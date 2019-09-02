Chick-Fil-A Vs. Popeyes: The (Twitter) War Of The Chicken Sandwich

Investment Thesis

Chick-fil-A is among the most highly regarded fast-food restaurants in the United States. One of the most popular items on their menu is the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, which is widely regarded as one of the best chicken sandwiches among fast-food restaurants.

On August 12th, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen released their own chicken sandwich into the market. The new sandwich was a success and hit social media like an atom bomb. In response to all of this attention, I wanted to take a look at the financials to determine if the underlying business looks as promising as the roll-out of their chicken sandwich.

Beefing Over Chicken Sandwiches

While Popeyes chicken sandwich was received positively when first released on August 12th, it wasn't until a week later that Chick-fil-A decided to fire the opening salvo in a Twitter (TWTR) "war" that has raised the profile of both companies. On August 19th, prompted no doubt by the success of Popeyes' sandwich, Chick-fil-A tweeted out:

Despite containing no references to Popeyes, observers had little doubt what the impetus for the tweet was. Popeyes decided to respond to the innocuous post with a hay-maker:

These tweets resulted in a global discussion among fried chicken enthusiasts, with some claiming that Chick-fil-A continues to reign supreme and others preferring the new offering from Popeyes. So popular was the debate and sandwich itself that Google searches for "popeyes chicken sandwich" increased 10-fold after Popeyes responded to the Chick-fil-A tweet. The discussion was also one of the top-10 trending topics globally on Twitter for a time. Other companies and celebrities have chimed in on the debate, including fast-food competitor Wendy's, celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse, and talk show host Gail King.

The chicken-mania was not confined to the internet. Some Popeyes restaurants have reported wait times of nearly one hour, with lines full of chicken-lovers stretching outside and around the building. So extreme were the long lines in some locations that traffic was being disrupted and people were being injured in accidents. This prompted certain stores to temporarily suspend sales of the sandwich.

Inevitably, Popeyes around the country quickly began running out of chicken sandwiches, prompting some enterprising consumers to sell the sandwiches on eBay for grossly inflated prices. You can read about Ms. King trying 15 different Popeyes locations to find the sandwich (to no avail) here.

On August 27th, Popeyes tweeted out that they would soon sell out of the chicken sandwiches company-wide. While it's unclear if the shortages were intentional (to drum up hype) or if the company was caught off guard by the demand for the sandwich, it's a great sign that consumers literally can't get enough of the product.

So, who won the war of the chicken sandwiches? While the war is far from over, Popeyes took this battle decisively. Their sandwich received an overwhelmingly positive reaction from consumers, with many preferring it to industry mainstay Chick-fil-A. The company was trending on Twitter globally and increased their Twitter followers by nearly 40% after their August 19th tweet.

The Company Behind The Chicken

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (QSR), the fifth-largest fast-food company in the world. The international firm began with the merger of Burger King and Tim Horton's, a popular Canadian coffee chain, in 2014. Below is a snapshot of its 5-year trading history and its most recent financial statements.

Balance Sheet

Income Statement

Statement of Cash Flows

To see how they're faring in the market, I compared their financials to other leading fast-food companies: McDonald's (MCD), Starbucks (SBUX), and Yum! Brands (YUM), owner of Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC, and Wing Street. RBI's numbers are colored based on if they are better (green) or worse (red) than the industry average.

Quick Ratio: All of the companies show less than stellar quick ratios, indicating possible liquidity issues, but RBI is the best of the bunch.

Debt-to-Equity: While debt is an attractive tool for building a business, being over-leveraged is rarely a good sign. RBI is the only one of the four companies that does not have a negative debt-to-equity ratio, but they're sitting at nearly a 3, indicating they are highly leveraged.

Operating Margins: A 35% operating margin in the food industry is nothing to sneeze at, but the company actually falls behind both McDonald's and Yum! in terms of operating margins.

Net Margins: RBI had the worst net margins of the group, thanks to a relatively large interest expense.

Price-to-Earnings: RBI had the second lowest P/E of the bunch and was significantly lower than Starbucks.

Dividend Yield: With 2.48% dividend yield, RBI led the group by a large margin. The company has increased the dividend each year for the last 4 years.

Conclusion

Popeyes hit it out of the park with the roll-out of their chicken sandwich, which caught the attention of the world. Customers loved the product and demand spread like wildfire across the U.S. Popeyes' parent company, Restaurant Brands International, is positioned favorably in the fast-food marketplace. Their relatively low valuation, best in class dividend yield, and the fast-food industry's history of successfully weathering a recession make the company an interesting option for those looking to park their money somewhere safe should things take a turn for the worse. However, the stock is up 52% in 2019, so it's likely best to wait for a dip before establishing a position. I'd be a buyer in the $65 range, a 17% drop from today's prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.