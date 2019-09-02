Parsley Energy: Free Cash Flows Ahead

A number of oil producers might continue to outspend cash flows, but Parsley Energy (PE) is on the verge of delivering free cash flows. The company will benefit from capital efficiency gains, declining costs, and growing oil production. These factors have not only put Parsley Energy in a better position to handle weak oil prices but also generate excess cash flows from the coming quarters.

The energy investors who have been closely following the shale oil industry have heard many stories about the ongoing problem of negative free cash flows. Some oil producers, including companies such as Whiting Petroleum (WLL), have found it difficult to consistently generate enough cash to fully fund their capital expenditures. These operators end up spending more cash than they earn. Some oil producers, however, have either managed to successfully turnaround by efficiently allocating capital, growing high-margin oil production, and improving cost structure. Parsley Energy has been outspending cash flows, but it is on track to start generating free cash flows.

Parsley Energy is a relatively young, Permian Basin-focused, independent oil producer which was formed in 2008 and IPO’d around five years ago. Like all young shale oil drillers, it burned cash flows in the early stages of its development. Previously, I wrote that the Austin, Texas-based company could significantly reduce its cash flow burn rate in 2019. The company has recently released strong quarterly results which show that it is heading in the right direction.

Parsley Energy posted a 30% increase in total production on a year-over-year basis to 140,099 boe per day for the second quarter. However, the realized prices for oil and gas dropped by 17.8% to $39 per boe. The negative impact of the dip in prices got largely offset by production growth. As a result, the company’s earnings fell by just 6.8% to $0.41 per share.

More importantly, Parsley Energy’s cash flow profile improved considerably. The company generated $329.3 million of cash flow from operations, ahead of changes in working capital. Its capital expenditures, including changes in capital accruals, were $372 million. From this, we can estimate that the company faced a cash flow deficit of $42.7 million ($329.3-372 million). This cash flow shortfall was considerably smaller than the $135.29 million of deficit reported for the first quarter.

Parsley has benefited from an improvement in oil prices on a sequential basis, with the commodity averaging $58.23 per barrel in the second quarter, up from $51.83 in the first three months of 2019. But what I like about Parsley is that the company hasn’t just relied on oil prices to push the cash flow deficit lower. It has also taken several self-help measures to improve its capital efficiency. Most notably, it has increased its high-margin oil production while reducing its cost structure. This pushed the company’s cash operating margin higher to $30.38 per boe which was 78% of the realized price.

The oil prices, however, have fallen since the second quarter. The spot price of WTI crude which averaged almost $60 a barrel in Q2-2019 has largely stayed below $57.35 since the start of the third quarter and was at $56 at the time of this writing. The WTI futures currently show oil hovering within the $54 to $56 a barrel range throughout the remainder of the year. However, I believe Parsley is now in a better position than before to handle weak oil prices.

That’s because the company has successfully reduced its operating costs on a per-unit basis which has helped push the cash margins higher. The company’s lease operating costs (LOE) dropped by 8% from the first quarter to the lowest-ever level of $3.35 per boe. The general and administrative expense and cash-based G&A costs also decreased to record lows of $2.74 and $2.35 per boe respectively. This reduction in operating costs has bolstered the company’s ability to face low oil prices and should help the company in maintaining a strong cash operating margin.

Parsley is also realizing better than expected capital efficiency gains. The company originally targeted improving capital efficiency by 8% to 10% this year with better completion techniques, focusing on drilling oil wells in high-margin areas, and reducing well costs. The company’s efforts, however, have yielded better than expected results, which is why it has increased its efficiency target for the current year to the range of 12% to more than 14%. The capital efficiency gains will enable the company to hit free cash flows sooner than expected.

The efficiency gains are also being reflected in the company’s drilling work. Parsley is now covering more footage with less equipment as it gets better at utilizing its resources. Parsley removed one rig in mid-June which brought its rig count to 11 units while maintaining robust production. The company will continue working with a maximum of 11 rigs throughout the remainder of the year, but with additional efficiency gains, I think Parsley could end up producing more oil than it anticipates.

Parsley’s output has already come in stronger than it forecast, thanks in large part to the efficiency gains and improved well performance. This has prompted Parsley to increase its oil production guidance for the current year to the range of 85,000–86,500 bopd from its previous estimate of 80,000–85,000 bopd. But what’s great is that the company continues to experience solid well results, particularly in Upton County which has been its most active drilling area. Here, the company has recently drilled three wells with higher levels of proppant loading. These wells have yielded encouraging results, with a 30-day peak IP rate of ~1,342 Boepd (74% oil) per well. If the company continues to experience strong productivity of oil wells, then it could make another upward revision to its guidance.

Parsley’s production growth has been coming in strong. The company posted 27.8% increase in oil production to 86,600 bpd in the second quarter, and I expect the company to maintain its output at above 85,000 bpd this year as it keeps drilling activity elevated. This will translate into significant growth from last year when the company produced 69,500 bopd. The company brought 25 wells online in the first half of the year and will place dozens of additional wells to production in H2-2019. The company will continue to carry a vast majority of the exploration and production work in the Midland Basin, as opposed to the Delaware Basin where it has deployed fewer rigs.

I believe the efficiency gains, lower costs, and better than expected production have put Parsley in a great position to further improve its cash flow profile in the coming quarters. The management has predicted a turnaround in the coming quarters with free cash flows for the remainder of the year. I think the company is on track to achieve this target in the short term.

The management also seems confident about the company’s ability to generate free cash flows from the third quarter which is evident from the fact that it has already revealed its intention to return excess cash to shareholders as dividends. Parsley has recently initiated a dividend of $0.12 per share (annualized) which yields 0.67% and will become payable on September 30. Although that yield is substantially lower than the S&P 500’s average of 2.05%, it’s still a great start for a young company. Furthermore, the dividend also sets Parsley Energy apart from a vast majority of other independent mid-to-small-cap oil producers who don’t pay any dividend at all.

Parsley Energy stock has performed well in recent past. The company’s shares have fallen by just 4% in the last six months at a time when other independent exploration and production (XOP) stocks have tumbled by almost 30%. I expect Parsley Energy to continue doing well in the future as it starts generating free cash flows and rewards investors with dividends. Parsley Energy stock is trading around 9x next year’s consensus earnings estimate, as per data from Thomson Reuters. I think this is a decent price for a high-quality mid-cap oil stock which is on the verge of turning around. Long-term oriented investors should consider buying Parsley Energy stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.