OIL: Get Ready For The Trend Reversal

Besides, optimism in the China-US trade quarrel and the status quo of Fed Fund rates support OIL shares.

Yet the strong short covering on Nymex crude oil futures indicates that the complex is close to a reversal.

Seasonality in crude oil prices are unfriendly in September and higher than normal U.S. oil storage pressures the oil complex.

Investment thesis

In our last publication on the iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil ETN (OIL), our bearish view on the ETF has materialized marginally, following lingering global economic uncertainty.

We are now expecting a reversal of the bearish trend, in spite of an unfavorable seasonality in September. Indeed, due to sharp net speculative short covering witnessed this week, new optimism in China-U.S. trade deal, and the probable start of a new Fed monetary easing cycle, we believe that these elements will suffice to sustain OIL shares in the coming weeks.

Source: Tradingview

Crude oil futures continue to evolve in a bearish trend and the momentum is unlikely to reverse in the near term. In the last 10 years, average returns on the WTI benchmark declined 0.4% for the month of September, pointing towards renewed downward pressure on its proxy, OIL.

Source: Quandl, Oleum Research

Even if the EIA indicated in its last weekly report covering the August 9-16 period that crude oil storage declined slightly, down 0.62% (w/w) to 437.8m barrels, the complex continues to evolve in a surplus of 3.4% or 14 274k barrels, compared to the five-year average and sharply above 2018 level, up 7.2% or 29 420k barrels.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Furthermore, the Brent/WTI spread has tightened significantly in the last days and the differential is now trading at only $5.17 per barrel compared to an average over the last 20 week of $14.11 per barrel. This is bearish for OIL, since the ETF tracks the vagaries of the WTI benchmark, indicating an overvaluation compared to its international counterpart.

Source: Quandl, Oleum Research

On the other side, the American crude oil balance improved marginally over the corresponding week, with crude exports advancing 4.47% (w/w) to 2.8m barrels per day, while net imports plunged 12.24% (w/w) to 4.42m barrels per day.

Speculator bets

Source: CFTC

During the month August and although speculators boosted their bets on Nymex crude oil futures by 7.06% to 414 635 contracts, OIL posted a negative performance during the corresponding period, down 3.78% to $56.34 per share.

Nevertheless, latest COTR shows that during the week ending August 20, net speculative positioning surged 8.5% to 414 635 contracts, following moderate long liquidations, down 3.3% (w/w) to 528 969, which were counterbalanced by plummeting short covering, down a whopping 30.66% to 114 334 contracts.

That being said, this massive short liquidation indicates both a declining interest for the black commodity, but more importantly, it shows that at current price levels, shorts are less comfortable on maintaining their short positioning, providing robust tailwinds to the crude complex and OIL shares.

Since the beginning of 2019, net spec length on crude futures lifted significantly, up 49.57% or by 137 424 contracts, whist OIL YTD performance increased moderately, up 6.19% to $54.66 per share.

Optimism in the China-US trade quarrel and the status quo of Fed Fund rates support OIL shares

Recently the energy complex somewhat stabilized, after the sharp loss registered in May 2019. Rising trade tension between the U.S. and China, weaker global economic data and mouting recession signs have weighed on oil demand growth, explaining the correction seen on the crude complex.

In front of that, the agreement between OPEC members and its Russian ally to limit supply in order to balance crude oil markets has not yet delivered the expected results and market participants are still absorbed by the dynamics of oil demand.

That being said, a response to these worries might just arise, as President Trump seems to be pointing towards a resolution of the trade dispute with China. This optimism is likely to provide some support to crude oil demand, even if we do not see quite yet a full de-escalation.

Furthermore, while recent Jackson Hole meeting, indicates that Jerome Powell is prepared to keep Fed Fund rates unchanged, this decision is likely to change going forward if new weak economic signs unveil.

In the meantime, in the latest New York Fed crude oil cumulative weekly decomposition shows that the black market is further tightening, thanks to a plummeting supply that offsets a slightly declining oil demand.

Source: New York Fed

Conclusion

Given the elements above and in spite of an unfriendly seasonality for the black commodity in September, we expect a rerating of the complex in the following weeks, as trade optimism unfolds between China and the U.S. Besides, we expect Fed Chairman to continue to sustain the U.S. economy, through additional monetary easing measures and we believe that these actions will suffice to reverse oil demand anticipations, while sustaining OIL shares.

