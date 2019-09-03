Summary
Summit Industrial Income REIT has a portfolio of light industrial properties in Canada with concentrations in Toronto and Montreal.
Demand for industrial properties remains robust thanks to the rise of e-commerce.
However, we are seeing record number of constructions in Summit Industrial’s major market, Greater Toronto Area.
Summit Industrial pays a 4.2%-yielding dividend.
Investment Thesis
Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTC:SMMCF) (TSX:SMU.UN) delivered a good H1 2019 with mid-single-digit same property net operating income growth. The REIT should continue to enjoy growth thanks to strong market fundamentals