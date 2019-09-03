Golden Star Resources: Use Sharp Rallies To Lighten Up Positions

Golden Star Resources (GSS) dropped a bomb on investors in late July with a massive revision lower in both production and cost guidance. All-in sustaining cost guidance skyrocketed to a midpoint of $1,150/oz from $915/oz previously. Meanwhile, production guidance plummeted to 197,000 ounces at the mid-point from prior guidance of 230,000 ounces. These significant changes stemmed from grade issues at its flagship Wassa Mine in Ghana, where mined grades are down from 4.99 grams per tonne gold to 3.51 grams per tonne gold over the past year. This had led to analysts slashing estimates for FY-2020, which has put a considerable dent in Golden Star Resources' earnings per share trend. Based on these new developments, I believe investors should be taking advantage of sharp rallies to lighten up their positions. There are too many companies out there executing well and beating guidance to waste time with a mid-tier producer with grade issues at both mines.

At a time when most gold producers have seen their earnings estimates stairstep higher the past two months, Golden Star has seen its earnings estimates fall off a cliff. While FY-2019 adjustments have seen only a slight revision, FY-2020 earnings estimates have been shaved by $0.11 to $0.46 per share or a 20% drop from the prior consensus of $0.58 per share. The previous FY-2020 estimates of $0.58 in earnings per share (EPS) were tracking for over 80% growth in annual EPS next year, but we're now expecting only 48%. There's no question this is still impressive earnings growth, but it does not justify the current P/E ratio of 34. These downward revisions have moved the company from a slight market performer to a market underperformer on a peer basis.

As we can see from the above before and after earnings revisions, FY-2020 earnings are no longer expected to make a new five-year high above FY-2017 levels ($0.56). FY-2020 earnings estimates are now expected to come in 20% below FY-2017 levels despite a 20% higher gold (GLD) price. This is unacceptable when compared to other mid-tier producers like SSR Mining (SSRM), where earnings per share are expected to grow over 120% over the same period ($0.33 vs. $0.78).

Perhaps the most concerning part about the Q2 release was that the disappointment at Wasa comes from its only real flagship asset. While the company's Prestea Mine contributes between 20% and 30% of annual production, it is one of the highest-cost projects in the world. Golden Star saw all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,865/oz in Q1 2019 and $2,143/oz in Q2 2019. Averaging these two quarters out, the company has seen all-in sustaining costs come in over $2,000/oz for H1 2019, and this figure is well over double the current industry average all-in sustaining cost of $870/oz. The Prestea Mine has been a massive drag on the company's consolidated AISC and is under review currently by CSA Global to help with much-needed optimizations. The main issue at the mine is an excessive dilution of stopes, and this will require consistent capital over the next several quarters in hopes of bringing costs down to more reasonable levels. Based on the lack of a clear plan to tackle the current issues, I would be shocked if the mine was producing at a profit before the end of 2020. For the quarter, its Prestea Mine reported a net loss of $9 million before tax.

Given the uncertainty and financial burden of Prestea, the loss of confidence at Wassa is a reasonable dent in the investment thesis. The reason, of course, is that the company only has one cash-producing asset if we assume a worst-case scenario that operations at Prestea can't be improved materially. Given these risks, I expect fund selling to continue into rallies, and I believe individual investors would be wise to use rallies to lighten up also. There is nothing worse than uncertainty at a mine, especially when 70% of a company's total production profile is riding on that mine. While I do not think this is a massive issue at Wassa that can't be overcome, the grade issues are material and expected to continue until the end of this year.

So what are the issues at Wassa? Let's dig a little deeper:

As we can see from the above chart I've built, grades have plunged from 4.99 grams per tonne gold in Q2 2018 to 3.51 grams per tonne gold in the most recent quarter. This largely unplanned drop in grades stems from the fact that the company has mined through a good chunk of its measured resources at Wassa. As the company transitions into areas with less tight drilling spacing, it is finding that grades are dropping off. The remedy to this is getting ahead of the mine plan and doing more resource definition drilling, but the company has stated in the Q2 call that it may be looking at a reduction in reserve grade for the updated mine plan. While tonnage increased at Wassa Underground in its reserves & resource update earlier this year, grade dropped slightly from 4.11 grams per tonne gold to 3.95 grams per tonne gold.

