is a company that fits this description and is a name I have owned for a number of years. I did a write-up on the company in early 2019 and thought it was a good time to revisit the investment thesis in light of some recent management decisions. Overall the core thesis of IPI as a low-risk, high-uncertainty investment remains intact and an increase in short-term uncertainty has created an opportunity to cheaply acquire additional shares of the company.

A Quick Recap of the Investment Thesis

The majority of IPI's revenue comes from the sale of potash, a mineral used in fertilizers, animal feed, and some industrial processing. Potash is a commodity product and the price is cyclical and volatile. IPI has very modest pricing power when selling to recurring customers that are located close to IPI's evaporation mines in the US Southwest, but in general the company's revenue has fluctuated with the market price of potash.

Looking at the chart above, one can see that IPI faced near decade-low prices for potash in 2016 through 2018, which suppressed both the company's revenue and share price. My primary investment thesis was to buy IPI when potash pricing was depressed and wait for it to improve, which would presumably increase IPI's revenue, earnings, and share price. This is a high-risk, high-uncertainty type of investment under normal circumstances, but starting in 2017 IPI began to leverage their regional water-rights to sell water to oil and gas companies operating in the Permian Basin. These high margin water sales helped stabilize IPI's operating cash flow, generated meaningful revenue in 2018, and have led to long-term water delivery contracts extending past 2021. With water sales keeping IPI solvent, the risks involved with waiting for potash pricing to improve were dramatically reduced, resulting in what I felt was a low-risk, high-uncertainty investment opportunity.

New Developments

On the operating front, IPI has continued to improve performance through the first half of 2019. Revenue, gross margin, and net income are all up YoY (per company filings), operating cash flow is a healthy $30 million, and potash pricing has remained solid despite some adverse weather conditions during planting season this year. Management announced that there will be a drop in their agricultural potash pricing going into Q3, so the news hasn't all been positive, but it is expected that by Q4 the pricing should return to current levels.

The big news from the past six months has been capital investments of nearly $70 million, which the company used to purchase additional land and water rights in southeastern New Mexico. This purchase of land and water rights (which is being referred to as 'Intrepid South') was funded from cash on hand and by drawing $20 million from the company's line of credit with Bank of Montreal. IPI has announced a partnership with NGL Energy Partners to develop a water extraction and distribution network across this new site and nearby properties owned by NGL, with the two companies sharing both the cost of the infrastructure development and the site's future revenue. Management has also partitioned some of the acreage into wastewater disposal sites, which the company expects to have built by Q2 2020. The goal of the entire project is to bolster IPI's oilfield services division by developing new water customers among the oil and natural gas companies operating in the neighboring counties.

Impact to the Investment Thesis

In my previous article, I laid out a short-term estimate for IPI's 2019 performance, based on scheduled price increases and predicted water revenue. I estimated that IPI would have a book value in the range of $440 to $450 million by the end of 2019 and that the increased stability in operating performance would nudge investors to value IPI at a P/B value of 1. The first part of the equation is happening as expected; IPI's book value through the first six months of 2019 reached $431 million, which is an increase of nearly $14 million since the beginning of the year. As anticipated, this improvement came from steady water sales and potash pricing improvements. I should note that TRIO margins have turned positive in 2019, which I had assumed would stay flat or negative in my initial assessment (TRIO is IPI's line of specialty fertilizer).

Despite improvements to IPI's operations, the market is unwilling to consistently value the company as highly as I expected. IPI's market cap ran up to over $500 million in the spring in what appeared to be a vote of confidence from investors, only to drop back down below $380 million in August. While some of the drop is likely due to general market uneasiness, I believe part of the dip is related to uncertainty around how and when IPI's investment in their oilfield services division will pay off. Management has guided on their latest earnings call that they don't anticipate the projects will add meaningfully to the bottom line until 2020, so investors will need to wait nearly an entire year before we begin to see exactly what type of return on investment the company will get from their expenditures. Chief accounting officer Joseph Montoya hinted that they will be announcing updated water sales guidance in the Q3 conference call and that they expect 2020 estimates to "increase substantially," but no concrete range has been given at this time.

When I first invested in IPI, I had pictured management using their cash flow to build up a liquidity reserve to prevent a 2016-like situation or to pay out a dividend or buy back shares. The decision to use the cash to reinvest in the business is exciting if it pays off, but I don't think it was a move that shareholders were expecting, given that the company was on the edge of bankruptcy as recently as 2016. Aside from a small increase in the company's debt, I don't think the reinvestment adds significant downside risk and provides substantial upside should the investments pay off. I think it is preferable that they chose to purchase tangible assets (land, water rights) as opposed to overpaying to acquire a smaller company, for example, and there is a clear plan in place to develop these new assets. I have seen many comments on recent articles and press releases questioning management's capital allocation ability, and the timing of this new investment might end up looking foolish if we hit an economic recession in the next year or two, but the added uncertainty around what exactly IPI's near-term performance will look like presents an opportunity to add to my investment in the company, given that I believe the company's risk-profile has improved rather than deteriorated.

Conclusion

Despite some unexpected capital allocation decisions, I believe the core thesis that IPI is a low-risk, high-uncertainty investment remains intact. Should the company's oilfield solutions investments pay off or if there is a sharp rise in potash prices, IPI will provide substantial returns to investors. If potash prices fall or the recent investments don't bear fruit, the cash flow from the company's existing water contracts, the asset value of their land purchases, and the flexibility of their debt position should keep the company in a stable position. IPI remains a company I am happy to own and an investment that I expect to provide above average returns in the coming years.

