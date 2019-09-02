This Is Why We Bought Anworth Mortgage

The discount on smaller mortgage REITs is dramatically larger than the discount on their larger peers.

It’s not often The REIT Forum purchases a small mortgage REIT.

Anworth (ANH) is another tiny mortgage REIT trading at a huge discount to projected book value. Shares currently trade at $3.11. That’s cheap enough that we recently published a buy alert for subscribers of The REIT Forum:

Those bullet points are pretty specific. We strive to be as clear as possible so investors can stay up to date on the sector easily.

Estimated NAV

As of August 11th, 2019, we published a subscriber update on ANH and PennyMac Mortgage Trust (PMT).

At the time, we were using an estimated NAV of $4.47 for ANH.

We wrote: “Estimated BV was up at the start of August, but early August saw a significant spread widening between MBS and Treasuries. Essentially, since early August, the value of assets should be down and the value from hedges should… also be down. We’re reflecting that by having a lower estimate for BV even though ANH would’ve been up at the end of July. This is the case for all mortgage REITs with most of their portfolio in agency RMBS.”

We lowered our estimate on book value from $4.47 to $4.40 as of the middle of August due to the continued volatility and downward trend in interest rates.

Despite the reduced estimate for book value, today’s price of $3.11 represents a .71 price-to-book using the $4.40 BV estimate (from late August). Our latest BV estimates are included in our REIT Industry Tracker for subscribers of The REIT Forum.

Comparable Valuation

For comparison, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) had a price-to-projected-book-value-ratio of 1.01 in early August.

NLY should have a higher ratio than ANH, how large should that gap be?

As of late August, we see NLY trading at a moderate discount to book value. However, the difference in price-to-book value remains dramatic. If ANH recovered to trade at a more normal discount compared to their larger peers, it would represent double-digit upside.

Outlook

We’re bullish on ANH. Despite modeling losses to book value for Q3 2019 due to the rapid decline in rates occurring in August, we still see enough book value remaining to expect a healthy rebound in share price. The market is currently demonstrating a much larger level of fear in mortgage REIT pricing, but the discount on smaller mortgage REITs is dramatically larger than the discount on their larger peers.

Because this is a mortgage REIT and we’re talking about the common shares (rather than the preferred shares), we view it as a high risk position. We always view mortgage REITs as high risk positions. However, they’ve also provided us with many quick gains when the fear subsides and a REIT resumes trading at a normal discount to book value. For ANH, that certainly wouldn’t be a discount greater than 20%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-F, ANH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.