(Source: Company News Release)On the measured & indicated side of resources, grade increased slightly from 4.10 grams per tonne gold to 4.28 grams per tonne gold, with tonnage down slightly from 13 million tonnes to 12.5 million tonnes. The issue is that the current area it is mining is not measuring up to either reserve or resource grades. Analysts will be watching closely to see if we can get a consistent bump back towards the 4.00 grams per tonne level over the next few quarters.

(Source: Company News Release)

To summarize, grades continue to disappoint at Wassa, and whether the company can bring Prestea back to acceptable cost levels remains up in the air. While Wassa is still a profitable mine despite these grade issues, a gold producer with uncertainty surrounding it should not command a P/E ratio higher than an industry-leading gold producer like Kirkland Lake Gold (KL). Currently, Golden Star is trading at a P/E ratio of 34, while Kirkland Lake Gold trades at a P/E ratio of 27. Based on this, I believe that further rallies in Golden Star will provide opportunities to exit the stock, as I ultimately do not see it going anywhere until these issues are resolved.

Let's take a look at the technicals:

Looking at a monthly chart of Golden Star below, the stock is now breaking down through vital support near $3.25 for the third time on a monthly closing basis. The last two times the stock broke down through the bottom of its consolidation zone, the stock immediately traded back inside the box in the following month or two. This will be the test for the stock to see if its character has changed. If Golden Star can climb back above $3.30 on a monthly close, then at least the technicals will have averted disaster. However, if the stock cannot reclaim $3.30 on a monthly close by the end of October, this would be a significant negative character change. The reason that is in both Q2 2018 and Q4 2018, the stock got oversold but did not stay oversold. Stocks that remain oversold often are giving a hint that they're finally ready to roll over.

Moving to a daily chart, we can also see some negative developments showing up. The 50-day moving average (red line) is now about to cross down through the 200-day moving average (blue line), and this often acts as an intermediate term sell signal. While I would not short the stock or sell it simply based on this occurring, this signal tends to put a lid on further rallies. For this reason, I would expect the $3.60 area to be a brick wall to get through on a weekly close.

Finally, looking at a monthly chart with volume, we've already seen a massive change of character here. While the prior two breakdowns through the $3.25 area were on low volume and were shakeouts, this breakdown is occurring on the most significant volume of the past five years. This suggests that this is not retail selling, but instead, fund selling as investors step aside with the added uncertainty now rearing its face at Wassa. Based on this heavy selling pressure, I would be surprised if the stock managed to reclaim its 200-day moving average by year-end at $3.65 per share. Therefore, while rallies are possible, they are opportunities to lighten up or exit.

While management has stated that this is a one or two-quarter issue at Wassa, the heavy selling pressure suggests that funds are a little skeptical of this. Not only have we seen a monthly breakdown on the most significant volume in five years, but we're also going to get a death cross (50-day moving average down through 200-day moving average) within the first half of September. These two adverse developments combined should keep a lid on any rallies, and I expect $3.50-3.70 to act as stiff resistance if a rally does develop.

Not only does Golden Star have grade issues at its flagship mine, but the mine is the only real cash-flow positive asset in the portfolio. It is possible that additional definition drilling can return mined grades back to closer to reserve grades as the company gets ahead of the mine plan, but this uncertainty does not bode well for the next 6-12 months. In a bull market for gold, the last place one wants to tie up their money is in a stock with uncertainty swirling around it. It doesn't help that the company has some of the highest all-in sustaining costs in the industry. I believe any rallies above $3.08 are an opportunity to begin lightening up, and I would be using rallies above $3.60 to exit my position if I held the stock. If this grade issue worsens and Prestea can't deliver, new lows below $2.51 next are a possibility.

