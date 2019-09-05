Lessons From My 3 Biggest REIT Investment Mistakes

Today, I allow you to learn from all the costly mistakes that I made in my early REIT investing career.

The REIT market can be immensely rewarding, but it can also be notoriously punishing if you make the wrong choices.

Education and preparation are your best shot to stay out of trouble.

There exists some very lucrative opportunities in small cap REITs at this present moment. If you know what you are doing, you could earn high income along with superior appreciation by building a portfolio today. This is because:

The difference in valuation between small-cap REITs and large-cap REITs has rarely been this large. While large caps trade at 20x FFO, small caps trade at just around 12x FFO – or a 40% discount to larger peers.

The massive discount is not justified by fundamental factors, but rather by the discriminate flow of index money towards large caps.

Small-cap REITs are in a favorable spot to generate superior returns with higher income, faster growth and better downside protection.

With that said, it's important to recognize that “not all REITs are created equal” and this applies particularly well to the small cap segment of the market.

These REITs have less institutional scrutiny and risks can often go unnoticed. Management teams are often self interested, the lack of scale can lead to value destruction, and excessive risk taking is rampant. Needless to say that this is a sector where you need to be very selective to maximize returns and avoid landmines. As an example, at High Yield Landlord, for every investment that we make, we reject about 10 other alternatives:

Small-cap REITs can provide ample rewards to those willing to put in the work, but they can also be remarkably unforgiving to those who ignore the problems.

Unfortunately, early in my REIT investing career, I made several investment mistakes that led to some sharp losses. My selection process was not as strict as it has become today and this led occasionally to excessive risk taking.

Everybody makes mistakes. The most important is to know how to owe up to them, learn and grow:

“To date, Dexter is the worst deal that I’ve made. But I’ll make more mistakes in the future — you can bet on that. As a financial disaster, this one deserves a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.” Warren Buffett, who then went on to become the legendaty leader of Berkshire Hathway (BRK.B).

Honest business practices build trust. Today, in an effort to pass along some of my costly lessons as a REIT investor, I describe my three biggest investing mistakes of my career and the lessons to learn from them.

CBL & Associates Properties (CBL)

By far my biggest mistake is CBL & Associates Properties (CBL). Back in 2016, REITs as a whole (VNQ; IYR) looked relatively pricey – at the exception of select Retail REITs.

CBL was one of them as its valuation had recently been cut in half despite not showing any fundamental flaws. The company was trading at 5x FFO (or a 20% FFO yield) and an approximately 50% discount to estimated consensus NAV. Yet, it had an investment grade rated balance sheet, ample liquidity, and a very decent track record of consistent performance with 5.3% average same-store NOI growth.

Ouch!

Below, I dissect what went wrong and the lessons to take home from this:

Look Forward, not Back: Soon after my initial investment, the fundamentals started to deteriorate and the NOI growth turned negative. I quickly realized that while the market was looking forward and seeing signs of troubles, I ignored all the signs by relying too heavily on past figures.

Never Overlook Technology: The retail market is clearly overbuilt in the US and some properties will need go away and/or adapt to survive in today’s highly digitalized world. While this does not necessarily mean doom and gloom for retail REITs, the cost to redevelop properties to fight vacancies can be very considerable.

Stick to Quality Balance Sheets: In a deep value situation, a strong balance sheet goes a long way. CBL was overleveraged to be facing challenges and it greatly inflated its issues even further.

Uniti Group (UNIT)

UNIT was IPOed in 2015 and caught our attention later on as it was trading a discounted valuation despite solid fundamentals.

It appeared to be a perfect deep value play on what we considered to be highly valuable infrastructure assets that were temporarily priced very inexpensively due to fears over its main tenant. Winstream (WIN) makes up a very large percentage of the rental revenue and we were well-aware of the speculative nature of this tenant.

Still, we thought that we could profit from the situation because the share price was so low – trading at just 6.8x FFO and a covered 13.8% yield.

Ouch!

Below, I dissect what went wrong and the lessons to take home from this:

Never Underestimate Legal Cases: Soon after our investment, the release of an unfavorable ruling in the Aurelius – Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ) case led to Windstream’s ultimate bankruptcy which disrupted our initial investment thesis in Uniti Group (UNIT). Until then, everybody and their mother was forecasting this legal case to be a non-issue – despite lacking any expertise in law. We should be aware of our limitations. We are not lawyers and therefore we should avoid this type of situations where we lack a competitive edge.

Skip Tenant Concentration: If you invest in a REIT with a concentrated tenant, at least pick one with a strong tenant. Winstream had trouble written all over it and the spin off of the UNIT assets should have been a clear warning sign.

Cheap can Get Cheaper: UNIT was arguably very cheap then, and yet, its stock price got cut roughly in half, it suffered credit rating downgrades, and then it slashed its dividend to a minimal level in order to conserve cash in the wake of the post-trial uncertainty to fund some of its growth projects.

Farmland Partners (FPI)

Finally, last but not least, I invested in FPI soon after its IPO in 2015 – thinking that Farmland was an attractive asset class with resilient values and strong long-term prospects. I continue to believe so to this day, but a combination of unexpected event led to a nearly 50% drop in share price:

Ouch!

Below, I dissect what went wrong and the lessons to take home from this:

Avoid IPOs: Most often, when a company’s founders want to sell itself to the public market, there are some motives behind it. If the opportunity was so strong, why would they want to sell it off to other people? We have found that REIT IPOs are poor performers more often than not.

Trust but Verify: The high insider ownership ratio led us to have great confidence in the management and did not dig deeper into business transactions – which could have allowed us to uncover related party transactions that later on led to deteriorating market sentiment.

Listen to Short Sellers: Even if you are bullish (which we are today), you should always make an active effort into listening to the shorts to come to stronger investment conclusions.

Closing Notes: REITs Are Wonderful (if you pick the right ones…)

My three biggest losses have all one thing in common. They were all “deep value” investments in companies that traded at “supposedly” high discounts to NAV, but were lacking growth, and were soon hit by a world of troubles.

In all three cases, the losses could have been avoided had I been more disciplined about the selection process and used the framework that we employ today at High Yield Landlord. At the same time, without these losses, I would have likely never learnt these valuable lessons that will guide us to greater profits in the long run.

Every investor makes mistakes, and we not an exception here. However, where others look for excuses to justify their mistakes, we own up to them and seek to learn.

Despite our few mistakes, our "real asset" portfolio is outperforming benchmarks by a large margin while paying a high ~7.5% dividend yield:

(The HYL Portfolio Performance since Launch)

We like to think that our outperformance is proof that opportunities are abundant in the REIT sector, but you must exercise very prudent care to avoid stepping on landmines like CBL or UNIT.

To illustrate this point, consider that the best REIT investors have achieved up to 22% annual returns over the past decades, whereas the average individual investor earned only 2.6% per year over the same time frame:

Clearly, the average investor keeps stepping on landmines and does not learn from mistakes.

