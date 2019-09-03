Ceragon Networks: Never Look A Gift Horse In The Mouth

Nevertheless, investors should be buying, because shares are trading at a very steep discount, and 5G orders are around the corner.

Ceragon Networks (CRNT) has been hit by a streak of bad luck for some time now. Not only have 5G orders not materialized over the past several quarters as hoped for, but a very large customer from India delayed a large order forcing the company to revise guidance.

As for the company's Q2'19 results, they actually came in a little better than expected, with adjusted EPS of $0.03, beating by $0.01, and revenue of $73M beating by $0.66M, but down by 17% Y/Y.

The stock had already taken a hit on July 2 after revising Q2 revenue lower, but at the conference call, the problem seemed much worse.

To give you an idea of the shortfall from India, the company received $80M in revenue from India during the first half of 2018, but only $18M during the first 6 months of 2019. This is a huge shortfall, and the company did as good as it did because revenue from all other regions around the world did better in 2019 than 2018 (more on that later).

But insofar orders from India, the company reported consumer-specific reasons for the shortfall. One operator for example (Reliance Jio) said it intends to lower spending on the back of 5G spectrum auctions in India. Speculation has it the minimum prices set by the Indian government are too high. In fact, the company sees the possibility this slowdown in spending from India might continue into 2020.

Form the conference call:

The tangible evidence of an actual slowdown was evident when we finally received a large group of orders from India a couple of weeks ago. The total value of this order, which was $19 million, was consistently less than we expected at the beginning of the year. At the same time, we were given an indication that we will receive another group of orders before the end of the year. Apparently, the second group of orders will total a similar amount as the first batch. So depending on both of the actual size and timing of the second group of orders, we see greater risk that the revenue decline from India in 2019 will be larger than the $20 million push out from '19 to 2020 we mentioned on our July 2nd call.

So, in other words, revenue from India might be 50% of 2018, something that is not easy to fill from other regions.

Please note, however, that it is not written in stone future orders from India will also be stalled. Indian operators must continue to spend billions in order to have a smooth transition to 5G. This because everyone acknowledges 5G will be built on top on the current 4G framework. So, operators have to make sure their existing 4G networks are robust enough before attempting to deploy any 5G services (that will require enormous volumes of traffic). And since India is not yet finished with 4G, operators still have a long way to go before 5G comes into play.

In the conference call, CEO Ira Palti also mentioned that the CEO of Vodafone Idea (an Indian operator) said the biggest issue in evolving from 4G to 5G would be the backhaul. Please also note that Vodafone Idea wants to purchase Ceragon's equipment, but the company refuses to sell to them. Reason being payment terms. The company does not want payments terms for the sake of revenue, when the terms are spread out over a long period of time. And because Vodafone Idea understands the importance of backhaul when implementing 5G, I think eventually they will become a customer of Ceragon.

Besides India, the company reported it is reengaging with an African operator it has not done business in a while and expects revenue from Africa to be higher in 2019 vs 2018 and continue to grow into next year.

In Latin America, the company expects higher revenue volume on a Y/Y basis and expects orders to pick up in the second half of the year and continue growing into 2020.

As for Europe, the company expects revenue to pick up by the end of the year and to continue into 2020. Revenue is expected to come primarily from new business, such as Vodafone Europe. The company became an approved vendor some time ago, so as Vodafone begins to roll out 5G, expect revenue from Europe to finally begin to ramp.

In the U.S., a primary customer of the company is continuing to expand services with the company's microwave and millimeter wave backhaul solution in preparation for 5G. T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) are also customers, and business is expected to ramp up when the merger is completed. However, the company is positive that, either way (in the case there is no merger), business will come their way as 5G begins to roll out.

The company also said it was chosen by another U.S. Tier 1 operator that it has not worked with previously. This customer is primarily interested in the company's IP-50 disaggregated wireless backhaul solutions. The company expects orders from this new customer in the middle of 2020.

So, while business from India has temporarily been muted, it is important for investors to understand that the transition to 5G has barely begun. In fact, we know for a while now that this transition will begin around the middle of 2020. Please note 2020 is around the corner.

Source

I know many investors don't really understand what the company does. The above picture more or less explains it. In a nutshell, 80% of the company's business involves connecting cellular towers to densify networks.

Interconnecting networks in such manner reduces costs and eliminates many of the limitations of fiber. So, while about 50% of the interconnections are fiber, the other 50% consist of many different types of technologies like Ceragon's solutions.

Why you should buy Ceragon shares

Please note that the current price of CRNT shares have already encompassed the revenue shortfall from India. And while it is true orders from India will be on the back burner for a while, it is also true that Indian operators have no choice but to continue to develop their 4G networks, as a means for transition to 5G. So, I expect pentup demand orders to come from India at some point, but I don't know when.

Also, as I said in previous articles, 5G will eventually come. And as we enter 2020, things will begin to roll. Orders will not come with a bang, but slowly and surely. The transition to 5G will provide many years of solid above average growth for the company.

At the moment, most of the company's business comes from third-world countries and less from the U.S. and Europe. Reason being these areas continue to deploy and upgrade their 4G networks.

But the bulk of the orders for 5G are expected to come from the U.S. and Europe. So, when 5G starts to roll from these two advanced markets, it will be an additional piece of business that the company currently does not have.

And because investing is about what will happen in the future and not what happened one quarter ago, if you have a longer term time horizon, current levels are where you want to make an entry point.

Data by YCharts

Please note shares today are trading at the bottom range of 2017 levels, but the company today is profitable, and the balance sheet is much stronger.

CRNT shares trade at a trailing P/E of 10 and 0.6Χ revenue, a big discount to the market and most peers. Analysts are forecasting 10% growth for 2020, despite the hurdles I talked about, and the balance sheet is spotless with no debt.

In addition to current assets - total liabilities come out to about $94M, and the company trades at very close to net tangible assets. So, any way one looks at it, current prices are a bargain.

Even if the stock goes nowhere, buying and holding at a discount never really bothered me.

Bottom line

I know many investors are disappointed that 5G revenue has not arrived yet in full force. And as for India, it has nothing to do with the company itself, but part of an overall reduction in spending from Indian operators.

But current prices already incorporate these issues, and investors buying at current levels essentially are getting in at rock bottom prices, with a lot of upside potential and very little downside risk.

Personally, I had sold my position above $4 a share a while ago. I then attempted to build a position around the $3 handle, but sold again with a tiny profit. Today, I have 50% of my position that I sold above $4 at an average of $2.35 per share.

The 5G transition is coming, and Ceragon will get more than its fair share. I feel very comfortable holding shares at current levels even if the stock goes nowhere for a while. Furthermore, I have learned never to look a gift horse in the mouth. And at current levels, CRNT shares are a gift horse.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRNT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.