What To Do When You Own REITs As A Bond Proxy

Maybe recession fears are overblown and we might get a major risk-on rally that might be fuelled by President Trump. In this case, equities will perform well and bonds won't.

What will happen next? If rates keep falling, we will get a recession in which bonds will perform well but bond proxies will not.

Interest rates went down, and the search for yield was beneficial for bond proxies like utilities and real estate.

Produced by The Belgian Dentist for The Income Strategist

To say that we are facing an unprecedented amount of uncertainty is an understatement. It is challenging enough to translate tons of economic data to figure out where the economy is heading and where investment opportunities may arise. But with the election of Donald Trump as President, we are now faced with the greatest level of uncertainty I can recall in my lifetime and certainly since I have become an investor.

The current environment reminds me a bit of the Tech bubble era, when company valuations were based on click-through rates or number of followers, or some other metric that had nothing to do with the value of a company but was the only way analysts and portfolio managers could figure out how to put a value on companies with very little revenues and very large losses.

Instead of click-throughs, however, it seems that tweets are the major drive of valuations, and not just for individual companies but for the entire market - with particular emphasis on companies that have direct ties to a topic within the tweet. Such as:

Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China

This tweet not only caused markets to sell off, but it drove down prices of industrial companies and others that would be directly affected by having to deal with a China alternative. Not that the President can force companies to shift their production elsewhere, but the action just creates more uncertainty. In this environment, combined with a search for yield, we have gravitated towards what are called "bond proxies" - namely, common stocks that might be less volatile and provide more stable income streams than the average common stock. But they too have gotten expensive.

(Source)

Bonds are expensive, and so are bond proxies

In a recent blog post, AQR’s Cliff Asness demonstrated how expensive US treasuries are. He looked at the 10-year bond yield minus the average of inflation and T-bills. By this measure, bonds have rarely been more expensive than they are today.

Exhibit 1: Bond valuation

These low bond yields have driven many investors to look elsewhere for yield, essentially turning to so-called “bond proxies” - relatively boring companies that pay a high and consistent yield. Real estate and utilities, which both enjoy relatively steady streams of income, have tended to do well when bonds are doing well.

As a result of recent inflows into these sectors, however, both currently look overvalued compared to their own history.

Exhibit 2: Historical valuation

Research by Société Générale shows that stocks that are most positively correlated to bonds have never been more expensive compared to stocks that are most negatively correlated to bonds.

Exhibit 3: Valuation bond proxies

This isn't just the case with real estate and utilities. When we look at sector-neutral quintiles (so that the least bond-like real estate company would appear in the lowest quintile and the most bond-like biotech group would appear in the highest quintile), we can see that the more bond-like companies are also a lot more expensive than their industry rivals.

Exhibit 4: Sector-neutral valuation bond proxies

So, this isn't really just a sector story that's confined to real estate and utilities, it is equally applicable to other sectors as well. The bottom line is that bonds are expensive, and so are bond "substitutes".

On the other hand, high dividend stocks are not expensive, but rather, the opposite, compared to low dividend stocks. This finding is quite contrary to what we might expect based on the analysis just mentioned.

Exhibit 5: Relative valuation high vs. low dividend stocks

Research by Goldman Sachs shows that high-dividend payers are trading at their cheapest levels in nearly 40 years relative to stocks with low yields. With two practically contradictory views, how should REIT investors reconcile those two observations?

We would suggest focusing on high dividend REITs with a low correlation to bonds - including apartments, hotels, industrial and office sub-sectors.

Bond proxies are not bonds

Let me take a moment here to caution investors that when we use the term bond proxy, we are not suggesting that investors take this description literally. Bonds have a higher priority within a company's capital structure and can have certain protections and collateral that common stocks do not. We are only drawing an analogy of those common stocks that are most like bonds - keep that in mind.

Looking at profit growth for our bond proxies reveals that they have managed to keep increasing their earnings throughout the post-crisis period. But they too suffered declines during the recession, showing that they were not recession-proof.

Exhibit 6: Bond proxies and recessions

Bonds, on the other hand, did perform well during the last recession as rates declined.

The question now is whether REIT investors should maintain their allocation to REITs or shift to bonds.

Let’s evaluate two possible scenarios.

The first one is the recession scenario.

If rates keep falling, it implies that the Fed is acting to prop up the economy, which might indicate that we would be in a recession. In this scenario, bonds should perform well. As a defensive sector, we could also assume that REITs should also perform well - except for the caveat that real estate may not hold up during a recession, even though rates are declining in an attempt to prop up the economy.

The second scenario is a major risk-on rally in equities, which begs the question: What will bonds and REITs do in this case?

Scenario 1: Recession

Long-term interest rates are falling, and this reflects worries about a slowing economy. If we do get a recession, interest rates will fall even more and bonds should perform well. On the other hand, equities tend to perform badly in a recession, and although they might lose less than other sectors, the negative performance usually extends to REITs as well. According to research by State Street, real estate is one of the worst-performing sectors during economic slowdowns and recessions.

