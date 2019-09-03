Nielsen: Hard To Move The Needle

Going in 2019, Nielsen and most of the competitors in the space are still facing bleak growth outlook, with most forward growth metrics in the low zeroes or negatives.

Overview

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) has faced a couple of key issues in recent times. It started with its underperforming Buy business segment last year, which we learned in its 2018 Q2 earnings report. At the end of FY 2018, its CEO Mitch Barnes also announced his retirement. Its Watch business, in the meantime, has also been facing challenges, mainly in how it needs to adapt to the changing landscape of how and where measurement is done.

We are neutral on Nielsen despite its attractive 6.75% dividend yield and an 8.68% 3-year dividend CAGR. Given Nielsen’s size and the scale of its operations, it would be quite challenging for the company to move the needle in terms of growth and profitability in the short term. On the revenue side, it would involve bringing up revenue growth into the low-to-mid single-digit zone. On the cost side, this would involve modernizing the company’s internal data platform and migration of its core data into the public cloud.

Difficulty in moving the needle

Though some of the improvements we discussed have partly been ongoing, the outlook for growth so far in the first half of FY 2019 has been lackluster. Under its new CEO David Kenny, who spent time as a head of IBM Watson AI division, there has been a push towards adopting more technology platform internally to consolidate and to move all the data into the public cloud infrastructure. That being said, this major cost-reduction move will take time to realize, given moving massive amount of data out of Nielsen’s decades-old legacy systems would not be an easy task, as he suggested in the Q2 earnings call:

We have a legacy system like all legacy companies. And I think conversely, our legacy is a great strength, because our years of history our knowledge of data are establishing the currency are also important. So we have to manage on migration in that direction. And it's a migration that other legacy companies need to do and quite honestly, you know to be talking about public cloud in 2019 it's a bit late, but we're getting there.

The company has also been in the midst of the wider strategic review since last year due to the potential takeover bids to divest part of its businesses. As stated in its 10-Q:

This review process, which is being conducted with the assistance of financial and legal advisors, includes an assessment of a broad range of potential strategic alternatives including continuing to operate as a public, independent company, a separation of either the Company’s Connect or Media segment, or a sale of the Company.

Two weeks before its Q2 2019 earnings call, Nielsen traded 4.3% higher given a rumor of KKR making a takeover bid for the company at $30 per share, making it a 26% premium to then price per share. This rumor was later on reported to be false.

Recent Financials

(Source: stockrow. Nielsen’s financials and top-line growth)

As a company with considerable tech components, Nielsen’s growth has been lackluster. Nielsen ended FY 2018 with $6.52 billion of revenue, a decline from its FY 2017 revenue of $6.57 billion. Net profit margin has also declined over the last 4 years. Excluding its negative net profit margin of -10.9% in FY 2018 where the company recorded a negative net income due to non-recurring non-cash expense, net profit margin trended downside from 9.2% in FY 2015 to 6.5% in FY 2017.

In the first half of FY 2019, we notice a similar trend, where Q1 and Q2 revenue have both declined by 2.9% and 1.2% consecutively. According to the company, the lack of innovation and custom analytics have contributed to the major decrease in its Connect segment. On the Media segment, the major culprit has been the challenges in local TV measurement.

(Source: Nielsen’s 10-K)

Looking at the cost side over the last 3 years, we have also noticed that the company indeed could benefit from an investment into cloud-based data infrastructure to minimize its overall operating cost. On average, the cost of revenue had grown by 7.5% while revenue only grew 3%. SG&A expenses also increased by 5% within the same time frame. Taking all these into account, the move into a more product-driven company, as the CEO mentioned in last Q2 earnings call, could also help the company in achieving better unit economics as it scales.

Nielsen will also have to pay attention to its debt level. Given the typical way Nielsen closes deals with its clients, it has been getting the benefit of having a consistent and predictable earnings pattern over the years. This led to greater ability to raise cash through debt issuances and to service such debts. As stated in its 10-Q:

Typically, before the start of each year, more than 70% of our annual revenue has been committed under contracts in our combined Nielsen Global Connect (“Connect”) and Nielsen Global Media (“Media”) segments, which provides us with a greater degree of stability for our revenue and allows us to more effectively manage our profitability and cash flows.

However, under the current circumstances where Nielsen needs to consider an alternative contingency plan through acquisition, this debt level could be a turnoff for potential buyers looking to pull off an LBO move.

(Source: stockrow. Nielsen’s financial ratio.)

Today, Nielsen’s debt has been at the highest level in the last decade. Currently, there is a $9 billion debt sitting in the balance sheet, which is higher than its overall market cap of $7.4 billion. With a Debt/Equity ratio of 3.25, this number was also higher than the post-crisis period in 2009 where it was somewhere at 3.09. Compared to the same time last year, its Debt/Equity ratio has gone up by more than 50% YoY. At the same time, when we look at its ROE, it seems difficult to justify taking that much debt. We saw TTM ROE dropping from around 10% to 14% to potentially lower than 8%, excluding the negative TTM ROE today due to the one-time expenses resulting in negative net income.

Valuation

When we tried to assess Nielsen’s valuation relative to its peers such as comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) or WPP (NYSE:WPP), which owns Kantar, we found that Nielsen is slightly trading at a premium, even though the growth outlook for these companies tend to be as bleak in general. The forward revenue growth for all of these companies is mostly in the negatives or low zeroes. Among them, Nielsen has the highest future revenue growth outlook of 0.19% YoY. Nielsen is trading at a forward P/E of 23.10, which is almost twice higher than where WPP is at.

From our perspective, it would not be quite difficult to see where Nielsen ends up if a takeover were to happen. In our opinion, a company with zero growth should be valued close to its revenue. In Nielsen’s and WPP’s case, we found this to be quite relevant given both are trading at between 1 and 1.17 times its sales. This would mean that all of Nielsen's holdings could potentially be valued at between $7 billion and $8.8 billion based on its current market cap and if a hypothetical 26% premium were applied.

Takeaway

Nielsen has been under pressure to unlock greater shareholder value in recent times. It has been underperforming. With almost no future growth opportunity and its size, it has been difficult for Nielsen to move the needle. Several initiatives have been in place to reduce cost and adapt to the changing landscape of the measurement industry, but it would all take some time to realize. At the moment, we believe that a potential takeover could be the only upside for investors looking to dip their feet into the stock. Given the progress of its recent takeover negotiation process, however, we would decide to be neutral on the stock at least until the end of the year. From the existing key shareholders’ perspective, though, a takeover should definitely not be a silver bullet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.