Summit Industrial REIT: Record Number Of New Constructions In Toronto Is A Worrisome Trend

Investment Thesis

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTC:SMMCF) (TSX:SMU.UN) delivered a good H1 2019 with mid-single digit same property net operating income growth. The REIT should continue to enjoy growth thanks to strong market fundamentals in Canada. However, we are now seeing record number of constructions in the Greater Toronto Area. This may result in slower rental rate growth in the future. The company is trading at a premium valuation and pays a 4.2%-yielding dividend. Investors may want to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Recent Developments: H1 2019 Highlights

Summit Industrial had a good H1 2019. As can be seen from the table, the company saw its SPNOI increased by 4.8% year over year. This was much better than 2018’s 2.4% growth. The company also improved its occupancy ratio from 98.6% in H1 2018 to 99.5% in H1 2019. Its funds from operations per unit also increased from C$0.281 per share in H1 2018 to C$0.302 in H1 2019.

Favorable leasing spread continues

Thanks to strong market fundamentals, Summit Industrial is able to renew its lease maturities at a much higher rental rates. Lease renewals in 2019 have generated an average 10.6% increase in monthly rents (it was 9.5% in 2018) from the expiring rates, with a significant 14.7% increase over expiring rents in the Greater Toronto Area. As can be seen from the table below, the renewals completed leaves only 0.7% of the total portfolio that still needs to be addressed in 2019.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Strong industry fundamentals

The rise of e-commerce and the demand for fast delivery has created strong demand for warehouses and fulfillment centres. In order for retailers to deliver products to consumers quickly, these warehouses and fulfillment centres need to be located near urban centres. Looking forward, we think e-commerce sales growth rate will remain robust. In addition, consumers increasingly demand quick delivery once they ordered their products online (e.g. within 24 hours). In order to satisfy the demand, the need for more warehouse and distribution centers closer to customers will not diminish any time soon. As an article published by National Real Estate Investor states:

We are likely still in the middle stages of building out the necessary infrastructure to continue to meet growing consumer demand and thus the industrial sector likely continues to expand (albeit at a much slower pace) even in the face of a minor recession.

This should provide some tailwinds for Summit Industrial as demand should remain robust in the next few years.

More growth will come from development projects than acquisitions in the future

Since capitalization rates for industrial properties are at historic lows in most of Summit Industrial's markets, it becomes much more difficult to find quality properties with good capitalization rates. Therefore, we expect management to gradually shift their focus from acquisitions to developments and expansions. Summit Industrial currently has an expansion project in a property in Kitchener, Ontario. The expansion will add 64.9 thousand square feet of gross leasable area to the existing 119 thousand square feet of property. The company also has two other properties for development in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area. Construction is expected to commence in early 2020 and the project should reach completion before early 2021. Together, these three projects will add 292.2 thousand square feet of GLA. This will increase its current portfolio by about 2.2%.

While vacancy rate continues to hit record low, record number of constructions in GTA is a concern

Summit Industrial has a strong focus in Greater Toronto and Montreal Areas. As can be seen from the map below, 52% and 25% of its properties are in GTA and GMA respectively.

In GMA, vacancy rate continues to trend lower. It has declined from Q1 2018’s 4.5% to Q1 2019’s 4.3%. In GTA, supply for industrial lands reached unprecedented levels of tightness in the past year. As can be seen from the chart below, availability reached a record low of 1.5% in Q2 2019.

However, there are over 14.2 million square feet of industrial properties under construction. This is significantly higher than the 8.5 million square feet of industrial properties under construction at the end of 2018. We are concerned about this trend especially because the net absorption in the trailing 12-month is only about 2 ~ 3 million square feet. If the number of industrial properties under construction remains elevated in the next few quarters, we think rent rate growth will decelerate, and perhaps even decline.

Valuation Analysis

Shares of Summit Industrial have surged by 43.5% in the past year and 34% year-to-date. We estimate that it will generate adjusted funds from operations of C$0.55 per share in 2019. Hence, Summit Industrial is currently trading at a price to 2019 AFFO ratio of 22.6x. The company’s valuation of 23.3x is much higher than the 20.8x average of its Canadian industrial REIT peers but below the average of 28x of its U.S. peers.

4.2%-yielding dividend

Summit Industrial currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.045 per share (or C$0.54 per share annually). Its forward dividend yield is about 4.2%. Its dividend is safe with a payout ratio of 86.6% (based on its H1 2019 FFO).

Risks and Challenges

Risk of oversupply

Industrial buildings are not difficult to build. A lengthy period of undersupply can trigger lots of new constructions. We are now seeing this trend in the GTA market.

Macroeconomic risk

An economic recession may significantly reduce the demand for industrial properties.

Investor Takeaway

Summit Industrial continues to shine in Q2 2019 thanks to its concentration in GTA and GMA. We think demand will continue to remain robust for industrial properties. However, the record industrial properties under construction in its major market Toronto is a concern to us. This means that rental rate growth may be limited in the future. Given Summit Industrial's premium valuation to its Canadian peers, the risk and reward profile is not particularly attractive at the moment. Therefore, we encourage investors to check other industrial REITs such as Dream Industrial (OTC:DREUF), Granite (GRP.U), or WPT Industrial (OTCQX:WPTIF).

