Realty Income's Moat Gets Wider And Wider

I'm excited to be a significant stakeholder and, as a result, expect to continue sleeping very well at night.

Because of its low cost of capital, the company can acquire the highest-quality assets in the net lease industry.

Realty Income’s scale advantage is supported by more than 5,900 freestanding commercial properties that generate rental revenue from long-term net leases.

I’ve witnessed firsthand the evolution of Realty Income’s successful moat. It’s an enduring model of repeatability that offers one of the simplest revenue-generating platforms.

“A truly great business must have an enduring ‘moat’ that protects excellent returns on invested capital.” That’s what Warren Buffett says.

It’s a true statement that Heather Brilliant and Elizabeth Collins reiterate in their book, Why Moats Matter. In it, they write that, “Finding great businesses at great prices is the holy grail of investing. Yet surprisingly few investors focus on uncovering businesses with the potential to compound over time.”

That makes for another true statement of the “sad but true” kind. So, to do my part to rectify that… let’s look at a classic textbook example of a REIT that has one of the widest economic moats out there – not only in the REIT sector, but in the entire investing universe.

In fact, this particular company is my largest holding and currently represents nearly 7% of my REIT portfolio.

I’m talking about Realty Income (O).

Yield Vs. Fundamentals

One of the primary reasons I own Realty Income is because it’s what I call a “wealth-compounding machine.” Ever since I bought it up in May 2011, my principal has returned an annual average of 12.5%.

Over time I’ve increased my stake, always looking to capitalize when there was an adequate margin of safety. I truly wish I’d begun back when I was a developer instead of risking hard-earned capital on speculative ventures.

For example, had I invested $10,000 into Realty in 2000, I would have over $112,000 today including dividends. I’m talking about annualized total returns of around 13.3%! This only makes sense.

I’ve witnessed firsthand the evolution of Realty Income’s successful moat. It provides an enduring model of repeatability that offers one of the simplest revenue-generating platforms with some of the most sustainable competitive advantages.

As aforementioned authors Brilliant and Collins explain,

“We believe that sustainability is much more important than the magnitude of economic profits when assessing economic moats. In other words, a highly certain 20-year stream of modest economic profits is much more moat-worthy than a few years of extraordinary high returns on invested capital.”

That right there is one of the reasons I developed my Durable Income Portfolio around six years ago. It was to provide my readers with a truly reliable REIT portfolio – one that would generate steady results, high dividends and, most importantly, superior risk-adjusted returns.

The resulting blueprint provides investors with stress-free dividend growth possibilities that aim to replicate Realty’s wide moat model.

It was either that or keep watching people focus on yield without paying attention to fundamentals… and suffering the consequences.

I knew if I could build a REIT portfolio like Realty Income constructed its business model, I could provide readers with the very same standard of repeatability.

Why is that so important? To answer that, let’s turn to the authors of “Repeatability,” Chris Zook and James Allen. In Harvard Business Review, their article explains how:

“The power of a repeatable model lies in the way it turns the sources of differentiation into routines, behaviors, and activity systems that everyone in the organization can understand and follow so that, when a company sets out on a particular path, it knows how to maintain the differentiation that led to its initial success… The strongest sources of differentiation in a company’s strongest businesses are its crown jewels.”

Photo Source

The Primary Competitive Advantages for Realty Income

Having a “sustainable competitive advantage” means that customers keep coming back to repurchase what a company has.

In Realty Income’s case, it has two major areas of this: 1) scale advantage and 2) cost of capital advantage.

Its scale advantage is supported by more than 5,900 freestanding commercial properties that generate rental revenue from long-term net leases. Plus, it has one of the most diversified REIT platforms based on revenue, geography and tenants. This provides steady fundamentals for management to focus on quality underwriting and real estate that supports predictable cash flow generation.

As viewed below, Realty Income has maintained extremely healthy occupancy since going public more than 25 years ago. It’s never dropped below 96% occupancy:

Source: Realty Income Presentation

Because of its diverse tenant roster with investment-grade concentration, the company can mitigate overall portfolio risk. Also, the exposure it boasts to 49 industries enhances the predictability of its cash flow.

