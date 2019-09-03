Verizon: Broken Dividend Model

The stock has far underperformed the S&P 500 index once Verizon started making blind dividend hikes to keep the annual trend going.

The new quarterly payout at $0.6150 will yield 4.1% with the stock at $60.

As Verizon Communications (VZ) is set to announce the annual dividend hike this week, blindly focused income investors will celebrate yet another standard dividend increase as the company increasingly becomes uncompetitive compared to the technology giants. My investment thesis holds with another dividend hike that the stock won't rally to a level pushing the dividend yield above 4%.

Blind Dividend Hikes Don't Work

Dividend investors don't want to hear the facts because the group has become so enamored with dividend income that the group misses the mass underperformance of certain stocks. The dividend group is even worse when the company just blindly raises the dividend a standard percentage each year regardless of how the business is doing or the debt load of the company.

In early September following Labor Day, Verizon always makes the annual dividend hike announcement. The company has repeated a pattern lately of hiking the quarterly dividend rate by $0.0125.

The apparent goal is to become a dividend aristocrat. Companies that hike the dividend yield for 25 consecutive years obtain a special status in the income investing world.

The issue here is that the minimal blind dividend hikes don't amount to much but allow the company to qualify for this special status that supposedly signifies a great dividend stock. A company like Verizon gaming the system isn't as beneficial to an investor as one that had 25 years of legitimate hikes.

Starting in 2016, Verizon went to minimal $0.0125 quarterly hikes that only amounted to an initial 2.2% raise. The 2018 hike was only 2.1% and a similar hike in 2019 will push the quarterly payout to $0.6150 for another 2.1% hike.

Over the last decade, Verizon held its own vs. the total return of the benchmark S&P 500 index until right around when the company starting hiking dividends blindly just to meet the annual dividend hikes. The benchmark index has now returned 261% in comparison to the 233% of Verizon.

Since the company started making only minimal dividend hikes on Sept. 19, Verizon has far underperformed the gains of the S&P 500. The benchmark index is up 45% in nearly three years in comparison to the only 28% gains of Verizon.

Stagnant Spending

A decade of flat capital spending places Verizon in a position of limited growth for the next decade. Even worse, the focus on paying the ever increasing dividend has the wireless giant at a competitive disadvantage against the tech giants increasingly encroaching on the communications space.

Verizon will enter this next decade in 2020 surpassed by Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) in capital spending, still behind AT&T (T) and quickly facing Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) as larger spenders on capital. The tech giants hardly spent $10 billion annually combined on capex following the financial crisis and the group now spends $62 billion. The telecom giants still spend in the $35 billion range annually.

The sad part is that these tech giants increasingly spent on cloud computing over the last few years in an area where Verizon and AT&T should've controlled. Communications networks connected via data centers is exactly where these telecom giants should've invested versus content.

Source: Techopedia

While cloud computing is taking off, 5G wireless has been a dud so far. Business Insider detailed how popular tech reviewer Marques Brownlee or MKBHD recently played down the excitement over 5G.

Verizon has pushed the lighting of 5G networks going back to April with the opening of networks in Chicago and Minneapolis. The wireless giant turned on the Providence, R.I., network tested by MKBHD back at the end of June. The network was live for a couple of months before he even tested it.

The future is bright for 5G, but it isn't bright enough for analysts to expect any meaningful growth in the Verizon EPS estimates over the next five years. Though limited analyst estimates exist beyond 2021, the growth rate isn't going to ever support the current dividend growth rates. Revenues are predicted to grow at about a 1% annual clip.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates

In the end, bad corporate decisions and high dividend payouts have Verizon focused on investments that haven't led to growth. The requirement to keep paying $10 billion in annual dividends probably led to decisions to not invest in cloud computing while the tech giants with billions in cash and free cash flows were able to aggressively invest in a market that AT&T and Verizon should've probably dominated.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Verizon Communications isn't in a position to invest more or raise the dividend due to a total debt balance of $113 billion. The model of blindly raising the dividend a few percentage points each year is broken and leads to underperformance for investment portfolios.

When Verizon raises the quarterly dividend later this week, investors shouldn't celebrate a standard $0.0125 hike. If the business was set to outperform, the wireless giant would actually raise the dividend by a far larger amount. Avoid the stock as the dividend yield will only reach 4.1%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