Exhibit 7: A sector road map for business cycles

The State Street research goes back to 1961. Although Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sector classification has become widely recognized and tracked by market participants, its performance history is limited, going back to 1989 and covering only three recessions.

To get a comprehensive account of sector performance over multiple business cycles, State Street leveraged the performance data of the Kenneth French 48 SIC-based (Standard Industrial Classification) industry portfolios back to 1961 and mapped them to GICS sectors based on the latest GICS sector definitions. That way, they created a longer sector performance history that covers seven recession and recovery periods, 12 expansions and 11 slowdowns.

Exhibit 8: Recession performance

Exhibit 9 shows aggregated Z-scores for the different sectors during recessions, recoveries, expansions, and slowdowns.

Exhibit 9: Sector Z-scores for business cycles

During recessions, some businesses perform much worse than others because demand for their products and services is primarily driven by the health of the economy. Unfortunately, many economy-sensitive businesses happen to be major tenants for certain REITs.

In addition to the drop in many REITs’ stock prices, dividends also can prove to be quite vulnerable during a recession. From May 2008 through March 2009, approximately 30% of all REITs suspended, cut, or switched to paying part of their dividend in company stock.

Scenario 2: Major risk-on rally

Investor sentiment is strongly in favor of a recession and lower rates. The Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) survey of global fund managers shows the highest recession probability since October 2011.

Exhibit 10: Recession sentiment

The same survey shows the most bullish view on bonds since November 2008.

Exhibit 11: Interest rate sentiment

Identifying extreme levels of positive or negative sentiment appears to offer a glimpse of where the markets may be headed, or at least an indication that they cannot continue to go in the same direction for much longer.

The current extreme level of bearishness on the economy can prove to be the perfect set-up for a major “risk-on” rally. "Should that now play out, new all-time nominal highs in the major U.S. indices would not be at all surprising", according to Peter Atwater of Financial Insyghts.

One possible catalyst for such a rally is, of course, President Trump. Rising stock markets and a nicely growing economy will be of the upmost importance for his re-election. And he knows he can move markets (in both directions) by a simple tweet about the trade war with China. It would not at all be surprising to see some kind of major stimulus package attempted (likely accompanied by a dialing back in anti-China/tariff rhetoric). If on top of that Trump succeeds in forcing the Fed to lower rates further, this could also boost the economy and the stock market.

As we said before, long-term interest rates are falling, and this reflects worries about a slowing economy. If Trump can kick-start the economy, recession fears will disappear and rates will should begin to climb higher.

What will REITs do in this scenario?

In an improving economy, landlords can raise rents as tenants fight for more space, potentially increasing cash flows to offset the effects of higher rates. When the economy is stronger, people demand more office, industrial space, and hotel rooms. This tends to lead to higher occupancy rates and stronger rent growth. That’s good news for real estate investors.

The impact of a cease-fire in the trade war

REITs, in contrast to many firms in the S&P 500, have low exposures to import and export markets, as their business is driven by domestic commercial real estate markets. This domestic focus has sheltered them to a certain extent from the trade war risk. However, REITs can be indirectly affected by how the trade war impacts US economic growth, how the Fed reacts, and the specific impact these challenges may have on tenant profitability.

So, while a subdued response of REITs to developments outside of the United States helps reduce risks in diversified portfolios that otherwise would be more vulnerable to global events, they are not immune to these risks.

When Trump tweets aggressively about the trade war, equities tank, and though REITs are less directly impacted, their stock prices decline as well.

Conclusion

If rates keep falling, we will get a recession in which bonds will perform well, but equities and bond proxies like real estate will not.

Maybe recession fears are overblown, and we might get a major risk-on rally that might be fuelled by President Trump. In this case, equities will perform well and bonds won’t.

The performance of REITs will likely be something in between. The improving economy would be beneficial, but the removal of trade war risk will drive outperformance on equities more exposed to global growth and trade. In any case, this is an argument for having a healthy mix of REITs within your portfolio, since as of right now, it's anyone's guess what President Trump does next.

We are fiduciaries by nature and are required by CFA charter to provide advice in the best interest of clients. We are not always right but we take a prudent approach to finding income producing ideas for members. Our research covers REITs, Dividend Stocks, MLPs, Preferreds, Bonds, BDCs, ETFs, and Closed End Funds. Get access to our research and portfolios, including Stable Monthly Income (6% yield)

Dividend Growth (4% Yield with 9%-10% Growth)

High Income (9% yield)

Municipal Income (4% yield)

Income Safety (3.5%) Additional benefits:

BlueLeaf Account aggregation software to consolidate all of your accounts

Right Capital Financial Planning Software





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.