In particular, it maintains outsized exposure to defensive categories. Ninety-six percent of Realty’s total portfolio rent is protected against retail e-commerce threats and economic downturns.

Source: Realty Income Presentation

In May 2019, it announced its expansion into international markets with the strategic sale-leaseback with leading European grocery chain Sainsbury’s. The company sees the continent as a “compelling market opportunity” for its “portable business model, cost of capital and scalability.” All of this, it adds, “represent core competitive advantages.”

More Numbers to Dig Into

Given the fragmentation for ownership in Europe – estimated at $11 trillion of commercial real estate stock, with only $3 trillion being owned by professional real estate firms – Realty Income expects to capitalize on those opportunities in significant ways. Corporate-owned commercial real estate stock is 2x greater in Europe than in the U.S.

Clearly, that situation represents a void for a well-capitalized, sizable, and scalable institutional investor like Realty Income to fill.

Source: Realty Income Presentation

Better yet, there appears to be limited competition for Realty Income in Europe. Similar to the U.S., public companies in Europe can unlock trapped value through sale-leaseback transactions.

The Sainsbury’s deal, for one, cost Realty $558 million and was executed at a 5.31% GBP initial cap rate. It includes annual rent increases over the duration of the lease term and carries a weighted average lease term of approximately 15 years.

Source: Realty Income Presentation

The company estimates annualized single-tenant real estate transaction volume in Europe to be between $30 and $35 billion in our target verticals.

As a result of the Sainsbury’s announcement… Realty Income said it will increase its 2019 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share guidance from $3.25-$3.31 to $3.28-$3.33. It also raised its fiscal-year 2019 acquisitions guidance to $2-$2.5 billion, up from $1.5-$2 billion.

Notably, the company has purposely increased exposure to non-discretionary, low price point, and/or service-oriented businesses. That’s one of the reasons it hasn’t been materially impacted by recent retailer bankruptcies.

Source: Realty Income Presentation

As you can see below, over time, Realty Income’s moat has become wider. Compared to 2009, its top tenant exposure is much less cyclical – complete with superior credit and diversification metrics vs. the prior downturn.

Source: Realty Income Presentation

The Cost of Capital Advantage

As I explained above, Realty Income has steadily improved which industries its cash flow comes from. But it’s also focused on investment-grade tenants… with 67% of its most recent quarter’s worth of deals being investment-grade customers.

As a result, the portfolio has the third-highest tenant rental coverage ratio (i.e., operating cash flow/rent) in the industry.

Because of its low cost of capital, it’s able to acquire the highest-quality assets in the net lease industry. Yet it simultaneously avoids lease structures with above-market rents, which can inflate initial cap rates.

You can see as much below:

Source: Realty Income Presentation

Its weighted average cost of capital balances near-term earnings per share growth with long-term value accretion. And, as viewed below, its low cost of capital is its most important competitive advantage. This factor allows the stalwart REIT to acquire the highest-quality assets in the net lease industry.

Source: Realty Income Presentation

Note: Long-term WACC is the hurdle rate (i.e., no spread required) for acquisitions. And by focusing on higher long-term internal rates of return (IRRs), the company discourages risk taking.

Realty Income’s WACC is close to 4%. That’s how it can acquire trophy net lease properties at cap rates ranging from 5.5% to 6.5%.

As CEO Sumit Roy explained on the recent earnings call:

“… we remain the only publicly-traded net lease company that has the size, scale, and cost of capital to pursue large corporate sale leaseback transactions on a negotiated basis. Based on our robust investment pipeline, we continue to expect 2019 acquisition guidance at $2 billion to $2.5 billion.”

Source: Realty Income Presentation

Moats Matter

Year-to-date 2019, Realty Income sourced around $30.8 billion in potential transactions. And it closed $1.1 billion in the second quarter. This means it screens for a variety of deals and closes on only the very best ones… utilizing its cost of capital advantage.

