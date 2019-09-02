Occidental Petroleum: Cheap Enough

The general idea is that OXY is now trading at an attractive level. The only question is to decide when to buy and start a long term position.

OXY has dropped almost 40% since the company decided to acquire Anadarko Petroleum.

Total output was 741K Boe/d in 2Q'19. The US operations accounted for about 59.6% of the company's total production.

Occidental Petroleum's 2Q'19 total revenues and other were $4,476 million, up 8.5% from a year ago, and up 9.5% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is an energy-integrated company, specializing mainly in crude oil, natural gas exploration, and production. Occidental Petroleum is considered as an ideal long-term domestic oil play and, in theory, should be bought regularly when the price is weakening.

The company is paying a hefty dividend yield of 7.27%, which is quite impressive but could also reveal an underlying weakness that should not be disregarded.

The huge issue here has been the controversial acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum at a considerable premium.

The company's business operations include chemical, midstream, and marketing, whereas the oil & gas segment (upstream) is more powerful. Below are revenues per segment (excluding Anadarko Petroleum, which will be incorporated in the next quarter):

As you all know, the company has a strong presence in the Permian Basin, which will get more significant with the last acquisition.

OXY is the largest operator in the Permian Basin with total combined production (resources and Permian EOR) of 442K Boe/d during 2Q'19, whereas Chevron (CVX) a close second with 421k Boe/d in the Permian.

The President and CEO Vicki Hollub said in the conference call, on August 1st, 2019:

As many of you know we expect to close on our acquisition of Anadarko one week from today. The combination of our two companies will strengthen our long term strategy and position us to drive profitable growth and return excess cash to our shareholders. We're truly excited about the many benefits that the combination of Oxy and Anadarko will bring to our shareholders, and we're encouraged by the feedback we've received from shareholders regarding the transaction and our discussions over the last few months.

Occidental Petroleum - 2Q'19 Quarterly Financial Table: The Raw Numbers

Occidental Petroleum 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 3.11 3.59 3.83 4.13 6.18 4.80 4.09 4.48 Net Income in $ Million 189 501 705 843 1,861 706 628 632 EBITDA $ Million 1,226 1,601 1,999 2,118 2,899 1,788 1,854 2,028 EPS diluted in $/share 0.25 0.64 0.92 1.10 2.44 0.93 0.84 0.84 Operating cash flow in $ Million 1,070 1,421 1,009 1,756 2,404 2,500 948 2,013 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 892 1,058 1,077 1,248 1,306 1,304 1,310 1,268 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 178 363 -68 508 1,098 1,196 -362 745 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 1.81 1.67 1.61 1.36 2.95 3.03 1.75 1.75 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 9.83 9.83 10.31 10.31 10.31 10.32 10.32 10.27 Dividend per share in $ 0.77 0.77 0.77 0.78 0.78 0.78 0.78 0.78 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 766.4 766.5 767.0 767.4 763.3 755.4 750.5 749.5 Oil Production 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 600 621 609 639 681 700 719 741 Global liquid price ($/b) 46.19 53.67 61.04 63.12 62.67 56.11 52.62 58.91 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 2.15 2.08 2.06 1.49 1.58 1.33 1.36 0.23

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Net debt and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and others were $4.48 billion in 2Q'19 (including Interest, dividends, and other income/gains on the sale of assets and equity investments, net.)

Occidental Petroleum's 2Q'19 total revenues and other were $4,476 million, up 8.5% from a year ago, and up 9.5% sequentially.

The company's profit was $632 million or $0.84 per share in the 2Q'19, from $843 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier.

Note: Net sales revenues were $4,420 million in Q2'19.

2 - Free cash flow was $745 million in 2Q'19

Free cash flow was a gain of $745 million in 2Q'19, compared to a profit of $508 million in 2Q'18. The yearly free cash flow is $2,692 million ("TTM").

Comparing the free cash flow of $2.692 billion ("TTM") with the dividend payout of $2.370 billion annually and shares buyback (which totaled $200 million in 2Q'19) push me to conclude that OXY is paying more dividend that it can afford.

3 - Quarterly Production was 741K Boe/d in 2Q'19

Total output was 741K Boe/d in 2Q'19. The US operations accounted for about 59.6% of the company's total production. OXY's output was up 2.6% sequentially.

Realized oil prices in 2Q'19 were $58.91 per barrel compared to $63.12 per barrel in 2Q'18. Natural gas was $1.03 per Mcf, which is the lowest price since 1Q'15.

Total production in the Permian Basin includes two separate outputs for Occidental Petroleum.

Permian resources. Permian EOR. The EOR process "harnesses the carbon dioxide produced during the extraction of oil, from power plants or natural sources, and forces it back into aging oil fields. That boosts the pressure underground and drives more oil to the surface."

Note: The total production in the USA includes South Texas. South Texas is very small, or 4k Boe/d in 2Q'19.

