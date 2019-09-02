TripAdvisor: Not Cheap Enough

Its valuation is not cheap enough for value investors. And not growing fast enough for growth investors.

Investment Thesis

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) has a lot going for it. It's a stock which has fallen from grace, making it potentially attractive for bargain hunters.

The problem for TripAdvisor is that despite having a large audience, it has largely struggled to convert its platform into a growing monetizable operation.

Until there is tangible evidence that it can grow its top line, investors are better off avoiding this name.

Q2 2019 Results - More Of The Same

In the past, I had been bullish TripAdvisor (from the sidelines). In fact, approximately this time last year, when the share price was just a nudge below $37 per share, I was very close to pulling the trigger. With the benefit of hindsight, my instincts were on the ball, as the share price soared - but you can't invest in hindsight.

Having once again fallen in price, I looked again at TripAdvisor with a fresh pair of eyes. My conclusion is that I simply can't make a compelling enough case for why TripAdvisor could work out positively.

At the end of the day, it's not good enough to assume that, simply because something has become cheaper that it instantly predisposes itself towards being a satisfactory investment.

Digging into TripAdvisor's Q2 2019 earnings, we can see that once more TripAdvisor's top-line was down, this time minus 3% compared with the same period a year ago.

To be fair, management has been highly consistent with its message that investors should be patient and that TripAdvisor is not being managed to maximize short performance. Instead, that TripAdvisor is using this year to refocus its operations and lay down the foundation to make its top-line sustainably grow, starting with Q4 2019 and into 2020.

Moving Beyond Inspiration

TripAdvisor's main troubles stem from the fact that it's too early in the research process or research funnel to adequately capitalize on its audience.

In essence, what this means is that TripAdvisor is attempting to go beyond just suggesting great places to visit, dine out or experience, but is aiming more towards being the go-between consumers and sellers.

Now, this has often been the trouble for TripAdvisor, with its lagging top-line revenue as vindication for this point of view.

Looking further ahead, TripAdvisor is now attempting a new strategy. How does TripAdvisor convert its eyeballs into a robust digital advertising entity?

Source: Investor Presentation

TripAdvisor declares that by 2022 the digital advertising sector will have expanded to $479 billion and that TripAdvisor is well positioned to take market share.

Right away, just by looking at the peer group above, we can see how crowded and competitive this space already is. Realistically, I can't see a scenario where Twitter's market share will diminish at the expense of TripAdvisor's execution.

Growth Story, But Without The Growth

Previously, TripAdvisor was able to highlight how its Experiences and Dining (E&D) segment was growing at a very rapid pace. In fact, up to Q1 2019, this segment which generates close to 27% of total revenue had been growing with a 40% CAGR.

However, this past quarter (Q2 2019) has seen this fast-growing segment slow down to 33%. Is this just a bleep in performance, or is this single-digit deceleration to low 30s% year-over-year growth rates the new normal?

On the other hand, TripAdvisor's bigger segment, Hotels, Media & Platform (HM&P), has fared even worse and now posts minus 7% year-over-year revenues.

For now, investors have little to go on, but anchor themselves to TripAdvisor's adjusted EBITDA of approximately $465 million for full-year 2019.

Valuation - Still Insufficient Margin Of Safety

The table above is once again a reminder that TripAdvisor had been trading at higher multiples. Looking back a few years' ago, investors were willing to give TripAdvisor the benefit of the doubt. One could make the argument that TripAdvisor's asset-light operations could successfully cut out a niche in the highly competitive OTA (Online Travel Agency) industry and all will be well. But I fail to see how.

In fact, thus far, despite much rhetoric and hopes, TripAdvisor has failed to gain sustainable traction.

Final Words

TripAdvisor has a lot going for it. Its main segment, Hotels, Media & Platform (HM&P) commands +40% EBITDA margins. These high margins, together with a strong balance but no growth, would make for a terrific business as a privately held business. But public markets being what they are, they will most likely to continue to compress TripAdvisor's trading multiples, until there is concrete evidence that it has what it takes to monetize its 400 million average unique monthly users (MAUs).

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive emails of my latest research, please click "Follow" at the top of this article.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential! If you're looking for investment ideas with both known and unknown names which are selected for their solid free cash flows yield, then sign up for a two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today! Skin In The Game: I'm always invested alongside you in my Top 5 Picks. Seeking Alpha guarantee: Cancel within 14 days and don't get charged.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.