Apple Braces For A Slowdown From New Tariffs

Besides facing a decline in net sales in China, Apple can also see disruption in supply chain which is dependent on China.

The biggest question for Apple investors is whether this escalation in trade war is short term or long term.

Apple reported a strong quarter for its China business as the net sales fell by a mere 4% YoY compared to a 20% fall in the previous quarter.

The increase in tariffs and the labeling of China as a currency manipulator by US administration can lead to significant headwinds for Apple.

Apple’s (AAPL) stock showed significant correction after the new tariffs were announced. There has been additional bearish sentiment since the US administration announced China as a currency manipulator. Many analysts see this as a point of no return. The probability of any future negotiation producing a win-win deal is now very low as the new tariffs take effect.

Apple is in the frontlines of this trade war. A significant portion of its current business and future growth potential are riding on the possibility of a good trade deal. Greater China region contributed 20% of its total revenue base in the last fiscal. In the last nine months, this region has shown a decline of close to 20% in net sales. The chances that a full-fledged trade agreement between the US and China is pushed beyond the next US presidential election is quite high. This can lead to further price correction and also hurt the long-term sentiment around the stock.

Apple hurting the most

The recent escalation of trade rhetoric and tariffs has led to a stock market correction. But within the tech sector, Apple's stock has shown the biggest decline after new tariffs were announced.

Fig 1: Decline in Apple's stock in comparison to other big tech stocks after the announcement of new tariffs in early August

The main reason why Apple's stock has declined substantially is because of the significant contribution of Greater China region to its overall profits and the possibility of a future supply chain disruption.

After the recent earnings, there were some indications that Apple’s China sales have started to stabilize.

Source: Apple filings

The decline in net sales in Greater China region was only 4% in the recent quarter. On the other hand, the cumulative decline for the past three quarters has been 20% due to poor results in the first and second quarter of this fiscal.

After the announcement of new tariffs, there has been substantial weakening in the yuan. The USD-yuan exchange rate is now close to 7.2. Strategists at Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are now predicting that yuan will fall to 7.5 by the end of the year. This ends up increasing the cost of Apple products for customers within China. The US administration has also labeled China as a currency manipulator. This will cause further friction between both the sides and reduce the possibility of an early end to any negotiations.

Fig: Apple's products hit with tariffs. Source: Bloomberg

Impact on supply chain

Apple's supply chain is concentrated in China with a majority of its assemblers in that region.

Source: Reuters

Since 2015, Apple has added another 22 assemblers in China while its addition in the US has been zero. During this period, Apple has also added three assemblers in India and one in Brazil. But these additions have mostly been to avoid the import tariffs in these countries and meet only the local demand.

If Apple is forced to relocate some of its production outside China due to higher tariffs, it would lead to further decline in margins. Apple is already facing pressure on operating margin due to higher discounts on iPhone and a rapidly increasing R&D bill.

How long will this last?

The biggest question is about the length of this trade war. It has already been over a year since the first tariffs were announced. It is likely that the Chinese administration would try to ride out the current tariffs and try and make a trade agreement with the next US administration in 2021. The new tariffs will also force the Federal Reserve to continue with the rate cuts. This should be a big boost for Wall Street and the White House which has already been calling for bigger rate cuts.

Hence, it is highly possible that both the sides feel that it is to their advantage to delay a trade agreement. In this scenario, a lot will depend on the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Apple would face several challenges if the trade war is protracted beyond this year. A recent report in Reuters has mentioned the rapid growth of Huawei within China.

Fig: Apple’s unit shipments have declined by 14% while Huawei’s shipments increased by 31% in the recent quarter. Source: Canalys

Besides the decline in net sales in China, Apple will also face supply chain disruptions. If Apple’s management decides to move its production outside China, it will end up creating significant job losses in China and possibly lead to more regulatory hurdles from Chinese government. On the other hand, if the company absorbs the higher tariffs, it will lead to a rapid decline in operating margin and profits.

Ideal option for investors

This trade war has been a bigger headwind for Apple compared to other tech companies. A future escalation in tariffs or trade rhetoric will continue to harm the sentiments around Apple's stock. Investors looking for a long-term buy and hold option should consider other alternatives which are not adversely impacted by the trade war. We can see from Figure 1 that Apple’s stock has declined more than Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) or Microsoft (MSFT). All other tech giants have lower exposure to China compared to Apple.

It would be difficult for Apple to substitute China’s sales in any other region. In the recent quarter, Rest of Asia Pacific region of Apple reported the largest sales growth of 13%. However, the net sales of this region were only $3.5 billion compared to $9.1 billion in Greater China region. At the same time, if we look at the past nine months data, the sales growth in Rest of Asia Pacific region was a paltry 1%. Hence, in the near term, the impact of revenue loss in China will have a big impact on the overall revenue growth of Apple. This can lead to further correction in Apple's stock as the trade war escalates in the next few months.

While Apple is facing headwinds due to an increasingly acrimonious trade war, the valuation multiple of the stock is close to its peak. The P/E ratio of Apple's stock on a trailing twelve months is close to 18 which is close to the highest level shown in late 2018. If Wall Street gets definite signals that the trade negotiations will continue into 2020, we should see a significant correction in Apple's stock.

The above-mentioned challenges and the current valuation should be looked closely before making a call on Apple's stock.

Investor takeaway

The new trade tariffs and labeling of China as currency manipulator have reduced the chances of any short-term trade war respite. It is possible that a comprehensive trade agreement is pushed beyond 2020. This will continue to be a major bearish headwind for Apple’s stock for the next few quarters. Apple is in the front trenches of a trade war and the company is impacted more than other tech majors.

Investors looking to reduce their exposure to swings in the trade war should consider other alternatives.