1 - Permian Resources output increased to 289K Boe/d (261K Boe/d in 1Q'19).

2 - Permian EOR output was 153K Boe/d (156K Boe/d in 1Q'19).

Note: OXY is the first producer in the Permian basin with a total of 442K Boe/d in 2Q'19 (417K Boe/d in 1Q'19) which represents 59.6% of the total output for the second quarter of 2019.

Below is the total production in the Permian Basin (including Resources and EOR), including also oil, NGLs, and NG.

PERMIAN Production Resources/EOR 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Permian Oil in K Boe/d 228 239 255 273 275 287 Permian NGLs in K Boe/d 59 65 78 75 79 87 Permian NG in (MMcf/dx /6) K Boe/d (278)46 (300)50 (312)53 (348)58 (376)63 (408)68 Total Production in the Permian in K Boe/d 333 354 380 406 417 442

Recent news

Occidental Petroleum and Colombia oil Ecopetrol agreed to form a Joint Venture to develop acreage in the Midland Basin, a subsection of the Permian Basin. Occidental Petroleum will be the operator and will own 51% of the JV.

Ecopetrol will pay Oxy $750 million in cash up front and fund $750 million of the first $1 billion of Occidental’s share of the development costs. Occidental will contribute 97,000 net acres in the Midland Basin.

Guidance 3Q'19 and full-rear 2019

Production for 3Q'19 is expected to decrease by 1.2% sequentially, with production in the Permian starting to gradually plateau but slightly increasing sequentially to 293K Boe/d (midpoint).

4 - Net debt is $8.57 billion with Net debt to EBITDA of 0.91x (Before Anadarko acquisition).

Net debt was $8.52 billion from $8.95 billion a year ago. Net Debt-to-EBITDA is down to 0.91x this quarter, which is excellent.

It means the company can repay the net debt theoretically in less than one year, based on a yearly EBITDA of $9,407 million ("TTM") (see financial table above).

The critical element is that OXY is highly sensitive to oil prices and needs above $40 per barrel/WTI and $45 per barrel/Brent to breakeven. We are assuming $3.9 billion in CapEx.

The debt profile has now changed drastically with the Anadarko purchase

However, with the acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum which closed on August 8, Occidental Petroleum is taking on about $40 billion additional debt. Cedric Burgher indicated that the company intends to "quickly pare acquisition debt" and defended the purchase that has been widely considered as too expensive even if the deal is expected to create about $3.5 billion in synergies.

He defended the purchase, which has been attacked by activist Carl Icahn as "misguided and hugely overpriced," as providing future oil production as a good valuation. Icahn is seeking to remove and replace four directors to influence the scale and pace of asset sales.

Note: Cedric Burgher bought 2,500 shares of OXY at an average price of $43.27 on August 14, 2019. He is not the only insider buying shares recently.

Occidental Petroleum sold $13 billion of debt to fund Anadarko Purchase

On August 6, 2019, we learned that Occidental Petroleum sold $13 billion of debt to fund Anadarko purchase, which closed on August 8, 2019.

The combined deals brought $16.05 billion of new debt to market, more than half of the projected $30 billion in high-grade supply expected to price this week. The company has also agreed to sell Anadarko assets in four African countries to France’s Total SA for $8.8 billion, as part of a $10 billion to $15 billion divestment plan to help it pay down debt. Occidental is seeking a buyer to take majority control of Western Midstream Partners LP, the pipeline operator that it’s poised to inherit through the Anadarko takeover, people familiar with the matter said in June.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (short-term)

The basic principle that seems often neglected is:

The company is owned by the shareholders….the ownership of the company lies with them. However, the control of the company lies with the directors. The possibility of conflict comes up due to conflicting interests between those who own the company and those who control it.

It is the point that I wanted to make here. When the interest of the company and the financial interest of its shareholders are colliding head-on.

In some circumstances, the directors who control the company are acting directly against the interest of the common shareholders who own it. It is the case of Occidental Petroleum and its ill-timed acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum.

Let's assume that Occidental Petroleum manages to create enough synergies to make the deal worth the price paid, which I seriously doubt. The direct consequence of this move, good or bad, has been a loss of about 12% to 16% of the share price directly attributable to the acquisition. This loss is here to stay, and the shareholders who bought OXY at $68 or more, will never be able to recover the capital loss, period.

This episode should be interpreted as a critical warning for long-term shareholders and the crucial importance of trading about 30% of their position.

However, the deal is now sealed, and we need to look forward.

Technical Analysis (short-term)

OXY is forming a descending wedge pattern with line support at $42 and line resistance at $49. The basic short-term strategy that I recommend is accumulating between $42.75 and $42.00 and selling about 30% of your position around $49.

However, it is important to pause at $42 and make sure the line support is strong enough to hold. Holding at support is crucial, and it will depend primarily on future oil prices, and we all have to watch oil prices like a hawk.

The general idea is that OXY is now trading at an attractive level. The only question is to decide when to buy and start a position.