In the latest quarter, the company increased AFFO per share by 2.5% to $0.82. And for the last half, AFFO increased 11.3% to $502.7 million as compared to $451.5 million for the same period in 2018.

AFFO per share for that period increased 2.5% to $1.63, as compared to $1.59 for the same period in 2018. And the overall estimate for 2019 is $3.28 to $3.33.

Source: Realty Income Presentation (positive earnings growth in 22 out of 23 years as a public company)

In June 2019, the company announced the 87th consecutive quarterly dividend increase – which is its 102nd increase since its 1994 listing on the NYSE. The annualized dividend amount (as of June 30, 2019) was $2.718 per share.

The amount of monthly dividends paid per share increased 2.9% to $0.678 in the second quarter, as compared to $0.659 for the same quarter of 2018. During Q2 2019, the company distributed $208.9 million in common dividends to shareholders, representing 82.3% of its AFFO of $253.9 million.

Source: Realty Income Presentation

As Heather Brilliant and Elizabeth Collins explain, “Profits attract competitors, and competition makes it difficult for firms to generate strong growth and margins over the long term.”

Sure enough, there have been a number of new entrants to the net lease REIT sector. These include such names as Store Capital (STOR), Spirit Realty (SRC), Essential Properties Realty (EPRT), and Four Corners Property (FCPT).

However, as the co-authors also discuss, “… strong brands support robust and sustainable economic profits.”

So what is the Realty Income brand? I’m glad you asked…

Source: Realty Income website

Realty Stands for Security

Very clearly, Realty Income’s brand is defined by these four words: The Monthly Dividend Company. By paying monthly dividends through multiple business cycles, it has established an extraordinary record of consistency and reliability.

Brilliant and Collins put it this way, “The ideal dividend policy will vary by company, but the common traits should be consistency, affordability, and transparency.”

Realty Income’s strong dividend performance is highly correlated to its track record of favorable returns to shareholders. Since 1994, its shares have outperformed benchmark indices, as viewed below:

Source: Realty Income Presentation

As an investor’s time horizon lengthens, the impact of dividends becomes more and more important. Combined, the dividend yield and dividend growth explains 49% of the S&P 500’s compound total return over the past decade.

The longer shareholders own Realty Income, the higher their “yield on cost potential.” Plus, the greater the increase in their dividend income and the greater the potential for enhanced returns.

As such, as of June 30, investors who purchased shares on Dec. 31, 2008 – and who continue to collect their dividends – have received…

Source

As I’ve already said, Realty Income remains the No. 1 position within my REIT portfolio. And I have no intention of selling shares.

However, it’s important to also reference an article I wrote last year called Realty Income Is a Flight-to-Quality Trade. “Fundamentals are stronger than ever,” I said, “and Mr. Market is speaking. He wants ‘safety and growth’ and, above (all) else, safety is most important.”

If You Already Own Shares, Realty Income Is a Keeper

In that once-again relevant article, I explained that “there’s no need to panic and hit the sell button yet. The last time I trimmed Realty Income was in July 2016.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

Arguably, shares are trading much higher today than last November. And while I recognize there is no margin of safety now, I’m still not selling.

Dividend growth remains predictable, as viewed below:

Given the rapid price gains, however, we are maintaining a HOLD at this time… signaling the premium equity multiple that Mr. Market has assigned to the shares. Keep in mind that the equity multiple (and lower cost debt) powers the company’s WACC, which perpetuates the superior investment spreads it generates.

That also goes for the dividend yield. Frustrating though it may be, we recommend waiting on a pullback before deploying new funds into this 3.7% yielding REIT:

Fundamental analysis is a key component of understanding the outlook for a company’s future profitability and competitive forces. By analyzing Realty Income’s cash flows and dividend history, we can see it has developed an exceptional moat.

No matter which way you slice it, it’s clear this company has become the consolidator of high-quality net lease properties.

As the moat gets wider and wider – and I’m confident it will – I’m excited to be a significant stakeholder. As a result, I expect to continue sleeping very well at night.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations.Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.